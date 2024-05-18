Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Half Marathons in Leicester
Saturday, 18 May 2024
1. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - May
Rugby, Warwickshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 23 Feb 2025
2. RunThrough Leicestershire Half Marathon 2025
Prestwold, Leicestershire
half marathon and more
(252 reviews)
Sunday, 12 May 2024
3. Shires and Spires Event
Naseby, Northamptonshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k
(42 reviews)
Saturday, 18 May 2024
4. Run Rabbit Trail Festival
Market Harborough
5k, 10k, half marathon, ultramarathon and more
(73 reviews)
Saturday, 20 Jul 2024
5. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - July
Rugby, Warwickshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(78 reviews)
Sunday, 25 Aug 2024
6. RunThrough Derby Running Festival 2024
Derby, Derbyshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(74 reviews)
Sunday, 25 Aug 2024
7. The Battlefield Run
Haselbech, Northamptonshire
10k, half marathon
(65 reviews)
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
8. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - September 2024
Rugby, Warwickshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(55 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
9. Clipston Trail Half and Country 5 Miler
Clipston, Northamptonshire
half marathon
Sunday, 20 Oct 2024
10. Rugby Half Marathon 2024
Rugby, Warwickshire
half marathon
Saturday, 23 Nov 2024
11. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - November 2024
Rugby, Warwickshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(119 reviews)
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
12. Pitsford Water Trail Races
Brixworth, Northamptonshire
10k, half marathon
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
13. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - March
Kites Hardwick, Warwickshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(64 reviews)
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
14. Robin Hood Half Marathon
Nottingham, Nottingham
half marathon
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
15. Run Leicester Festival
Leicester, Leicester
half marathon, 10k
(35 reviews)