Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Half Marathons in Leicester

15 events found
RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - May
Booked 23 times this week

Saturday, 18 May 2024

1. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - May

Location

Rugby, Warwickshire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£21.67 – £28
Booking perksGreat sceneryFlat road
RunThrough Leicestershire Half Marathon 2025
Booked 18 times this week

Sunday, 23 Feb 2025

2. RunThrough Leicestershire Half Marathon 2025

Location

Prestwold, Leicestershire

Running

half marathon and more

Star4.4

(252 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Shires and Spires Event
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 12 May 2024

3. Shires and Spires Event

Location

Naseby, Northamptonshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k

Star4.6

(42 reviews)

Ticket£24 – £60
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Run Rabbit Trail Festival
Booked 8 times this week

Saturday, 18 May 2024

4. Run Rabbit Trail Festival

Location

Market Harborough

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.8

(73 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £70
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - July
Booked 4 times this week

Saturday, 20 Jul 2024

5. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - July

Location

Rugby, Warwickshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.6

(78 reviews)

Ticket£21.67 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
RunThrough Derby Running Festival 2024
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 25 Aug 2024

6. RunThrough Derby Running Festival 2024

Location

Derby, Derbyshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(74 reviews)

Ticket£23.33 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
The Battlefield Run

Sunday, 25 Aug 2024

7. The Battlefield Run

Location

Haselbech, Northamptonshire

Running

10k, half marathon

Star4.6

(65 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - September 2024
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 14 Sept 2024

8. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - September 2024

Location

Rugby, Warwickshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(55 reviews)

Ticket£21.67 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Clipston Trail Half and Country 5 Miler

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

9. Clipston Trail Half and Country 5 Miler

Location

Clipston, Northamptonshire

Running

half marathon

Ticket£15 – £25
Booking perksGreat sceneryTrail
Rugby Half Marathon 2024
Booked 7 times this week

Sunday, 20 Oct 2024

10. Rugby Half Marathon 2024

Location

Rugby, Warwickshire

Running

half marathon

Ticket£26.67 – £44
Booking perks
RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - November 2024

Saturday, 23 Nov 2024

11. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - November 2024

Location

Rugby, Warwickshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(119 reviews)

Ticket£21.67 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Pitsford Water Trail Races
Booked 31 times this week

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

12. Pitsford Water Trail Races

Location

Brixworth, Northamptonshire

Running

10k, half marathon

RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - March

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

13. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - March

Location

Kites Hardwick, Warwickshire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.7

(64 reviews)

Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Robin Hood Half Marathon

Sunday, 29 Sept 2024

14. Robin Hood Half Marathon

Location

Nottingham, Nottingham

Running

half marathon

Road
Run Leicester Festival
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

15. Run Leicester Festival

Location

Leicester, Leicester

Running

half marathon, 10k

Star4.8

(35 reviews)

Ticket£19 – £33
Great atmosphereFlat road
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 events
