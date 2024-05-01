From our partners
Top Half Marathons in the UK
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
AJ Bell Great Scottish Run 2024
Glasgow, Glasgow City
half marathon, 10k and more
Sunday, 26 May 2024
AJ Bell Great Manchester Run 2024
Manchester, Greater Manchester
half marathon, 10k
(514 reviews)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
AJ Bell Great Bristol Run 2024
Bristol, Bristol City
half marathon, 10k and more
(103 reviews)
Popular UK Half Marathons
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
2024 The Big Half
London, Greater London
half marathon
Sunday, 5 May 2024
AJ Bell Great Birmingham Run 2024
Birmingham, West Midlands
half marathon, 10k and more
(314 reviews)
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
High Performance London Half & 10k at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10k and more
(218 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
MK Festival of Running
Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(110 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
2024 Principality Cardiff Half Marathon
Cardiff, Cardiff
half marathon, 5k
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
Hampton Court Palace Half Marathon
Molesey, Greater London
half marathon, 5k
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
Oxford Half 2024
Oxford, Oxfordshire
half marathon
(365 reviews)
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - March
London, Greater London
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(96 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
2024 ABP Newport Wales Marathon & Half
Newport, Newport
marathon, half marathon
About half marathons in the UK
Half marathons are the among the most popular running events in the United Kingdom. A half marathon is a running race, usually taking place on roads (rather than trails), over a distance of 13.1 miles (21.1km). There are over 500 half marathons happening in the UK every year, including the largest half marathon in the world, the Great North Run which takes place in Newcastle in September and attracts more than 57,000 runners. If you're looking to make the jump to the full 26.2 miles, check out our list of UK marathons, or if you're after something shorter or want a training race, here is our calendar of 10k runs.
Frequently Asked Questions
For something more local, there are hundreds of smaller races all over the country organised by local running clubs and race directors.