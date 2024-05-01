A half marathon is 13.1 miles or 21.1km long. It is a hugely popular distance, and the popularity is only growing. There are over 500 half marathons held in the UK each year, usually in the Spring and Autumn to make the most of the clement weather. Most events are held in big cities, and give a great opportunity to take in major landmarks while exercising. The Great North Run is the world's largest half-marathon, with over 57,000 runners each year. Other events can take you out into the stunning scenery of the UK's countryside, on rugged trails in national parks or along coastal paths. There are sure to be breathtaking views to take your mind off the running! People running their first half-marathon might want to aim for under 2 hours, while those who are experienced runners can set themselves the prestigious challenge of running a half marathon in under an hour and a half (90 minutes). A half-marathon tends to burn anywhere between 1,000 and 2,000 calories, so it's a great workout.