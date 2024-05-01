🐣 Pay less with early bird access - Click to see our full list of early bird event offers
A half marathon is 13.1 miles or 21.1km long. It is a hugely popular distance, and the popularity is only growing. There are over 500 half marathons held in the UK each year, usually in the Spring and Autumn to make the most of the clement weather. Most events are held in big cities, and give a great opportunity to take in major landmarks while exercising. The Great North Run is the world's largest half-marathon, with over 57,000 runners each year. Other events can take you out into the stunning scenery of the UK's countryside, on rugged trails in national parks or along coastal paths. There are sure to be breathtaking views to take your mind off the running! People running their first half-marathon might want to aim for under 2 hours, while those who are experienced runners can set themselves the prestigious challenge of running a half marathon in under an hour and a half (90 minutes). A half-marathon tends to burn anywhere between 1,000 and 2,000 calories, so it's a great workout.
AJ Bell Great Scottish Run 2024
Booked 1009 times this week

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

AJ Bell Great Scottish Run 2024

Location

Glasgow, Glasgow City

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket£13 – £37
Booking perks
Heart
AJ Bell Great Manchester Run 2024
Booked 952 times this week

Sunday, 26 May 2024

AJ Bell Great Manchester Run 2024

Location

Manchester, Greater Manchester

Running

half marathon, 10k

Star4.7

(514 reviews)

Ticket£42 – £49
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
AJ Bell Great Bristol Run 2024
Booked 724 times this week

Sunday, 19 May 2024

AJ Bell Great Bristol Run 2024

Location

Bristol, Bristol City

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.6

(103 reviews)

Ticket£12 – £44
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Popular UK Half Marathons

2024 The Big Half
Booked 554 times this week

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

2024 The Big Half

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon

Ticket£56
Heart
AJ Bell Great Birmingham Run 2024
Booked 451 times this week

Sunday, 5 May 2024

AJ Bell Great Birmingham Run 2024

Location

Birmingham, West Midlands

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.5

(314 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £41
Heart
High Performance London Half & 10k at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park
Booked 425 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
TODAY

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

High Performance London Half & 10k at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.6

(218 reviews)

Ticket£6 – £48
Heart
MK Festival of Running
Booked 276 times this week

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

MK Festival of Running

Location

Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.6

(110 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £34
Heart
2024 Principality Cardiff Half Marathon
Booked 265 times this week

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

2024 Principality Cardiff Half Marathon

Location

Cardiff, Cardiff

Running

half marathon, 5k

Ticket£10 – £48
Heart
Hampton Court Palace Half Marathon
Booked 241 times this week

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

Hampton Court Palace Half Marathon

Location

Molesey, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 5k

Ticket£31.67 – £56
Heart
Oxford Half 2024
Booked 199 times this week

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

Oxford Half 2024

Location

Oxford, Oxfordshire

Running

half marathon

Star4.6

(365 reviews)

Ticket£49.50
Heart
RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - March
Booked 181 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
SOON

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - March

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(96 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £32
Heart
2024 ABP Newport Wales Marathon & Half
Booked 166 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

2024 ABP Newport Wales Marathon & Half

Location

Newport, Newport

Running

marathon, half marathon

Ticket£34 – £78
Heart

About half marathons in the UK

Half marathons are the among the most popular running events in the United Kingdom. A half marathon is a running race, usually taking place on roads (rather than trails), over a distance of 13.1 miles (21.1km). There are over 500 half marathons happening in the UK every year, including the largest half marathon in the world, the Great North Run which takes place in Newcastle in September and attracts more than 57,000 runners. If you're looking to make the jump to the full 26.2 miles, check out our list of UK marathons, or if you're after something shorter or want a training race, here is our calendar of 10k runs.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the best half marathons in the UK?
There are a number of popular half marathons in the UK. For big crowds and closed roads, Hackney Half Marathon, Reading Half Marathon, Bath Half Marathon, The Big Half, and London Landmarks Half Marathon are popular spring choices. To enjoy the summer training, The Great Birmingham Run, Royal Parks Half, Cardiff Half, and, of course, the legendary Great North Run are amongst the biggest autumn races.
For something more local, there are hundreds of smaller races all over the country organised by local running clubs and race directors.
How far is a half marathon?
A half marathon is 13.1 miles or 21.1 km long, exactly half the length of a marathon.
What is the world record for a half marathon?
The men's world record for a half marathon is 58:01 minutes, held by Kenyan Geoffrey Kamworor, and the women's record is 64:51 minutes, set by Joyciline Jepkosgei, also from Kenya.
What is the fastest half marathon in the world?
Both the men’s and women’s world records for the half marathon were set at the Valencia Half Marathon in Spain.
What is the average finish time for half marathons?
The average half marathon finish time across all runners over the last few years is about 1h54m for men and 2h10m for women.
How long does it take to train for a half marathon?
Training for a half marathon takes at least 12 weeks for a beginner, approximately 8 weeks for an intermediate runner, and as little as 6 weeks for a more experienced runner already in the habit of running. There are many training plans available to prepare for a half marathon.
