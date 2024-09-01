Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Half-marathons are 13.1 miles (or 21.1km) long. These events are hugely popular, as the distance provides a good stepping stone challenge between 10km and the full marathon. In London there are a range of half-marathon events on offer. These races give you an opportunity to explore the landmarks, character, and scenery of the capital. The London Landmarks Half-Marathon takes you past all the most popular tourist attractions, while the Royal Parks Half goes through all the city's most beautiful parks. There are other running festivals available, which host the Hackney Half and the Richmond Half, where the atmosphere is certain to get runners excited. People running their first half-marathon might want to aim for under 2 hours, while those who are experienced runners can set themselves the prestigious challenge of running a half marathon in under an hour and a half (90 minutes). A half-marathon tends to burn anywhere between 1,000 and 2,000 calories, so it's a great workout.
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
1. 2024 The Big Half
London, Greater London
half marathon
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
2. High Performance London Half & 10k at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10k and more
(218 reviews)
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
3. Hampton Court Palace Half Marathon
Molesey, Greater London
half marathon, 5k
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
4. RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - March
London, Greater London
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(96 reviews)
Saturday, 11 May 2024
5. RunThrough Battersea Park Half Marathon - May 2024
London, Greater London
half marathon and more
(61 reviews)
Friday, 29 Mar 2024
6. RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - Late March
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10k, 5k
(152 reviews)
Sunday, 5 May 2024
7. RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - May
London, Greater London
10k, 5k, half marathon and more
(122 reviews)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
8. RunThrough Wimbledon Common Half Marathon & 10k – May
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10k
(116 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
9. RunThrough Crystal Palace Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon – March
London, Greater London
10k, 5k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
10. Thames Meander Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k – March
Richmond, Greater London
half marathon, marathon, 10k
(27 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
11. Crystal Palace 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Juniors - April
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
12. RunThrough Lee Valley VeloPark – April
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10 miles, 5k, 10k and more
(77 reviews)
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
13. Weybridge 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
10k, 5k, half marathon and more
(126 reviews)
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
14. RunThrough Richmond Park Half Marathon - June 2024
Richmond, Greater London
half marathon
(97 reviews)
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
15. Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - June
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
16. Battersea Park Half Marathon - July 2024
London, Greater London
half marathon and more
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
17. RunThrough Battersea Park Half Marathon - September 2024
London, Greater London
half marathon and more
(67 reviews)
Sunday, 20 Oct 2024
18. Battersea Park Half Marathon - October 2024
London, Greater London
half marathon and more
Saturday, 23 Nov 2024
19. Battersea Park Running Festival - November 2024
London, Greater London
marathon, half marathon, 5k and more
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
20. Richmond Park March 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Richmond, Greater London
10k, 5k, half marathon
(29 reviews)
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
21. PHOENIX - Spring Marathon & Half Marathon
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
marathon, half marathon
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
22. Best Race Series - Battersea Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon
London, Greater London
5k, half marathon
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
23. Putney & Fulham Half Marathon
London, Greater London
half marathon
(196 reviews)
Sunday, 12 May 2024
24. Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - May
London, Greater London
10k, 5k, half marathon
(30 reviews)
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
25. Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - June
Richmond, Greater London
5k, 10k, half marathon
(36 reviews)
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
26. Finsbury Park 5k and 10k – June 2024
London, Greater London
10k, 5k, half marathon and more
(63 reviews)
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
27. PHOENIX - Denbies Marathon & Half Marathon
Dorking, Surrey
marathon, half marathon
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
28. RunThrough Lee Valley VeloPark – June
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10 miles, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
29. The Richmond Riverside Summer 10k and Half Marathon
Richmond, Greater London
10k, half marathon
(38 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
30. RunThrough Richmond Park Half Marathon - July 2024
Greater London, Greater London
half marathon
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
31. Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - July
London, Greater London
5k, 10k, half marathon
(33 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Jul 2024
32. RunThrough Wimbledon Common Half Marathon & 10k – July 2024
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10k and more
Saturday, 3 Aug 2024
33. PHOENIX - Summer Marathon & Half Marathon
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
marathon, half marathon
Sunday, 4 Aug 2024
34. Vanguard Way Marathon & Half Marathon
Croydon, Greater London
marathon, half marathon
(32 reviews)
Saturday, 10 Aug 2024
35. Best Race Series - Battersea Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon
London, Greater London
5k, half marathon
Saturday, 10 Aug 2024
36. Thames Meander – Summer
Richmond, Greater London
marathon, half marathon, 10k
(78 reviews)
Sunday, 11 Aug 2024
37. PHOENIX - Prosecco Run
Dorking, Surrey
marathon, half marathon
Sunday, 11 Aug 2024
38. RunThrough Richmond Park Half Marathon - August
London, Greater London
half marathon
(119 reviews)
Sunday, 18 Aug 2024
39. Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - August
London, Greater London
5k, 10k, half marathon
(37 reviews)
Sunday, 18 Aug 2024
40. Runthrough - Kempton Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - August
Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(37 reviews)
Saturday, 24 Aug 2024
41. RunThrough Lee Valley VeloPark – August
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10 miles, 10k, 5k and more
(30 reviews)
Sunday, 25 Aug 2024
42. Woldingham Marathon & Half Marathon
Woldingham, Surrey
marathon, half marathon
(21 reviews)
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
43. Richmond Park 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon - September
Greater London, Greater London
half marathon, 10k, 5k
(28 reviews)
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
44. The Richmond RUNFEST Marathon & Half Marathon
London, Greater London
half marathon, marathon
(52 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
45. RunThrough Richmond Park Half Marathon - September
Richmond, Greater London
half marathon
(45 reviews)
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
46. RunThrough Wimbledon Common Half Marathon & 10k - September 2024
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10k and more
(33 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
47. Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - October 2024
London, Greater London
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(1 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
48. Thames Meander – Autumn
Richmond, Greater London
marathon, half marathon, 10k
(83 reviews)
About Half Marathons in London
Half marathons (13.1 miles) are the among the most popular running events in London. Sightseeing appears to be high on the list of priorities for half marathons in London, and there are plenty of them. If you want to warm up to a half, or you don't yet feel ready why not take a look at our calendar of London 10k runs.
What are the best half marathons?
London has a wealth of half marathons to choose from, and all offer something a little different for you to enjoy. Say you're visiting and want to see all the big sights in record time, look no further than the London Landmarks Half Marathon. If big crowds is your thing, then The Big Half offers that festival feel and has over 20,000 participants. For more live bands and DJs along the route, the Hackney Half is a superb option, well reviewed by our community. Prefer to run among the trees in London's glorious parks? The Royal Parks Half follows a stunning route - it's also a favourite of charity lovers, raising over £43m and it's only 10 years old. Many of these hugely popular races sell out fast or use a ballot entry, so get your name in early.
London has a lot to offer, but if you feel like travelling, why not take a look at our pick of the World's Top 12 Half Marathons.
How long will it take me to run a half marathon?
The average global finish time over the last few years is about 1h54m for men, and 2h10m for women.
London has it's fair share of super flat and fast half marathons, but the fastest in the world seems to be the Copenhagen Half Marathon in Denmark and the Valencia Half Marathon in Spain where the mens and womens world records were set. Kenyan Abraham Kiptum set a time of 58:18 minutes, and compatriot Joyciline Jepkosgei a time of 64:51 minutes. Seriously fast.
How long do I need to train for a half marathon?
You're going to want to build up to these events. Take the time to consider a good training programme such as our 8 week training plan. If you're starting from scratch, you might want to take a little longer, get out for a few runs and judge it for yourself. You should push yourself, but most importantly, enjoy yourself. Happy running.