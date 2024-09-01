All Events
Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running

Half Marathons in London

Half-marathons are 13.1 miles (or 21.1km) long. These events are hugely popular, as the distance provides a good stepping stone challenge between 10km and the full marathon. In London there are a range of half-marathon events on offer. These races give you an opportunity to explore the landmarks, character, and scenery of the capital. The London Landmarks Half-Marathon takes you past all the most popular tourist attractions, while the Royal Parks Half goes through all the city's most beautiful parks. There are other running festivals available, which host the Hackney Half and the Richmond Half, where the atmosphere is certain to get runners excited. People running their first half-marathon might want to aim for under 2 hours, while those who are experienced runners can set themselves the prestigious challenge of running a half marathon in under an hour and a half (90 minutes). A half-marathon tends to burn anywhere between 1,000 and 2,000 calories, so it's a great workout.

2024 The Big Half
1. 2024 The Big Half

1. 2024 The Big Half

London, Greater London

half marathon

High Performance London Half & 10k at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

2. High Performance London Half & 10k at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

London, Greater London

half marathon, 10k and more

Hampton Court Palace Half Marathon
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

3. Hampton Court Palace Half Marathon

Molesey, Greater London

half marathon, 5k

RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - March
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

4. RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - March

London, Greater London

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

RunThrough Battersea Park Half Marathon - May 2024
Saturday, 11 May 2024
Saturday, 11 May 2024

5. RunThrough Battersea Park Half Marathon - May 2024

London, Greater London

half marathon and more

RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - Late March
Friday, 29 Mar 2024
Friday, 29 Mar 2024

6. RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - Late March

London, Greater London

half marathon, 10k, 5k

RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - May
Sunday, 5 May 2024
Sunday, 5 May 2024

7. RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - May

London, Greater London

10k, 5k, half marathon and more

RunThrough Wimbledon Common Half Marathon & 10k – May
Sunday, 19 May 2024
Sunday, 19 May 2024

8. RunThrough Wimbledon Common Half Marathon & 10k – May

London, Greater London

half marathon, 10k

RunThrough Crystal Palace Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon – March
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

9. RunThrough Crystal Palace Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon – March

London, Greater London

10k, 5k, half marathon and more

Thames Meander Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k – March
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

10. Thames Meander Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k – March

Richmond, Greater London

half marathon, marathon, 10k

Crystal Palace 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Juniors - April
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

11. Crystal Palace 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Juniors - April

London, Greater London

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

RunThrough Lee Valley VeloPark – April
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

12. RunThrough Lee Valley VeloPark – April

London, Greater London

half marathon, 10 miles, 5k, 10k and more

Weybridge 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

13. Weybridge 5k, 10k and Half Marathon

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

10k, 5k, half marathon and more

RunThrough Richmond Park Half Marathon - June 2024
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

14. RunThrough Richmond Park Half Marathon - June 2024

Richmond, Greater London

half marathon

Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - June
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

15. Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - June

London, Greater London

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Battersea Park Half Marathon - July 2024
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

16. Battersea Park Half Marathon - July 2024

London, Greater London

half marathon and more

RunThrough Battersea Park Half Marathon - September 2024
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

17. RunThrough Battersea Park Half Marathon - September 2024

London, Greater London

half marathon and more

Battersea Park Half Marathon - October 2024
Sunday, 20 Oct 2024
Sunday, 20 Oct 2024

18. Battersea Park Half Marathon - October 2024

London, Greater London

half marathon and more

Battersea Park Running Festival - November 2024
Saturday, 23 Nov 2024
Saturday, 23 Nov 2024

19. Battersea Park Running Festival - November 2024

London, Greater London

marathon, half marathon, 5k and more

Richmond Park March 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

20. Richmond Park March 5k, 10k and Half Marathon

Richmond, Greater London

10k, 5k, half marathon

PHOENIX - Spring Marathon & Half Marathon
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

21. PHOENIX - Spring Marathon & Half Marathon

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

marathon, half marathon

Best Race Series - Battersea Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

22. Best Race Series - Battersea Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon

London, Greater London

5k, half marathon

Putney & Fulham Half Marathon
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

23. Putney & Fulham Half Marathon

London, Greater London

half marathon

Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - May
Sunday, 12 May 2024
Sunday, 12 May 2024

24. Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - May

London, Greater London

10k, 5k, half marathon

Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - June
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

25. Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - June

Richmond, Greater London

5k, 10k, half marathon

Finsbury Park 5k and 10k – June 2024
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

26. Finsbury Park 5k and 10k – June 2024

London, Greater London

10k, 5k, half marathon and more

PHOENIX - Denbies Marathon & Half Marathon

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

27. PHOENIX - Denbies Marathon & Half Marathon

Dorking, Surrey

marathon, half marathon

RunThrough Lee Valley VeloPark – June
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

28. RunThrough Lee Valley VeloPark – June

London, Greater London

half marathon, 10 miles, 10k, 5k and more

The Richmond Riverside Summer 10k and Half Marathon
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

29. The Richmond Riverside Summer 10k and Half Marathon

Richmond, Greater London

10k, half marathon

RunThrough Richmond Park Half Marathon - July 2024
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

30. RunThrough Richmond Park Half Marathon - July 2024

Greater London, Greater London

half marathon

Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - July
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

31. Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - July

London, Greater London

5k, 10k, half marathon

RunThrough Wimbledon Common Half Marathon & 10k – July 2024
Sunday, 28 Jul 2024

32. RunThrough Wimbledon Common Half Marathon & 10k – July 2024

London, Greater London

half marathon, 10k and more

PHOENIX - Summer Marathon & Half Marathon
Saturday, 3 Aug 2024

33. PHOENIX - Summer Marathon & Half Marathon

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

marathon, half marathon

Vanguard Way Marathon & Half Marathon

Sunday, 4 Aug 2024

34. Vanguard Way Marathon & Half Marathon

Croydon, Greater London

marathon, half marathon

Best Race Series - Battersea Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon
Saturday, 10 Aug 2024

35. Best Race Series - Battersea Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon

London, Greater London

5k, half marathon

Thames Meander – Summer

Saturday, 10 Aug 2024

36. Thames Meander – Summer

Richmond, Greater London

marathon, half marathon, 10k

PHOENIX - Prosecco Run
Sunday, 11 Aug 2024

37. PHOENIX - Prosecco Run

Dorking, Surrey

marathon, half marathon

RunThrough Richmond Park Half Marathon - August
Sunday, 11 Aug 2024

38. RunThrough Richmond Park Half Marathon - August

London, Greater London

half marathon

Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - August

Sunday, 18 Aug 2024

39. Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - August

London, Greater London

5k, 10k, half marathon

Runthrough - Kempton Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - August
Sunday, 18 Aug 2024

40. Runthrough - Kempton Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - August

Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

RunThrough Lee Valley VeloPark – August

Saturday, 24 Aug 2024

41. RunThrough Lee Valley VeloPark – August

London, Greater London

half marathon, 10 miles, 10k, 5k and more

Woldingham Marathon & Half Marathon

Sunday, 25 Aug 2024

42. Woldingham Marathon & Half Marathon

Woldingham, Surrey

marathon, half marathon

Richmond Park 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon - September
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

43. Richmond Park 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon - September

Greater London, Greater London

half marathon, 10k, 5k

The Richmond RUNFEST Marathon & Half Marathon
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

44. The Richmond RUNFEST Marathon & Half Marathon

London, Greater London

half marathon, marathon

RunThrough Richmond Park Half Marathon - September
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

45. RunThrough Richmond Park Half Marathon - September

Richmond, Greater London

half marathon

RunThrough Wimbledon Common Half Marathon & 10k - September 2024
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024

46. RunThrough Wimbledon Common Half Marathon & 10k - September 2024

London, Greater London

half marathon, 10k and more

Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - October 2024
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

47. Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - October 2024

London, Greater London

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Thames Meander – Autumn
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

48. Thames Meander – Autumn

Richmond, Greater London

marathon, half marathon, 10k

About Half Marathons in London

Half marathons (13.1 miles) are the among the most popular running events in London. Sightseeing appears to be high on the list of priorities for half marathons in London, and there are plenty of them. If you want to warm up to a half, or you don't yet feel ready why not take a look at our calendar of London 10k runs.

What are the best half marathons?

London has a wealth of half marathons to choose from, and all offer something a little different for you to enjoy. Say you're visiting and want to see all the big sights in record time, look no further than the London Landmarks Half Marathon. If big crowds is your thing, then The Big Half offers that festival feel and has over 20,000 participants. For more live bands and DJs along the route, the Hackney Half is a superb option, well reviewed by our community. Prefer to run among the trees in London's glorious parks? The Royal Parks Half follows a stunning route - it's also a favourite of charity lovers, raising over £43m and it's only 10 years old. Many of these hugely popular races sell out fast or use a ballot entry, so get your name in early.

London has a lot to offer, but if you feel like travelling, why not take a look at our pick of the World's Top 12 Half Marathons.

How long will it take me to run a half marathon?

The average global finish time over the last few years is about 1h54m for men, and 2h10m for women.

London has it's fair share of super flat and fast half marathons, but the fastest in the world seems to be the Copenhagen Half Marathon in Denmark and the Valencia Half Marathon in Spain where the mens and womens world records were set. Kenyan Abraham Kiptum set a time of 58:18 minutes, and compatriot Joyciline Jepkosgei a time of 64:51 minutes. Seriously fast.

How long do I need to train for a half marathon?

You're going to want to build up to these events. Take the time to consider a good training programme such as our 8 week training plan. If you're starting from scratch, you might want to take a little longer, get out for a few runs and judge it for yourself. You should push yourself, but most importantly, enjoy yourself. Happy running.

