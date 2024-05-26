All Events
Half Marathons in Manchester
Sunday, 26 May 2024
1. AJ Bell Great Manchester Run 2024
Manchester, Greater Manchester
half marathon, 10k
4.7
(514 reviews)
£42 – £49
Road
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
2. Run Heaton 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - April
Manchester, Greater Manchester
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
4.7
(112 reviews)
£5 – £28
Flat trail
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
3. RunThrough Cheshire Half Marathon
Siddington, Cheshire East
half marathon and more
4.8
(121 reviews)
£26.67 – £44
Flat road
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
4. Hero Half Marathon
Hadfield, Derbyshire
half marathon
4.6
(26 reviews)
£21 – £24
Trail
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
5. Run Heaton Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - September 2024
Manchester, Greater Manchester
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
4.7
(67 reviews)
£5 – £28
Trail
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
6. Macclesfield Running Festival 2024
Macclesfield, Cheshire East
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
£24 – £42
Road
Sunday, 10 Nov 2024
7. Run Tatton Half Marathon November 2024
Knutsford, Cheshire East
half marathon and more
4.7
(66 reviews)
£25 – £42
Flat road
Sunday, 1 Dec 2024
8. Run Heaton 5k, 10k, & Half Marathon - December 2024
Manchester, Greater Manchester
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
4.7
(83 reviews)
£5 – £28
Flat trail
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
9. Manchester Half Marathon
Stretford, Greater Manchester
half marathon
4.1
(16 reviews)
Great atmosphereFlat road
