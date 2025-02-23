All Events
Running Events
Half Marathons
East Midlands
Nottingham
Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

Half Marathons in Nottingham

5 events found
RunThrough Leicestershire Half Marathon 2025
Booked 18 times this week

Sunday, 23 Feb 2025

Location

Prestwold, Leicestershire

Running

half marathon and more

Star4.4

(252 reviews)

£25 – £42
Great atmosphereFlat road
Nottingham Running Festival 2024
Booked 8 times this week

Sunday, 4 Aug 2024

Location

Nottingham, Nottingham

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

£5 – £42
Flat
RunThrough Derby Running Festival 2024
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 25 Aug 2024

Location

Derby, Derbyshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(74 reviews)

£23.33 – £40
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Black Moon Rising

Monday, 30 Dec 2024

Location

Sutton Scarsdale, Derbyshire

Running

half marathon

Star4.7

(11 reviews)

£18 – £23
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Robin Hood Half Marathon

Sunday, 29 Sept 2024

Location

Nottingham, Nottingham

Running

half marathon

Road
