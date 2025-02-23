All Events
Half Marathons in Nottingham
5 events found
Sunday, 23 Feb 2025
1. RunThrough Leicestershire Half Marathon 2025
Prestwold, Leicestershire
half marathon and more
4.4
(252 reviews)
£25 – £42
Sunday, 4 Aug 2024
2. Nottingham Running Festival 2024
Nottingham, Nottingham
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
£5 – £42
Sunday, 25 Aug 2024
3. RunThrough Derby Running Festival 2024
Derby, Derbyshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
4.7
(74 reviews)
£23.33 – £40
Monday, 30 Dec 2024
4. Black Moon Rising
Sutton Scarsdale, Derbyshire
half marathon
4.7
(11 reviews)
£18 – £23
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
5. Robin Hood Half Marathon
Nottingham, Nottingham
half marathon
Road
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 events