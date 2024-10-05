All Events
Half Marathons in October 2022

43 events found
AJ Bell Great Scottish Run 2024
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

1. AJ Bell Great Scottish Run 2024

Location

Glasgow, Glasgow City

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket£13 – £37
2024 Principality Cardiff Half Marathon
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

2. 2024 Principality Cardiff Half Marathon

Location

Cardiff, Cardiff

Running

half marathon, 5k

Ticket£10 – £48
Oxford Half 2024
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

3. Oxford Half 2024

Location

Oxford, Oxfordshire

Running

half marathon

Star4.6

(365 reviews)

Ticket£49.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Saturday, 12 Oct 2024

Saturday, 12 Oct 2024

4. RunThrough Ladybower Reservoir Trail 24k & 53k Ultra

Location

Hope Valley, Derbyshire

Running

ultramarathon, half marathon and more

Star4.8

(40 reviews)

Ticket£40 – £92
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Battersea Park Half Marathon - October 2024
Sunday, 20 Oct 2024

Sunday, 20 Oct 2024

5. Battersea Park Half Marathon - October 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon and more

Ticket£25 – £34
John's April Fool Backwards

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

6. John's April Fool Backwards

Location

Bingley, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k

Ticket£23 – £75
Kielder Marathon Weekend

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

7. Kielder Marathon Weekend

Location

Hexham, Northumberland

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.9

(22 reviews)

Ticket£8 – £60
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Basingstoke Phillips Law Half Marathon and 10k
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

8. Basingstoke Phillips Law Half Marathon and 10k

Location

Basingstoke, Hampshire

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket£22 – £45
Chichester Half Marathon, 10 miler & 6 miler
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

9. Chichester Half Marathon, 10 miler & 6 miler

Location

Chichester, West Sussex

Running

half marathon, 10 miles and more

Star4.2

(133 reviews)

Ticket£13.30 – £29
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Quantock Hills Trail Half Marathon

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

10. Quantock Hills Trail Half Marathon

Location

Kilve, Somerset

Running

half marathon

Star4.9

(46 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - October 2024
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

11. Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - October 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Run Dorney Marathon & Half Marathon
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

12. Run Dorney Marathon & Half Marathon

Location

Dorney, Buckinghamshire

Running

half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.7

(51 reviews)

Ticket£26.67 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Thames Meander – Autumn
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

13. Thames Meander – Autumn

Location

Richmond, Greater London

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k

Star3.9

(83 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Barrows and Downs

Saturday, 12 Oct 2024

14. Barrows and Downs

Location

Tilshead, Wiltshire

Running

half marathon, marathon

Star4.4

(11 reviews)

Ticket£35 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Run Scotland Rannoch 10k, Half Marathon & Marathon
Saturday, 12 Oct 2024

Saturday, 12 Oct 2024

15. Run Scotland Rannoch 10k, Half Marathon & Marathon

Location

Kinloch Rannoch, Perth and Kinross

Running

half marathon, marathon, 10k

Star4.6

(24 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £36
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Run the Wild Half Marathon - Autumn Edition

Saturday, 12 Oct 2024

16. Run the Wild Half Marathon - Autumn Edition

Location

Tring, Hertfordshire

Running

half marathon

Star4.7

(3 reviews)

Ticket£50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
The Richmond Riverside 10k & Half Marathon - Autumn
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

17. The Richmond Riverside 10k & Half Marathon - Autumn

Location

Richmond, Greater London

Running

10k, half marathon

Star4.6

(52 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

18. RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race

Location

Rugeley, Staffordshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket£5 – £28
High Lodge Half Marathon - Autumn
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

19. High Lodge Half Marathon - Autumn

Location

Brandon, Suffolk

Running

half marathon

Star4.7

(126 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £27
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
AEPG Great Eastern Run
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

20. AEPG Great Eastern Run

Location

Peterborough, Peterborough

Running

5k, half marathon

Star4.5

(84 reviews)

Ticket£11.90 – £37
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Rugby Half Marathon 2024
Sunday, 20 Oct 2024

Sunday, 20 Oct 2024

21. Rugby Half Marathon 2024

Location

Rugby, Warwickshire

Running

half marathon

Ticket£26.67 – £44
Henley Half Marathon

Sunday, 20 Oct 2024

22. Henley Half Marathon

Location

Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.7

(17 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - October

Sunday, 20 Oct 2024

23. Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - October

Location

Greater London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Star4.4

(26 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat
Run Northumberland Castles Half Marathon

Sunday, 20 Oct 2024

24. Run Northumberland Castles Half Marathon

Location

Bamburgh, Northumberland

Running

half marathon

Star4.5

(31 reviews)

Ticket£32 – £34
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit - October
Sunday, 20 Oct 2024

Sunday, 20 Oct 2024

25. Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit - October

Location

Chichester, West Sussex

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.8

(45 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £47
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
RunThrough Lee Valley VeloPark – October

Saturday, 26 Oct 2024

26. RunThrough Lee Valley VeloPark – October

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 10 miles, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.7

(18 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £30
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
The Pumpkin Marathon

Saturday, 26 Oct 2024

27. The Pumpkin Marathon

Location

Telford, Telford and Wrekin

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£28 – £75
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - October 2024
Saturday, 26 Oct 2024

Saturday, 26 Oct 2024

28. RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - October 2024

Location

Derbyshire, Derbyshire

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.7

(56 reviews)

Ticket£21.67 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
The November Nightmare

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

29. The November Nightmare

Location

Telford, Telford and Wrekin

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon

Star4.0

(3 reviews)

Ticket£28 – £300
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Macclesfield Running Festival 2024

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

30. Macclesfield Running Festival 2024

Location

Macclesfield, Cheshire East

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket£24 – £42
Booking perksRoad
Andover Half Marathon
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

31. Andover Half Marathon

Location

Andover, Hampshire

Running

half marathon

Star4.2

(8 reviews)

Ticket£35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
River Thames Half Marathon

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

32. River Thames Half Marathon

Location

Shepperton, Surrey

Running

half marathon

Star4.5

(17 reviews)

Ticket£31.50 – £33.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Hubble Bubble Trail Races and the Fearsome Evening Run
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

33. Hubble Bubble Trail Races and the Fearsome Evening Run

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.5

(36 reviews)

Ticket£4 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Pumpkin Plod 2024

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

34. Pumpkin Plod 2024

Location

Brandon, Suffolk

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.8

(38 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
RunThrough Wimbledon Common Half Marathon - October

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

35. RunThrough Wimbledon Common Half Marathon - October

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.4

(54 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £44
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat
Sonic & Tails Marathon & Half Marathon

Friday, 1 Nov 2024

36. Sonic & Tails Marathon & Half Marathon

Location

Caldecotte, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon, half marathon

Ticket£31.99 – £39.99
Booking perksTrail
Kingston Half Marathon

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

37. Kingston Half Marathon

Location

Kingston upon Thames, Greater London

Running

half marathon

Star4.6

(71 reviews)

Ticket£35 – £37
Great atmosphereFlat road
Run Leicester Festival
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

38. Run Leicester Festival

Location

Leicester, Leicester

Running

half marathon, 10k

Star4.8

(35 reviews)

Ticket£19 – £33
Great atmosphereFlat road
Manchester Half Marathon

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

39. Manchester Half Marathon

Location

Stretford, Greater Manchester

Running

half marathon

Star4.1

(16 reviews)

Great atmosphereFlat road
Run Yorkshire Roundhay October Half Marathon, 10k & 5K

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

40. Run Yorkshire Roundhay October Half Marathon, 10k & 5K

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

half marathon, 10k

Ticket£13 – £28
Run Bournemouth Half Marathon

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

41. Run Bournemouth Half Marathon

Location

Bournemouth, Dorset

Running

half marathon

Royal Parks Half Marathon

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

42. Royal Parks Half Marathon

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon

Run the Thames Bridges Half Marathon (Self Guided Audio Tour)

Thursday, 31 Oct 2024

43. Run the Thames Bridges Half Marathon (Self Guided Audio Tour)

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 10k

Ticket£24
Booking perksGreat sceneryRoad
