Half Marathons in October 2022
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
1. AJ Bell Great Scottish Run 2024
Glasgow, Glasgow City
half marathon, 10k and more
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
2. 2024 Principality Cardiff Half Marathon
Cardiff, Cardiff
half marathon, 5k
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
3. Oxford Half 2024
Oxford, Oxfordshire
half marathon
(365 reviews)
Saturday, 12 Oct 2024
4. RunThrough Ladybower Reservoir Trail 24k & 53k Ultra
Hope Valley, Derbyshire
ultramarathon, half marathon and more
(40 reviews)
Sunday, 20 Oct 2024
5. Battersea Park Half Marathon - October 2024
London, Greater London
half marathon and more
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
6. John's April Fool Backwards
Bingley, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
7. Kielder Marathon Weekend
Hexham, Northumberland
marathon, half marathon, 10k and more
(22 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
8. Basingstoke Phillips Law Half Marathon and 10k
Basingstoke, Hampshire
half marathon, 10k and more
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
9. Chichester Half Marathon, 10 miler & 6 miler
Chichester, West Sussex
half marathon, 10 miles and more
(133 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
10. Quantock Hills Trail Half Marathon
Kilve, Somerset
half marathon
(46 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
11. Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - October 2024
London, Greater London
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(1 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
12. Run Dorney Marathon & Half Marathon
Dorney, Buckinghamshire
half marathon, marathon and more
(51 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
13. Thames Meander – Autumn
Richmond, Greater London
marathon, half marathon, 10k
(83 reviews)
Saturday, 12 Oct 2024
14. Barrows and Downs
Tilshead, Wiltshire
half marathon, marathon
(11 reviews)
Saturday, 12 Oct 2024
15. Run Scotland Rannoch 10k, Half Marathon & Marathon
Kinloch Rannoch, Perth and Kinross
half marathon, marathon, 10k
(24 reviews)
Saturday, 12 Oct 2024
16. Run the Wild Half Marathon - Autumn Edition
Tring, Hertfordshire
half marathon
(3 reviews)
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
17. The Richmond Riverside 10k & Half Marathon - Autumn
Richmond, Greater London
10k, half marathon
(52 reviews)
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
18. RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race
Rugeley, Staffordshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
19. High Lodge Half Marathon - Autumn
Brandon, Suffolk
half marathon
(126 reviews)
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
20. AEPG Great Eastern Run
Peterborough, Peterborough
5k, half marathon
(84 reviews)
Sunday, 20 Oct 2024
21. Rugby Half Marathon 2024
Rugby, Warwickshire
half marathon
Sunday, 20 Oct 2024
22. Henley Half Marathon
Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(17 reviews)
Sunday, 20 Oct 2024
23. Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - October
Greater London, Greater London
5k, 10k, half marathon
(26 reviews)
Sunday, 20 Oct 2024
24. Run Northumberland Castles Half Marathon
Bamburgh, Northumberland
half marathon
(31 reviews)
Sunday, 20 Oct 2024
25. Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit - October
Chichester, West Sussex
half marathon, 10k, 5k, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(45 reviews)
Saturday, 26 Oct 2024
26. RunThrough Lee Valley VeloPark – October
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10 miles, 10k, 5k and more
(18 reviews)
Saturday, 26 Oct 2024
27. The Pumpkin Marathon
Telford, Telford and Wrekin
marathon, half marathon, 10k
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 26 Oct 2024
28. RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - October 2024
Derbyshire, Derbyshire
half marathon, 10k and more
(56 reviews)
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
29. The November Nightmare
Telford, Telford and Wrekin
10k, half marathon, marathon
(3 reviews)
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
30. Macclesfield Running Festival 2024
Macclesfield, Cheshire East
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
31. Andover Half Marathon
Andover, Hampshire
half marathon
(8 reviews)
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
32. River Thames Half Marathon
Shepperton, Surrey
half marathon
(17 reviews)
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
33. Hubble Bubble Trail Races and the Fearsome Evening Run
Leeds, West Yorkshire
5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(36 reviews)
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
34. Pumpkin Plod 2024
Brandon, Suffolk
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more
(38 reviews)
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
35. RunThrough Wimbledon Common Half Marathon - October
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10k and more
(54 reviews)
Friday, 1 Nov 2024
36. Sonic & Tails Marathon & Half Marathon
Caldecotte, Milton Keynes
marathon, half marathon
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
37. Kingston Half Marathon
Kingston upon Thames, Greater London
half marathon
(71 reviews)
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
38. Run Leicester Festival
Leicester, Leicester
half marathon, 10k
(35 reviews)
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
39. Manchester Half Marathon
Stretford, Greater Manchester
half marathon
(16 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
40. Run Yorkshire Roundhay October Half Marathon, 10k & 5K
Leeds, West Yorkshire
half marathon, 10k
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
41. Run Bournemouth Half Marathon
Bournemouth, Dorset
half marathon
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
42. Royal Parks Half Marathon
London, Greater London
half marathon
Thursday, 31 Oct 2024
43. Run the Thames Bridges Half Marathon (Self Guided Audio Tour)
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10k