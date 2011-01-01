Aberdeen is hosting more and more running events across a range of distances, so that athletes of all abilities can get involved and keep fit. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. Aberdeen hosts a popular 5k and 10k Winter Warmer series, for those who have set themselves a fitness-based New Year's Resolution. Longer distances, particularly half-marathons and marathons, often take place on city streets, past famous landmarks. The Great Aberdeen Run is the largest running event in the area, attracting over 6,000 participants who run from the city centre to the sea. The main event is the half-marathon distance, but there is also a 10k and Family Run option. Beyond the city streets, there are plenty of off-road options, making the most of the stunning local landscapes. Some routes take you to the Cairns - it might bust a gut to get to the top, but the views are well worth it.