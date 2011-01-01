All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
Scotland
ChevronRight
Aberdeen
CloseSelect sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Search
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

Running Events in Aberdeen

Aberdeen is hosting more and more running events across a range of distances, so that athletes of all abilities can get involved and keep fit. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. Aberdeen hosts a popular 5k and 10k Winter Warmer series, for those who have set themselves a fitness-based New Year's Resolution. Longer distances, particularly half-marathons and marathons, often take place on city streets, past famous landmarks. The Great Aberdeen Run is the largest running event in the area, attracting over 6,000 participants who run from the city centre to the sea. The main event is the half-marathon distance, but there is also a 10k and Family Run option. Beyond the city streets, there are plenty of off-road options, making the most of the stunning local landscapes. Some routes take you to the Cairns - it might bust a gut to get to the top, but the views are well worth it.

0 events found
Search

No results

We couldn’t find anything matching your search. Try searching other keywords or adjusting your filters.
Showing 1 - 0 of 0 events
image
🇬🇧