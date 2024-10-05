There are running events across Scotland that allow runners of all abilities to get involved and find their perfect race. Across all the major cities and in the wild terrains of the mountains, coasts, and highlands, there are a range of races and challenges. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. Longer distances, from half-marathons and marathons to ultras, require more training but are hugely rewarding. There are three large festivals of running, which draw in big crowds of runners and supporters alike. Glasgow hosts the televised Great Scottish Run and passes some historic landmarks. The Edinburgh Marathon Festival welcomes over 30,000 participants, making it Scotland's largest running event. The iconic Loch Ness Marathon and Festival of Running is one of the most beautiful running routes in the world. There are plenty of trail runs to choose from, including ultra marathons, which make the most of the Scottish countryside and coastlines.