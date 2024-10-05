All Events
Running Events in Scotland

There are running events across Scotland that allow runners of all abilities to get involved and find their perfect race. Across all the major cities and in the wild terrains of the mountains, coasts, and highlands, there are a range of races and challenges. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. Longer distances, from half-marathons and marathons to ultras, require more training but are hugely rewarding. There are three large festivals of running, which draw in big crowds of runners and supporters alike. Glasgow hosts the televised Great Scottish Run and passes some historic landmarks. The Edinburgh Marathon Festival welcomes over 30,000 participants, making it Scotland's largest running event. The iconic Loch Ness Marathon and Festival of Running is one of the most beautiful running routes in the world. There are plenty of trail runs to choose from, including ultra marathons, which make the most of the Scottish countryside and coastlines.

AJ Bell Great Scottish Run 2024
Booked 1009 times this week

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

Location

Glasgow, Glasgow City

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

£13 – £37
Booking perks
Heart
AJ Bell Junior & Mini Great North Run 2024
Booked 239 times this week

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

Location

Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear

£23.50
Road
Heart
Carlisle Half Marathon & 10k 2024
Booked 122 times this week

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

Location

Carlisle, Cumbria

Running

half marathon, 10k

4.6

(34 reviews)

£25 – £36
Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Gateshead Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k 2024
Booked 89 times this week

Sunday, 5 May 2024

Location

Gateshead, Tyne and Wear

Running

half marathon, 10k, marathon

4.4

(176 reviews)

£5 – £52
Great atmosphereRoad
Heart
Up and Running Events - Glasgow Green
Booked 67 times this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

Location

Saltmarket, Glasgow City

£20 – £22
Booking perks
Heart
AJ Bell Great North 10k 2024
Booked 66 times this week

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

Location

Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Running

10k

£32
Road
Heart
The Newhaven Lighthouse 10k 2024
Booked 41 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

Location

Edinburgh, Edinburgh

Running

10k

4.8

(81 reviews)

£18 – £20
Great atmosphereRoad
Heart
The Sunset Running Festival 2024
Booked 47 times this week

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

Location

Edinburgh, Edinburgh

Running

marathon, 5k and more

4.3

(83 reviews)

£4 – £60
Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Ultra North 2024
Booked 52 times this week

Saturday, 13 Jul 2024

Location

Blaydon-on-Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Running

ultramarathon and more

4.5

(123 reviews)

£50 – £80
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Quayside 5k & Junior Quayside 3k April 2024
Booked 23 times this week

Wednesday, 24 Apr 2024

Location

Gateshead, Tyne and Wear

Running

5k and more

£5 – £34
Road
Heart
Run Scotland Strathclyde Half Marathon, 10k & 5k
Booked 33 times this week

Sunday, 5 May 2024

Location

Motherwell, North Lanarkshire

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon

3.8

(82 reviews)

£13 – £30
Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Morpeth 10k
Booked 23 times this week

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

Location

Morpeth, Northumberland

Running

10k

£20 – £38
Booking perks
Heart
RunThrough Newcastle Half Marathon & 10k
Booked 19 times this week

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

Location

Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

£21.67 – £42
Road
Heart
AJ Bell Great North 5k 2024
Booked 13 times this week

Friday, 6 Sept 2024

Location

Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Running

5k

4.6

(117 reviews)

£23
Great atmosphereRoad
Heart
Jarrow 10k 2024
Booked 19 times this week

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

Location

Hebburn, Tyne and Wear

Running

10k and more

£23.40 – £40
Booking perks
Heart
Scurry Around Corstorphine Hill
Booked 2 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE TODAY
TODAY

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

Location

Edinburgh, Edinburgh

Running

5k, 10k and more

4.7

(9 reviews)

£7.50 – £23.50
Great atmosphereTrail
Heart
The JOGLE
ENTRIES CLOSE SOON
SOON

Friday, 8 Mar 2024

Location

John o' Groats, Highland

Running

ultramarathon

£300 – £3000
Great sceneryHilly road
Heart
20 Along the Forth 2024
Booked 10 times this week

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

Location

Edinburgh, Edinburgh

4.9

(78 reviews)

£2
Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
St Patrick's Day Virtual 2024

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

Location

Running

5k and more

5.0

(1 reviews)

£10 – £85
Great atmosphere
Heart
Up and Running Events - Kelvingrove Park

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

Location

Glasgow, Glasgow City

Running

5k, 10k

Trail
Heart
Run Durham Dalton Park Easter 5k and 10k
Booked 4 times this week

Monday, 1 Apr 2024

Location

Murton, County Durham

Running

10k, 5k and more

4.3

(12 reviews)

£10 – £24
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
3 Village 5 and 10
Booked 7 times this week

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

Location

Wetheral, Cumbria

Running

10 miles and more

5.0

(1 reviews)

£13 – £22
Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
The Highland Ultra - 2024

Thursday, 18 Apr 2024

Location

Mallaig, Highland Council

Running

ultramarathon

£350
Great sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Run Durham Hamsterley 10k

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

Location

Bedburn, County Durham

Running

10k

4.7

(7 reviews)

£22 – £24
Great atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
St George's Day Virtual 2024

Tuesday, 23 Apr 2024

Location

Running

5k and more

£10 – £85
Booking perks
Heart
Pennine Journey North Ultra

Friday, 3 May 2024

Location

Consett, Northumberland

Running

ultramarathon

3.3

(1 reviews)

£66.67 – £182
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
Carlisle City Urban Trail Run
Booked 2 times this week

Wednesday, 8 May 2024

Location

Carlisle, Cumbria

Running

10k

4.8

(10 reviews)

£16 – £18
Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Sunderland City Runs
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 12 May 2024

Location

Sunderland, Tyne and Wear

Running

half marathon, 10k

4.9

(9 reviews)

£28 – £40
Great atmosphereRoad
Heart
Run To Infinity & Beyond 2
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 19 May 2024

Location

Old Elvet, County Durham

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

£22 – £40
Booking perks
Heart
Run
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 26 May 2024

Location

Alnwick, Northumberland

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.7

(26 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £30
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Blair Castle Trail Weekender
Booked 2 times this week

Friday, 31 May 2024

Location

Pitlochry, Perth and Kinross

Running

ultramarathon and more

Star4.6

(8 reviews)

Ticket£9 – £68
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Run Solway Marathon and Half Marathon 2024
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

Location

Anthorn, Cumbria

Running

marathon, half marathon

Ticket£27 – £32
Booking perksFlat
Heart
The Virtual Green Fire Run

Monday, 3 Jun 2024

Location

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39.99
Booking perksRoad
Heart
The Virtual Hot One Run

Tuesday, 4 Jun 2024

Location

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39.99
Booking perksRoad
Heart
The Virtual Devilish Run

Wednesday, 5 Jun 2024

Location

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39.99
Booking perksRoad
Heart
Castle 5k Series - June

Wednesday, 5 Jun 2024

Location

Carlisle, Cumbria

Running

5k

Star5.0

(4 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £48
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
The Virtual Chili Run

Thursday, 6 Jun 2024

Location

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39.99
Booking perksRoad
Heart
The Virtual Hot Blooded Run

Friday, 7 Jun 2024

Location

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39.99
Booking perksRoad
Heart
The Virtual Red Rapscallion Run

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

Location

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39.99
Booking perksRoad
Heart
Ultra Scotland 100 Mile

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

Location

Saint John's Town of Dalry, Dumfries and Galloway

Running

ultramarathon

Ticket£167 – £169
Booking perksGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Ultra Scotland 50 Mile

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

Location

Saint John's Town of Dalry, Dumfries and Galloway

Running

ultramarathon

Ticket£87 – £89
Booking perksGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
The Virtual Hot Runner

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

Location

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39.99
Booking perksRoad
Heart
Run Northumberland Bamburgh 10k 2024

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

Location

Bamburgh, Northumberland

Running

10k

Star4.5

(29 reviews)

Ticket£18 – £20
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Great British Bake Off Run (North)
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 23 Jun 2024

Location

Durham, County Durham

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£22 – £40
Booking perksFlat
Heart
Run Northumberland Coquet 5k, 10k & Half Marathon

Sunday, 30 Jun 2024

Location

Rothbury, Northumberland

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.3

(14 reviews)

Ticket£13 – £30
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
Kirkbride 10k

Sunday, 30 Jun 2024

Location

Kirkbride, Cumbria

Running

10k

Star4.7

(9 reviews)

Ticket£16 – £18
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Solway Coast Marathon

Sunday, 30 Jun 2024

Location

Kirkbride, Cumbria

Running

marathon

Star4.4

(11 reviews)

Ticket£38 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
Kirkbride Half Marathon

Sunday, 30 Jun 2024

Location

Wigton, Cumbria, Cumbria

Running

half marathon

Star4.2

(2 reviews)

Ticket£28 – £30
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
