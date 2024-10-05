Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Running Events in Scotland
There are running events across Scotland that allow runners of all abilities to get involved and find their perfect race. Across all the major cities and in the wild terrains of the mountains, coasts, and highlands, there are a range of races and challenges. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. Longer distances, from half-marathons and marathons to ultras, require more training but are hugely rewarding. There are three large festivals of running, which draw in big crowds of runners and supporters alike. Glasgow hosts the televised Great Scottish Run and passes some historic landmarks. The Edinburgh Marathon Festival welcomes over 30,000 participants, making it Scotland's largest running event. The iconic Loch Ness Marathon and Festival of Running is one of the most beautiful running routes in the world. There are plenty of trail runs to choose from, including ultra marathons, which make the most of the Scottish countryside and coastlines.
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
1. AJ Bell Great Scottish Run 2024
Glasgow, Glasgow City
half marathon, 10k and more
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
2. AJ Bell Junior & Mini Great North Run 2024
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
3. Carlisle Half Marathon & 10k 2024
Carlisle, Cumbria
half marathon, 10k
Sunday, 5 May 2024
4. RunThrough Gateshead Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k 2024
Gateshead, Tyne and Wear
half marathon, 10k, marathon
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
5. Up and Running Events - Glasgow Green
Saltmarket, Glasgow City
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
6. AJ Bell Great North 10k 2024
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
10k
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
7. The Newhaven Lighthouse 10k 2024
Edinburgh, Edinburgh
10k
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
8. The Sunset Running Festival 2024
Edinburgh, Edinburgh
marathon, 5k and more
Saturday, 13 Jul 2024
9. Ultra North 2024
Blaydon-on-Tyne, Tyne and Wear
ultramarathon and more
Wednesday, 24 Apr 2024
10. Quayside 5k & Junior Quayside 3k April 2024
Gateshead, Tyne and Wear
5k and more
Sunday, 5 May 2024
11. Run Scotland Strathclyde Half Marathon, 10k & 5k
Motherwell, North Lanarkshire
10k, 5k, half marathon
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
12. RunThrough Morpeth 10k
Morpeth, Northumberland
10k
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
13. RunThrough Newcastle Half Marathon & 10k
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
half marathon, 10k and more
Friday, 6 Sept 2024
14. AJ Bell Great North 5k 2024
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
5k
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
15. Jarrow 10k 2024
Hebburn, Tyne and Wear
10k and more
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
16. Scurry Around Corstorphine Hill
Edinburgh, Edinburgh
5k, 10k and more
Friday, 8 Mar 2024
17. The JOGLE
John o' Groats, Highland
ultramarathon
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
18. 20 Along the Forth 2024
Edinburgh, Edinburgh
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
19. St Patrick’s Day Virtual 2024
5k and more
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
20. Up and Running Events - Kelvingrove Park
Glasgow, Glasgow City
5k, 10k
Monday, 1 Apr 2024
21. Run Durham Dalton Park Easter 5k and 10k
Murton, County Durham
10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
22. 3 Village 5 and 10
Wetheral, Cumbria
10 miles and more
Thursday, 18 Apr 2024
23. The Highland Ultra - 2024
Mallaig, Highland Council
ultramarathon
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
24. Run Durham Hamsterley 10k
Bedburn, County Durham
10k
Tuesday, 23 Apr 2024
25. St George’s Day Virtual 2024
5k and more
Friday, 3 May 2024
26. Pennine Journey North Ultra
Consett, Northumberland
ultramarathon
Wednesday, 8 May 2024
27. Carlisle City Urban Trail Run
Carlisle, Cumbria
10k
Sunday, 12 May 2024
28. Sunderland City Runs
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear
half marathon, 10k
Sunday, 19 May 2024
29. Run To Infinity & Beyond 2
Old Elvet, County Durham
10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
Sunday, 26 May 2024
30. Run Northumberland Alnwick Castle Trail Half Marathon, 10k, 5k & 2k
Alnwick, Northumberland
10k, 5k and more
Friday, 31 May 2024
31. Blair Castle Trail Weekender
Pitlochry, Perth and Kinross
ultramarathon and more
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
32. Run Solway Marathon and Half Marathon 2024
Anthorn, Cumbria
marathon, half marathon
Monday, 3 Jun 2024
33. The Virtual Green Fire Run
5k
Tuesday, 4 Jun 2024
34. The Virtual Hot One Run
5k
Wednesday, 5 Jun 2024
35. The Virtual Devilish Run
5k
Wednesday, 5 Jun 2024
36. Castle 5k Series - June
Carlisle, Cumbria
5k
Thursday, 6 Jun 2024
37. The Virtual Chili Run
5k
Friday, 7 Jun 2024
38. The Virtual Hot Blooded Run
5k
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
39. The Virtual Red Rapscallion Run
5k
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
40. Ultra Scotland 100 Mile
Saint John's Town of Dalry, Dumfries and Galloway
ultramarathon
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
41. Ultra Scotland 50 Mile
Saint John's Town of Dalry, Dumfries and Galloway
ultramarathon
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
42. The Virtual Hot Runner
5k
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
43. Run Northumberland Bamburgh 10k 2024
Bamburgh, Northumberland
10k
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024
44. Great British Bake Off Run (North)
Durham, County Durham
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
45. Run Northumberland Coquet 5k, 10k & Half Marathon
Rothbury, Northumberland
half marathon, 10k, 5k
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
46. Kirkbride 10k
Kirkbride, Cumbria
10k
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
47. Solway Coast Marathon
Kirkbride, Cumbria
marathon
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
48. Kirkbride Half Marathon
Wigton, Cumbria, Cumbria
half marathon
