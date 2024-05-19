Applied FiltersRunning
Running Events in Bath, South West 2024-2025
In the heart of the South West, Bath gives access to some incredible running events. There are nearby races across all distances in Swindon, Gloucester, and Bristol, as well as in the surrounding Wiltshire countryside. The most popular, and most charitable, event in the region is in Bath itself: the Bath Half has 13,000 participants and raises over £2million each year.
Sunday, May 19, 2024
1. AJ Bell Great Bristol Run 2024
We The Curious, 1 Millennium Square, One Millennium Square, Anchor Rd, Bristol BS1 5DB, UK
half marathon, 10k
(103 reviews)
Sunday, Mar 16, 2025
2. 2025 Bath Half Marathon
Bath BA1 2DS, UK
half marathon
Sunday, Jun 2, 2024
3. Bath Two Tunnels Railway Races – June
Brickfields Park, 1A The Hollow, Twerton, Bath BA2 1LX, UK
10k, half marathon, 5k
(38 reviews)
Sunday, Aug 18, 2024
4. Bath Two Tunnels Railway Races - August
Brickfields Park, 1A The Hollow, Twerton, Bath BA2 1LX, UK
half marathon, 5k, ultramarathon, marathon
(89 reviews)
Sunday, Aug 18, 2024
5. RunThrough Frome Running Festival
Berkley Rd, Frome BA11 2EH, UK
5k, 10k, half marathon
Sunday, Jun 23, 2024
6. Westonbirt Arboretum Half Marathon, 10km, 5km & 1 Mile
Westonbirt, Gloucestershire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(100 reviews)
Saturday, Aug 24, 2024
7. The Summer Green Man Ultra
Blackmoors Ln, Bower Ashton, Bristol BS3 2JL, UK
ultramarathon
Sunday, Jun 16, 2024
8. The Dilton Dash
Dilton Marsh, Wiltshire
10k and more
(15 reviews)
Sunday, Jul 21, 2024
9. Wye Valley Tunnel Run
Sedbury, Gloucestershire
10k, half marathon, marathon and more
(53 reviews)
Saturday, Aug 17, 2024
10. TEC Cotswolds Challenge 2024
Horton, South Gloucestershire
(84 reviews)
Sunday, Sep 15, 2024
11. Charlton Hayes 5k and 10k Fun Run
Charlton Hayes, Patchway, Bristol BS34, UK
5k, 10k
Sunday, Dec 15, 2024
12. Santa Run Patchway
Norman Scott Park, Coniston Rd, Patchway, Bristol BS34 5QJ, UK
5k, 10k
Sunday, Apr 6, 2025
13. North Bristol Brabazon Half Marathon & 10k
Patchway, South Gloucestershire
half marathon, 10k
(65 reviews)
Sunday, Jul 7, 2024
14. The Drop - 10 or 15 Mile Bath
Bath, Bath and North East Somerset
Sunday, Oct 13, 2024
15. Bristol Epic 10k Trail Run & Ruck Run
Long Ashton
10k