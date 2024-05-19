Home
ChevronRight
Running
ChevronRight
Bath, South West
Applied Filters
Running
  • Running (15)Triathlon (12)Duathlon (5)Obstacle (2)
  • Distance
    ChevronUp
    & Up

Running Events in Bath, South West 2024-2025

In the heart of the South West, Bath gives access to some incredible running events. There are nearby races across all distances in Swindon, Gloucester, and Bristol, as well as in the surrounding Wiltshire countryside. The most popular, and most charitable, event in the region is in Bath itself: the Bath Half has 13,000 participants and raises over £2million each year.

Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons
15events found
Sort
Sort
Search
AJ Bell Great Bristol Run 2024
Booked 950 times this week

Sunday, May 19, 2024

1. AJ Bell Great Bristol Run 2024

Location

We The Curious, 1 Millennium Square, One Millennium Square, Anchor Rd, Bristol BS1 5DB, UK

Running

half marathon, 10k

Star4.6

(103 reviews)

Ticket£12 – £44
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
2025 Bath Half Marathon
Booked 123 times this week

Sunday, Mar 16, 2025

2. 2025 Bath Half Marathon

Location

Bath BA1 2DS, UK

Running

half marathon

Ticket£15 – £50
Booking perks
Heart
Bath Two Tunnels Railway Races – June
Booked 16 times this week

Sunday, Jun 2, 2024

3. Bath Two Tunnels Railway Races – June

Location

Brickfields Park, 1A The Hollow, Twerton, Bath BA2 1LX, UK

Running

10k, half marathon, 5k

Star4.7

(38 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat
Heart
Bath Two Tunnels Railway Races - August
Booked 14 times this week

Sunday, Aug 18, 2024

4. Bath Two Tunnels Railway Races - August

Location

Brickfields Park, 1A The Hollow, Twerton, Bath BA2 1LX, UK

Running

half marathon, 5k, ultramarathon, marathon

Star4.7

(89 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £75
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
RunThrough Frome Running Festival
Booked 14 times this week

Sunday, Aug 18, 2024

5. RunThrough Frome Running Festival

Location

Berkley Rd, Frome BA11 2EH, UK

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket£23.33 – £46
Booking perksGreat scenery
Heart
Westonbirt Arboretum Half Marathon, 10km, 5km & 1 Mile
Booked 18 times this week

Sunday, Jun 23, 2024

6. Westonbirt Arboretum Half Marathon, 10km, 5km & 1 Mile

Location

Westonbirt, Gloucestershire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.5

(100 reviews)

Ticket£7.50 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat
Heart
The Summer Green Man Ultra

Saturday, Aug 24, 2024

7. The Summer Green Man Ultra

Location

Blackmoors Ln, Bower Ashton, Bristol BS3 2JL, UK

Running

ultramarathon

Ticket£15 – £175
Booking perksFlat
Heart
The Dilton Dash
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, Jun 16, 2024

8. The Dilton Dash

Location

Dilton Marsh, Wiltshire

Running

10k and more

Star4.7

(15 reviews)

Ticket£6 – £22
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat
Heart
Wye Valley Tunnel Run
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, Jul 21, 2024

9. Wye Valley Tunnel Run

Location

Sedbury, Gloucestershire

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.6

(53 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
TEC Cotswolds Challenge 2024
Booked 5 times this week

Saturday, Aug 17, 2024

10. TEC Cotswolds Challenge 2024

Location

Horton, South Gloucestershire

Star4.7

(84 reviews)

Ticket£33 – £68
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Charlton Hayes 5k and 10k Fun Run

Sunday, Sep 15, 2024

11. Charlton Hayes 5k and 10k Fun Run

Location

Charlton Hayes, Patchway, Bristol BS34, UK

Running

5k, 10k

Ticket£7.50 – £25
Booking perks
Heart
Santa Run Patchway

Sunday, Dec 15, 2024

12. Santa Run Patchway

Location

Norman Scott Park, Coniston Rd, Patchway, Bristol BS34 5QJ, UK

Running

5k, 10k

Ticket£7.50 – £18
Booking perks
Heart
North Bristol Brabazon Half Marathon & 10k
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, Apr 6, 2025

13. North Bristol Brabazon Half Marathon & 10k

Location

Patchway, South Gloucestershire

Running

half marathon, 10k

Star4.5

(65 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £30
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
The Drop - 10 or 15 Mile Bath

Sunday, Jul 7, 2024

14. The Drop - 10 or 15 Mile Bath

Location

Bath, Bath and North East Somerset

Ticket£35
Booking perks
Heart
Bristol Epic 10k Trail Run & Ruck Run

Sunday, Oct 13, 2024

15. Bristol Epic 10k Trail Run & Ruck Run

Location

Long Ashton

Running

10k

Ticket£25 – £30
Booking perksGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 events
1
image
🇬🇧