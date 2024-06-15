Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Running Events in South West
The South-West provides plenty of running events and races across a range of distances, so runners of all abilities are encouraged to get involved. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. The Simplyhealth Great South Run is one of the largest 10 mile running events in the world, with over 20,000 participants, and offers a shorter 5k distance and junior options. Longer distances, from half-marathons and marathons to ultras, often take place on city streets, past famous landmarks. The Bath Half Marathon and Exeter's Great West Run are popular half-marathons, while the Bournemouth Marathon Festival attracts over 6,000 participants and offers four race options. Alternatively, beyond the cities, there are a range of challenging but scenic trail routes. These make the most out of the hilly terrain and rugged coastlines of the South West, such as the Jurassic Coast Challenge.
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
1. 2024 Race to the King
Chichester, West Sussex
ultramarathon
(3 reviews)
Saturday, 13 Jul 2024
2. 2024 Race to the Stones
Lewknor, Oxfordshire
ultramarathon
(114 reviews)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
3. AJ Bell Great Bristol Run 2024
Bristol, Bristol City
half marathon, 10k and more
(103 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
4. MK Festival of Running
Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(110 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
5. 2024 Principality Cardiff Half Marathon
Cardiff, Cardiff
half marathon, 5k
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
6. AJ Bell Great South Run 2024
Portsmouth, Portsmouth
10 miles, 5k and more
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
7. Oxford Half 2024
Oxford, Oxfordshire
half marathon
(365 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
8. 2024 ABP Newport Wales Marathon & Half
Newport, Newport
marathon, half marathon
Sunday, 19 May 2024
9. 2024 Brecon Carreg Cardiff Bay 10K
Cardiff, Cardiff
10k
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
10. 2024 ABP Newport Wales 10K
Newport, Newport
10k
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
11. 2024 Ogi Porthcawl 10K
Porthcawl, Bridgend County Borough
10k
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
12. 2024 Bath Half Marathon
Bath, Bath and North East Somerset
half marathon
(1 reviews)
Sunday, 31 Mar 2024
13. Gloucester Half Marathon & 10k
Gloucester, Gloucestershire
10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
14. Maverick Adidas Terrex Original Hampshire 2024
Temple Valley, Hampshire
(229 reviews)
Sunday, 26 May 2024
15. 2024 Great West Run
Exeter, Devon
half marathon, 10k
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
16. Weymouth Bay 10k Charity Fun Run
Weymouth, Dorset
10k
(120 reviews)
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
17. 2024 Bath Half Family Fun Run
Bath, Bath and North East Somerset
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
18. 2024 Albert Goodman Weston Super Half
Weston-super-Mare, North Somerset
Sunday, 31 Mar 2024
19. Henley River 10k and Half Marathon - March
Henley-on-Thames, Berkshire
half marathon, 10k and more
Sunday, 12 May 2024
20. The Lexicon Bracknell Half Marathon
Bracknell, Berkshire
half marathon
(205 reviews)
Monday, 27 May 2024
21. Newbury 10k
Newbury
10k and more
(167 reviews)
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
22. 2024 CDF 10K
Cardiff, Cardiff
10k
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
23. Run Cheltenham 2024
Cheltenham, Gloucestershire
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
24. Granite Way 10 and 20 Mile Event 2024
Okehampton, Devon
10 miles and more
(7 reviews)
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
25. Minchinhampton 10k
Minchinhampton, Gloucestershire
10k and more
(99 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
26. North Bristol Brabazon Half Marathon & 10k
Patchway, South Gloucestershire
half marathon, 10k
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
27. The Maverick Adidas Terrex Original Mendips 2024
Shipham, Somerset
(147 reviews)
Saturday, 4 May 2024
28. The Maverick Exmoor Goat Ultra 2024
Lynton, Devon
marathon, ultramarathon and more
(150 reviews)
Saturday, 4 May 2024
29. TEC Brecon Beacons Trail Challenge 2024
Talybont-on-Usk, Powys
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
(148 reviews)
Sunday, 5 May 2024
30. Midhurst Milers Cocking 10k Trail Race
Cocking, West Sussex
10k and more
(178 reviews)
Sunday, 12 May 2024
31. Exeter Live Better Marathon and Community 5 Mile
Exeter, Devon
(18 reviews)
Saturday, 18 May 2024
32. TEC Wye Valley 2024
Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
(187 reviews)
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
33. South Downs Half Marathon & 10k
Waterlooville, Hampshire
half marathon, 10k
(229 reviews)
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
34. RunThrough Cheltenham Running Festival 5k, 10k, Half Marathon & Juniors
Prestbury, Gloucestershire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
35. Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit Races & Duathlon - July
Chichester, West Sussex
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(2 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Nov 2024
36. RunThrough Southampton 10k at St Mary's Stadium
Southampton, Southampton
10k and more
Tuesday, 5 Mar 2024
37. Hankley Common 10k - March
Godalming, Surrey
10k
(2 reviews)
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
38. Brutal @ Chawton
Alton, Hampshire
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
39. Jurassic Express Trail Run
Swanage, Dorset
half marathon, 10 miles
(142 reviews)
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
40. 4th Annual Multi Terrain Races - Solo 5k, 10K & 20K, Canicross 5K, 10K & 20K
Pembrey, Carmarthenshire
5k, 10k and more
(6 reviews)
Monday, 11 Mar 2024
41. Enigma Week At the Knees 2024
Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes
marathon
Friday, 15 Mar 2024
42. 100 Half Marathon Club Enigma Half Marathon
Caldecotte, Milton Keynes
half marathon
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
43. 10 Mile Guided Spring Run
Alton, Hampshire
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
44. Deja Vu & Deja Too Half Marathons
Caldecotte, Milton Keynes
marathon, half marathon
(4 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
45. Queen Elizabeth Country Park Trail Run
Horndean, Hampshire
half marathon and more
(154 reviews)
Friday, 22 Mar 2024
46. Jurassic Coast Challenge
Portland, Dorset
(42 reviews)
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
47. New Forest Trail Run
Burton, Dorset
half marathon and more
(195 reviews)
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
48. Jurassic Coast 40 Miler
Portland, Dorset
ultramarathon
(20 reviews)