The South-West provides plenty of running events and races across a range of distances, so runners of all abilities are encouraged to get involved. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. The Simplyhealth Great South Run is one of the largest 10 mile running events in the world, with over 20,000 participants, and offers a shorter 5k distance and junior options. Longer distances, from half-marathons and marathons to ultras, often take place on city streets, past famous landmarks. The Bath Half Marathon and Exeter's Great West Run are popular half-marathons, while the Bournemouth Marathon Festival attracts over 6,000 participants and offers four race options. Alternatively, beyond the cities, there are a range of challenging but scenic trail routes. These make the most out of the hilly terrain and rugged coastlines of the South West, such as the Jurassic Coast Challenge.