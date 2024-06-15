All Events
Running Events in South West

The South-West provides plenty of running events and races across a range of distances, so runners of all abilities are encouraged to get involved. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. The Simplyhealth Great South Run is one of the largest 10 mile running events in the world, with over 20,000 participants, and offers a shorter 5k distance and junior options. Longer distances, from half-marathons and marathons to ultras, often take place on city streets, past famous landmarks. The Bath Half Marathon and Exeter's Great West Run are popular half-marathons, while the Bournemouth Marathon Festival attracts over 6,000 participants and offers four race options. Alternatively, beyond the cities, there are a range of challenging but scenic trail routes. These make the most out of the hilly terrain and rugged coastlines of the South West, such as the Jurassic Coast Challenge.

2024 Race to the King

Saturday, 15 Jun 2024

1. 2024 Race to the King

Location

Chichester, West Sussex

Running

ultramarathon

Star5.0

(3 reviews)

Great atmosphere
Heart
2024 Race to the Stones

Saturday, 13 Jul 2024

2. 2024 Race to the Stones

Location

Lewknor, Oxfordshire

Running

ultramarathon

Star4.8

(114 reviews)

Great atmosphere
Heart
AJ Bell Great Bristol Run 2024
Booked 724 times this week

Sunday, 19 May 2024

3. AJ Bell Great Bristol Run 2024

Location

Bristol, Bristol City

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.6

(103 reviews)

Ticket£12 – £44
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
MK Festival of Running
Booked 276 times this week

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

4. MK Festival of Running

Location

Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.6

(110 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £34
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
2024 Principality Cardiff Half Marathon
Booked 265 times this week

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

5. 2024 Principality Cardiff Half Marathon

Location

Cardiff, Cardiff

Running

half marathon, 5k

Ticket£10 – £48
Booking perksFlat
Heart
AJ Bell Great South Run 2024
Booked 263 times this week

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

6. AJ Bell Great South Run 2024

Location

Portsmouth, Portsmouth

Running

10 miles, 5k and more

Ticket£19 – £43
Booking perksFlat
Heart
Oxford Half 2024
Booked 199 times this week

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

7. Oxford Half 2024

Location

Oxford, Oxfordshire

Running

half marathon

Star4.6

(365 reviews)

Ticket£49.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
2024 ABP Newport Wales Marathon & Half
Booked 166 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

8. 2024 ABP Newport Wales Marathon & Half

Location

Newport, Newport

Running

marathon, half marathon

Ticket£34 – £78
Booking perks
Heart
2024 Brecon Carreg Cardiff Bay 10K
Booked 173 times this week

Sunday, 19 May 2024

9. 2024 Brecon Carreg Cardiff Bay 10K

Location

Cardiff, Cardiff

Running

10k

Ticket£10 – £30
Booking perks
Heart
2024 ABP Newport Wales 10K
Booked 139 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

10. 2024 ABP Newport Wales 10K

Location

Newport, Newport

Running

10k

Ticket£26 – £28
Booking perks
Heart
2024 Ogi Porthcawl 10K
Booked 125 times this week

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

11. 2024 Ogi Porthcawl 10K

Location

Porthcawl, Bridgend County Borough

Running

10k

Ticket£26 – £28
Booking perks
Heart
2024 Bath Half Marathon
Booked 90 times this week

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

12. 2024 Bath Half Marathon

Location

Bath, Bath and North East Somerset

Running

half marathon

Star4.3

(1 reviews)

Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Gloucester Half Marathon & 10k
Booked 111 times this week

Sunday, 31 Mar 2024

13. Gloucester Half Marathon & 10k

Location

Gloucester, Gloucestershire

Running

10k, half marathon and more

Ticket£23.33 – £46
Booking perksRoad
Heart
Maverick Adidas Terrex Original Hampshire 2024
Booked 76 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
IN 6 DAYS

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

14. Maverick Adidas Terrex Original Hampshire 2024

Location

Temple Valley, Hampshire

Star4.8

(229 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
2024 Great West Run
Booked 67 times this week

Sunday, 26 May 2024

15. 2024 Great West Run

Location

Exeter, Devon

Running

half marathon, 10k

Ticket£5 – £45
Booking perks
Heart
Weymouth Bay 10k Charity Fun Run
Booked 57 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
TODAY

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

16. Weymouth Bay 10k Charity Fun Run

Location

Weymouth, Dorset

Running

10k

Star4.1

(120 reviews)

Ticket£16
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
2024 Bath Half Family Fun Run
Booked 45 times this week

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

17. 2024 Bath Half Family Fun Run

Location

Bath, Bath and North East Somerset

Ticket£6.50 – £10.50
Booking perks
Heart
2024 Albert Goodman Weston Super Half
Booked 42 times this week

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

18. 2024 Albert Goodman Weston Super Half

Location

Weston-super-Mare, North Somerset

Ticket£5 – £42
Booking perks
Heart
Henley River 10k and Half Marathon - March
Booked 41 times this week

Sunday, 31 Mar 2024

19. Henley River 10k and Half Marathon - March

Location

Henley-on-Thames, Berkshire

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket£23.33 – £47
Booking perks
Heart
The Lexicon Bracknell Half Marathon
Booked 41 times this week

Sunday, 12 May 2024

20. The Lexicon Bracknell Half Marathon

Location

Bracknell, Berkshire

Running

half marathon

Star4.4

(205 reviews)

Ticket£27.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
Newbury 10k
Booked 50 times this week

Monday, 27 May 2024

21. Newbury 10k

Location

Newbury

Running

10k and more

Star4.7

(167 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £22
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
2024 CDF 10K
Booked 58 times this week

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

22. 2024 CDF 10K

Location

Cardiff, Cardiff

Running

10k

Ticket£1 – £30
Booking perks
Heart
Run Cheltenham 2024
Booked 54 times this week

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

23. Run Cheltenham 2024

Location

Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

Ticket£5 – £45
Booking perks
Heart
Granite Way 10 and 20 Mile Event 2024
Booked 23 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
SOON

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

24. Granite Way 10 and 20 Mile Event 2024

Location

Okehampton, Devon

Running

10 miles and more

Star4.3

(7 reviews)

Ticket£27 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Minchinhampton 10k
Booked 23 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
SOON

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

25. Minchinhampton 10k

Location

Minchinhampton, Gloucestershire

Running

10k and more

Star4.7

(99 reviews)

Ticket£6 – £24
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
North Bristol Brabazon Half Marathon & 10k
Booked 14 times this week

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

26. North Bristol Brabazon Half Marathon & 10k

Location

Patchway, South Gloucestershire

Running

half marathon, 10k

Ticket£25 – £40
Booking perks
Heart
The Maverick Adidas Terrex Original Mendips 2024
Booked 29 times this week

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

27. The Maverick Adidas Terrex Original Mendips 2024

Location

Shipham, Somerset

Star4.8

(147 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
The Maverick Exmoor Goat Ultra 2024
Booked 15 times this week

Saturday, 4 May 2024

28. The Maverick Exmoor Goat Ultra 2024

Location

Lynton, Devon

Running

marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.8

(150 reviews)

Ticket£35 – £75
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
TEC Brecon Beacons Trail Challenge 2024
Booked 18 times this week

Saturday, 4 May 2024

29. TEC Brecon Beacons Trail Challenge 2024

Location

Talybont-on-Usk, Powys

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.6

(148 reviews)

Ticket£40 – £75
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Midhurst Milers Cocking 10k Trail Race
Booked 34 times this week

Sunday, 5 May 2024

30. Midhurst Milers Cocking 10k Trail Race

Location

Cocking, West Sussex

Running

10k and more

Star4.9

(178 reviews)

Ticket£4 – £17
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
Exeter Live Better Marathon and Community 5 Mile
Booked 21 times this week

Sunday, 12 May 2024

31. Exeter Live Better Marathon and Community 5 Mile

Location

Exeter, Devon

Star4.7

(18 reviews)

Ticket£13 – £46
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
TEC Wye Valley 2024
Booked 22 times this week

Saturday, 18 May 2024

32. TEC Wye Valley 2024

Location

Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.6

(187 reviews)

Ticket£33 – £68
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
South Downs Half Marathon & 10k
Booked 20 times this week

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

33. South Downs Half Marathon & 10k

Location

Waterlooville, Hampshire

Running

half marathon, 10k

Star4.7

(229 reviews)

Ticket£26 – £36
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Cheltenham Running Festival 5k, 10k, Half Marathon & Juniors
Booked 14 times this week

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

34. RunThrough Cheltenham Running Festival 5k, 10k, Half Marathon & Juniors

Location

Prestbury, Gloucestershire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£5 – £44
Booking perks
Heart
Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit Races & Duathlon - July
Booked 13 times this week

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

35. Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit Races & Duathlon - July

Location

Chichester, West Sussex

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star3.0

(2 reviews)

Ticket£23.33 – £56
Booking perks
Heart
RunThrough Southampton 10k at St Mary's Stadium
Booked 16 times this week

Sunday, 17 Nov 2024

36. RunThrough Southampton 10k at St Mary's Stadium

Location

Southampton, Southampton

Running

10k and more

Ticket£5 – £41
Booking perksRoad
Heart
Hankley Common 10k - March
ENTRIES CLOSE
IN 3 DAYS

Tuesday, 5 Mar 2024

37. Hankley Common 10k - March

Location

Godalming, Surrey

Running

10k

Star4.7

(2 reviews)

Ticket£16
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Brutal @ Chawton
ENTRIES CLOSE
IN 5 DAYS

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

38. Brutal @ Chawton

Location

Alton, Hampshire

Ticket£23 – £28.50
Booking perks
Heart
Jurassic Express Trail Run
Booked 2 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
IN 6 DAYS

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

39. Jurassic Express Trail Run

Location

Swanage, Dorset

Running

half marathon, 10 miles

Star4.8

(142 reviews)

Ticket£35 – £48
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
4th Annual Multi Terrain Races - Solo 5k, 10K & 20K, Canicross 5K, 10K & 20K
Booked 1 time this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
IN 7 DAYS

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

40. 4th Annual Multi Terrain Races - Solo 5k, 10K & 20K, Canicross 5K, 10K & 20K

Location

Pembrey, Carmarthenshire

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.6

(6 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Enigma Week At the Knees 2024

Monday, 11 Mar 2024

41. Enigma Week At the Knees 2024

Location

Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon

Ticket£39.99 – £259.99
Booking perksFlat trail
Heart
100 Half Marathon Club Enigma Half Marathon

Friday, 15 Mar 2024

42. 100 Half Marathon Club Enigma Half Marathon

Location

Caldecotte, Milton Keynes

Running

half marathon

Ticket£31.99
Booking perksTrail
Heart
10 Mile Guided Spring Run
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

43. 10 Mile Guided Spring Run

Location

Alton, Hampshire

Ticket£15
Booking perksFlat trail
Heart
Deja Vu & Deja Too Half Marathons

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

44. Deja Vu & Deja Too Half Marathons

Location

Caldecotte, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon, half marathon

Star4.7

(4 reviews)

Ticket£31.99
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Queen Elizabeth Country Park Trail Run
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

45. Queen Elizabeth Country Park Trail Run

Location

Horndean, Hampshire

Running

half marathon and more

Star4.6

(154 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Jurassic Coast Challenge
Booked 3 times this week

Friday, 22 Mar 2024

46. Jurassic Coast Challenge

Location

Portland, Dorset

Star4.7

(42 reviews)

Ticket£70 – £200
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
New Forest Trail Run
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

47. New Forest Trail Run

Location

Burton, Dorset

Running

half marathon and more

Star4.7

(195 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Jurassic Coast 40 Miler
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

48. Jurassic Coast 40 Miler

Location

Portland, Dorset

Running

ultramarathon

Star4.8

(20 reviews)

Ticket£90
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
