Belfast gives access to running events across the whole spectrum, with all distances on offer so that runners of all abilities can get involved. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. Longer distances, particularly half-marathons and marathons, often take place on city streets, past famous landmarks. The Belfast City Half Marathon in the Autumn is the largest half marathon in Northern Ireland, attracting over 5,000 runners. There is also a Belfast City Marathon in the early summer, which offers a Fun Run, a Team Relay, and a 9-mile Walk on the same day, so everybody is encouraged to get active. Beyond the streets of the city, there are plenty of opportunities to go off-road and onto the scenic trails of Northern Ireland's beautiful countryside. The Tollymore Trail Marathon Events offer four race distances, extending up to a 40 mile ultra marathon through the breathtaking surroundings of Tollymore Forest Park.