Northern Ireland has plenty of events to offer runners across a range of distances, so runners of all experience levels and abilities can find their perfect race. Major cities such as Belfast, Armagh, and Londonderry host races at every level from 5k up to the full marathon distance. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. Longer distances, from half-marathons and marathons to ultras, can take place on city streets, past famous landmarks. Alternatively, there are races that allow you to escape the city and explore the stunning scenery that the Emerald Isle has to offer. There are breathtaking trail runs in Tollymore and along the picturesque Causeway Coast. The most extreme event on offer is the Last One Standing race in Enniskillen, running 4.2 mile loops each hour as many times as you can.

RunThrough Hillsborough Castle Running Festival
Sunday, 28 Jul 2024

1. RunThrough Hillsborough Castle Running Festival

Location

Hillsborough, Lisburn and Castlereagh

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket£10 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
