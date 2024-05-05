Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Running Events in Birmingham
Birmingham and its surrounding area, including the big cities of Coventry and Worcester, put on a wide range of races, events, and challenges for runners of all capabilities. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. Even if you've never run before, look out for the Big Fun Run Series, which takes out the competitive element and encourages you to run just for fun (and for charity!). Longer distances, particularly half-marathons and marathons, often take place on city streets, past famous landmarks. The Great Birmingham Run is a large-scale event, attracting over 12,000 participants for the half marathon. The Birmingham Running Festival offers races at three different distances, so anyone can get involved. Or if an epic medal is what you're after, sign up for the Guardians of the CODRC half or full marathon and 'marvel' at your unique piece of silverware!
Sunday, 5 May 2024
1. AJ Bell Great Birmingham Run 2024
Birmingham, West Midlands
half marathon, 10k and more
(314 reviews)
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
2. Wolverhampton 10k 2024
Wolverhampton, West Midlands
10k
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
3. Shakespeare Marathon & Half Marathon - April 2024
Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire
marathon, half marathon and more
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
4. RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race
Rugeley, Staffordshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(201 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
5. Cathedral to Castle Run
Lichfield, Staffordshire
10 miles
(43 reviews)
Sunday, 12 May 2024
6. RunThrough Birmingham Running Festival - May 2024
The Royal Town of Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands
half marathon, 5k, 10k and more
(179 reviews)
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
7. Run Redditch 10k, Half Marathon & Kids Race 2024
Redditch, Worcestershire
10k, half marathon and more
(92 reviews)
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
8. The Snickerthon
Burntwood, Staffordshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
(19 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
9. Birmingham Black Country Half Marathon (BBCHM)
Wolverhampton, West Midlands
5k
(152 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
10. Birmingham Running Festival - July 2024
Birmingham, West Midlands
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 28 Jul 2024
11. CONQUER CANNOCK RUN 2024
Rugeley, Staffordshire
5k, 10k, 10 miles and more
(25 reviews)
Sunday, 11 Aug 2024
12. RunThrough Solihull Half Marathon & 10k 2024
Solihull, West Midlands
half marathon, 10k and more
(264 reviews)
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
13. Worcester City Run - Half Marathon, 10K & Junior Run
Worcester, Worcestershire
half marathon, 10k and more
(23 reviews)
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
14. RunThrough Birmingham Running Festival - September
Birmingham, West Midlands
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(48 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
15. Yabba Dabba Do
Burntwood, Staffordshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
(5 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
16. Alcester 10k
Alcester, Warwickshire
10k and more
(213 reviews)
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
17. RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race
Rugeley, Staffordshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
18. Redditch Kingfisher 10k
Redditch, Worcestershire
10k and more
(61 reviews)
Sunday, 24 Nov 2024
19. 9 Locks Challenge
Stourbridge, West Midlands
10k
(91 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Dec 2024
20. Birmingham Running Festival - December 2024
Birmingham, West Midlands
5k, 10k, half marathon and more