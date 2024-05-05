All Events
Running Events in Birmingham

Birmingham and its surrounding area, including the big cities of Coventry and Worcester, put on a wide range of races, events, and challenges for runners of all capabilities. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. Even if you've never run before, look out for the Big Fun Run Series, which takes out the competitive element and encourages you to run just for fun (and for charity!). Longer distances, particularly half-marathons and marathons, often take place on city streets, past famous landmarks. The Great Birmingham Run is a large-scale event, attracting over 12,000 participants for the half marathon. The Birmingham Running Festival offers races at three different distances, so anyone can get involved. Or if an epic medal is what you're after, sign up for the Guardians of the CODRC half or full marathon and 'marvel' at your unique piece of silverware!

20 events found
AJ Bell Great Birmingham Run 2024
Sunday, 5 May 2024

Sunday, 5 May 2024

1. AJ Bell Great Birmingham Run 2024

Location

Birmingham, West Midlands

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.5

(314 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £41
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
Wolverhampton 10k 2024
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

2. Wolverhampton 10k 2024

Location

Wolverhampton, West Midlands

Running

10k

Ticket£23.33 – £42
Booking perks
Heart
Shakespeare Marathon & Half Marathon - April 2024
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

3. Shakespeare Marathon & Half Marathon - April 2024

Location

Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire

Running

marathon, half marathon and more

Ticket£26.67 – £52
Booking perks
Heart
RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

4. RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race

Location

Rugeley, Staffordshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(201 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Cathedral to Castle Run
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

5. Cathedral to Castle Run

Location

Lichfield, Staffordshire

Running

10 miles

Star4.9

(43 reviews)

Ticket£27 – £34.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Birmingham Running Festival - May 2024
Sunday, 12 May 2024

Sunday, 12 May 2024

6. RunThrough Birmingham Running Festival - May 2024

Location

The Royal Town of Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands

Running

half marathon, 5k, 10k and more

Star4.6

(179 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
Run Redditch 10k, Half Marathon & Kids Race 2024
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

7. Run Redditch 10k, Half Marathon & Kids Race 2024

Location

Redditch, Worcestershire

Running

10k, half marathon and more

Star4.4

(92 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly road
Heart
The Snickerthon
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

8. The Snickerthon

Location

Burntwood, Staffordshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Star4.3

(19 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Birmingham Black Country Half Marathon (BBCHM)
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

9. Birmingham Black Country Half Marathon (BBCHM)

Location

Wolverhampton, West Midlands

Running

5k

Star4.4

(152 reviews)

Ticket£37 – £39
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Birmingham Running Festival - July 2024
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

10. Birmingham Running Festival - July 2024

Location

Birmingham, West Midlands

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£5 – £32
Booking perks
Heart
CONQUER CANNOCK RUN 2024

Sunday, 28 Jul 2024

11. CONQUER CANNOCK RUN 2024

Location

Rugeley, Staffordshire

Running

5k, 10k, 10 miles and more

Star4.7

(25 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
RunThrough Solihull Half Marathon & 10k 2024
Sunday, 11 Aug 2024

Sunday, 11 Aug 2024

12. RunThrough Solihull Half Marathon & 10k 2024

Location

Solihull, West Midlands

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.4

(264 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £44
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Worcester City Run - Half Marathon, 10K & Junior Run

Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

13. Worcester City Run - Half Marathon, 10K & Junior Run

Location

Worcester, Worcestershire

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.8

(23 reviews)

Ticket£8 – £38.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Birmingham Running Festival - September
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

14. RunThrough Birmingham Running Festival - September

Location

Birmingham, West Midlands

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(48 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Yabba Dabba Do

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

15. Yabba Dabba Do

Location

Burntwood, Staffordshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Star4.8

(5 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Alcester 10k

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

16. Alcester 10k

Location

Alcester, Warwickshire

Running

10k and more

Star4.7

(213 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £27
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

17. RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race

Location

Rugeley, Staffordshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket£5 – £28
Booking perks
Heart
Redditch Kingfisher 10k

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

18. Redditch Kingfisher 10k

Location

Redditch, Worcestershire

Running

10k and more

Star4.6

(61 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £27
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
9 Locks Challenge

Sunday, 24 Nov 2024

19. 9 Locks Challenge

Location

Stourbridge, West Midlands

Running

10k

Star4.5

(91 reviews)

Ticket£23 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Birmingham Running Festival - December 2024
Sunday, 22 Dec 2024

Sunday, 22 Dec 2024

20. Birmingham Running Festival - December 2024

Location

Birmingham, West Midlands

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket£5 – £32
Booking perks
Heart
