Birmingham and its surrounding area, including the big cities of Coventry and Worcester, put on a wide range of races, events, and challenges for runners of all capabilities. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. Even if you've never run before, look out for the Big Fun Run Series, which takes out the competitive element and encourages you to run just for fun (and for charity!). Longer distances, particularly half-marathons and marathons, often take place on city streets, past famous landmarks. The Great Birmingham Run is a large-scale event, attracting over 12,000 participants for the half marathon. The Birmingham Running Festival offers races at three different distances, so anyone can get involved. Or if an epic medal is what you're after, sign up for the Guardians of the CODRC half or full marathon and 'marvel' at your unique piece of silverware!