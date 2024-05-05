The West Midlands have a wide range of running events for runners of all abilities. The major cities of Birmingham, Nottingham, and Coventry host races across all distances. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. Longer distance races, such as half marathons and full distance marathons, require more training but have a rewarding pay-off. The Robin Hood Half Marathon in Nottingham and Wigley Group Warwick Half Marathon are popular options, but the highlights of the running calendar take place in Birmingham. The Great Birmingham Run is a half-marathon race with over 12,000 participants, and a week later the city hosts the Birmingham Running Festival, which offers 5k, 10k, and half-marathon options. Beyond the city streets, there are plenty of rural options, such as the Robin Hood 100, which is a 100-mile ultra marathon through the famous Sherwood Forest.