Running Events in West Midlands

The West Midlands have a wide range of running events for runners of all abilities. The major cities of Birmingham, Nottingham, and Coventry host races across all distances. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. Longer distance races, such as half marathons and full distance marathons, require more training but have a rewarding pay-off. The Robin Hood Half Marathon in Nottingham and Wigley Group Warwick Half Marathon are popular options, but the highlights of the running calendar take place in Birmingham. The Great Birmingham Run is a half-marathon race with over 12,000 participants, and a week later the city hosts the Birmingham Running Festival, which offers 5k, 10k, and half-marathon options. Beyond the city streets, there are plenty of rural options, such as the Robin Hood 100, which is a 100-mile ultra marathon through the famous Sherwood Forest.

127 events found
AJ Bell Great Birmingham Run 2024
Booked 451 times this week

Sunday, 5 May 2024

1. AJ Bell Great Birmingham Run 2024

Location

Birmingham, West Midlands

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.5

(314 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £41
Great atmosphereRoad
Heart
Wolverhampton 10k 2024
Booked 145 times this week

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

2. Wolverhampton 10k 2024

Location

Wolverhampton, West Midlands

Running

10k

Ticket£23.33 – £42
Booking perks
Heart
Shakespeare Marathon & Half Marathon - April 2024
Booked 127 times this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

3. Shakespeare Marathon & Half Marathon - April 2024

Location

Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire

Running

marathon, half marathon and more

Ticket£26.67 – £52
Booking perks
Heart
Gloucester Half Marathon & 10k
Booked 111 times this week

Sunday, 31 Mar 2024

4. Gloucester Half Marathon & 10k

Location

Gloucester, Gloucestershire

Running

10k, half marathon and more

Ticket£23.33 – £46
Road
Heart
HSW Solicitors Nantwich 10k
Booked 78 times this week

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

5. HSW Solicitors Nantwich 10k

Location

Nantwich, Cheshire East

Running

10k

Ticket£18.30 – £38
Booking perks
Heart
Welshpool 10k 2024
Booked 66 times this week

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

6. Welshpool 10k 2024

Location

Welshpool, Powys

Running

10k

Star4.8

(396 reviews)

Ticket£21.50 – £23.50
Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race
Booked 49 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

7. RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race

Location

Rugeley, Staffordshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(201 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £28
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Wrexham 10k
Booked 43 times this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

8. Wrexham 10k

Location

Wrexham, Wrexham Principal Area

Running

10k

Ticket£21.99 – £23.99
Flat road
Heart
Outlaw Half Nottingham Weekend 2024
Booked 49 times this week

Saturday, 18 May 2024

9. Outlaw Half Nottingham Weekend 2024

Location

Holme Pierrepont, Nottinghamshire

Running

super sprint and more

Star4.6

(129 reviews)

Ticket£12 – £275
Great atmosphereRoad
Heart
Run Cheltenham 2024
Booked 54 times this week

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

10. Run Cheltenham 2024

Location

Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

Ticket£5 – £45
Booking perks
Heart
Brynkinalt Running Festival 2024
Booked 29 times this week

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

11. Brynkinalt Running Festival 2024

Location

Wrexham, Wrexham Principal Area

Running

5k, 10k

Star4.7

(182 reviews)

Ticket£15.49 – £20.49
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Cathedral to Castle Run
Booked 14 times this week

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

12. Cathedral to Castle Run

Location

Lichfield, Staffordshire

Running

10 miles

Star4.9

(43 reviews)

Ticket£27 – £34.50
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - April
Booked 26 times this week

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

13. RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - April

Location

Derbyshire, Derbyshire

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket£21.70 – £28
Booking perks
Heart
Shrewsbury Point 2 Point 10k
Booked 19 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

14. Shrewsbury Point 2 Point 10k

Location

Upton Magna, Shropshire

Running

10k

Star4.6

(81 reviews)

Ticket£17 – £23
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
TEC Brecon Beacons Trail Challenge 2024
Booked 18 times this week

Saturday, 4 May 2024

15. TEC Brecon Beacons Trail Challenge 2024

Location

Talybont-on-Usk, Powys

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.6

(148 reviews)

Ticket£40 – £75
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Birmingham Running Festival - May 2024
Booked 23 times this week

Sunday, 12 May 2024

16. RunThrough Birmingham Running Festival - May 2024

Location

The Royal Town of Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands

Running

half marathon, 5k, 10k and more

Star4.6

(179 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £32
Great atmosphereRoad
Heart
TEC Wye Valley 2024
Booked 22 times this week

Saturday, 18 May 2024

17. TEC Wye Valley 2024

Location

Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.6

(187 reviews)

Ticket£33 – £68
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - May
Booked 23 times this week

Saturday, 18 May 2024

18. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - May

Location

Rugby, Warwickshire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£21.67 – £28
Great sceneryFlat road
Heart
Newtown 10k Run 2024
Booked 14 times this week

Sunday, 26 May 2024

19. Newtown 10k Run 2024

Location

Newtown, Powys

Running

10k

Star4.9

(189 reviews)

Ticket£21.99 – £23.99
Great atmosphereRoad
Heart
ABERSOCH 10k & 3K Beach Race
Booked 16 times this week

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

20. ABERSOCH 10k & 3K Beach Race

Location

Abersoch, Gwynedd

Running

10k and more

Star4.8

(4 reviews)

Ticket£12 – £27
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Cheltenham Running Festival 5k, 10k, Half Marathon & Juniors
Booked 14 times this week

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

21. RunThrough Cheltenham Running Festival 5k, 10k, Half Marathon & Juniors

Location

Prestbury, Gloucestershire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£5 – £44
Booking perks
Heart
Lake Vyrnwy Half Marathon
Booked 21 times this week

Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

22. Lake Vyrnwy Half Marathon

Location

Llanwddyn, Powys

Running

half marathon

Star4.5

(289 reviews)

Ticket£36 – £38
Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Run Alton Towers 10k & Kids Race 2024
Booked 29 times this week

Saturday, 16 Nov 2024

23. Run Alton Towers 10k & Kids Race 2024

Location

Alton, Staffordshire

Running

10k and more

Ticket£20 – £54
Road
Heart
Run Alton Towers Half Marathon & 5k 2024
Booked 25 times this week

Sunday, 17 Nov 2024

24. Run Alton Towers Half Marathon & 5k 2024

Location

Alton, Staffordshire

Running

5k, half marathon and more

Ticket£20 – £56
Road
Heart
RunThrough Leicestershire Half Marathon 2025
Booked 18 times this week

Sunday, 23 Feb 2025

25. RunThrough Leicestershire Half Marathon 2025

Location

Prestwold, Leicestershire

Running

half marathon and more

Star4.4

(252 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £42
Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
The CODopoly Triple Challenge
Booked 3 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
IN 6 DAYS

Friday, 8 Mar 2024

26. The CODopoly Triple Challenge

Location

Coalport, Telford and Wrekin

Running

half marathon, marathon, 10k and more

Ticket£20 – £110
Booking perks
Heart
The Silkin Way Ultra
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

27. The Silkin Way Ultra

Location

Telford, Telford and Wrekin

Running

ultramarathon, half marathon and more

Star2.8

(3 reviews)

Ticket£23 – £47
Booking perksTrail
Heart
Leicestershire 3 Peaks Guided 16 Mile Trail Run
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

28. Leicestershire 3 Peaks Guided 16 Mile Trail Run

Location

Woodhouse Eaves, Leicestershire

Ticket£40
Booking perksHilly trail
Heart
The Telford T50 Ultra Trail Run

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

29. The Telford T50 Ultra Trail Run

Location

Telford, Telford and Wrekin

Running

ultramarathon

Star5.0

(2 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £65
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
Malvern Hills 18 Miler

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

30. Malvern Hills 18 Miler

Location

Malvern, Worcestershire

Star5.0

(6 reviews)

Ticket£35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Eastnor Mud Bath

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

31. Eastnor Mud Bath

Location

Eastnor, Herefordshire

Running

10k and more

Star4.7

(32 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
May the 4th Be With You

Friday, 3 May 2024

32. May the 4th Be With You

Location

Church Stretton, Shropshire

Running

marathon, half marathon

Ticket£21 – £40
Booking perksFlat trail
Heart
Malvern Hills Ultra

Saturday, 4 May 2024

33. Malvern Hills Ultra

Location

Upper Colwall, Herefordshire

Running

ultramarathon and more

Star4.8

(2 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £90
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Market Drayton 10k 2024
Booked 11 times this week

Sunday, 12 May 2024

34. Market Drayton 10k 2024

Location

Market Drayton, Shropshire

Running

10k and more

Ticket£5.25 – £24.75
Booking perks
Heart
The Scorpion Run
Booked 12 times this week

Sunday, 12 May 2024

35. The Scorpion Run

Location

Coleford, Gloucestershire

Running

10k and more

Star4.7

(72 reviews)

Ticket£18
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Severn Challenge

Thursday, 16 May 2024

36. Severn Challenge

Location

Llanidloes, Powys

Running

ultramarathon

Star1.7

(2 reviews)

Ticket£795 – £1250
Booking perksGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
The Hafren Ultra

Thursday, 16 May 2024

37. The Hafren Ultra

Location

Llanidloes, Powys

Running

ultramarathon

Ticket£15 – £75
Booking perksGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
The Severn Plod Ultra

Friday, 17 May 2024

38. The Severn Plod Ultra

Location

Newtown, Powys

Running

ultramarathon

Ticket£85
Booking perksGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
The Shindig in the Shire
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 18 May 2024

39. The Shindig in the Shire

Location

Corfton, Shropshire

Running

marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.9

(7 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £39
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
The West Midlands Zombie Escape Race
Booked 3 times this week

Saturday, 18 May 2024

40. The West Midlands Zombie Escape Race

Location

Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Running

5k

Star4.3

(27 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
The Severn Path Ultra
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 18 May 2024

41. The Severn Path Ultra

Location

Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Running

ultramarathon and more

Ticket£15 – £90
Booking perksFlat trail
Heart
Four Farms Challenge 2024
Booked 6 times this week

Sunday, 19 May 2024

42. Four Farms Challenge 2024

Location

Deddington, Oxfordshire

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.9

(49 reviews)

Ticket£7.50 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
The Severn Way Ultra

Sunday, 19 May 2024

43. The Severn Way Ultra

Location

Holt Heath, Worcestershire

Running

ultramarathon

Ticket£90
Booking perksTrail
Heart
The Bristol Severn

Monday, 20 May 2024

44. The Bristol Severn

Location

Frampton on Severn, Gloucestershire

Running

ultramarathon

Ticket£75
Booking perksFlat trail
Heart
Church Stretton Running Festival 10K

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

45. Church Stretton Running Festival 10K

Location

Church Stretton, Shropshire

Ticket£20 – £22
Booking perks
Heart
Divorce Day Defib Fundraiser

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

46. Divorce Day Defib Fundraiser

Location

Telford, Telford and Wrekin

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.5

(5 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat
Heart
Church Stretton 50k

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

47. Church Stretton 50k

Location

Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Running

ultramarathon

Star4.5

(50 reviews)

Ticket£28 – £48
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
The Llangollen 50k
Booked 3 times this week

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

48. The Llangollen 50k

Location

Llangollen, Denbighshire

Running

ultramarathon

Star3.8

(7 reviews)

Ticket£47.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat
Heart
