Running Events in West Midlands
The West Midlands have a wide range of running events for runners of all abilities. The major cities of Birmingham, Nottingham, and Coventry host races across all distances. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. Longer distance races, such as half marathons and full distance marathons, require more training but have a rewarding pay-off. The Robin Hood Half Marathon in Nottingham and Wigley Group Warwick Half Marathon are popular options, but the highlights of the running calendar take place in Birmingham. The Great Birmingham Run is a half-marathon race with over 12,000 participants, and a week later the city hosts the Birmingham Running Festival, which offers 5k, 10k, and half-marathon options. Beyond the city streets, there are plenty of rural options, such as the Robin Hood 100, which is a 100-mile ultra marathon through the famous Sherwood Forest.
Sunday, 5 May 2024
1. AJ Bell Great Birmingham Run 2024
Birmingham, West Midlands
half marathon, 10k and more
(314 reviews)
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
2. Wolverhampton 10k 2024
Wolverhampton, West Midlands
10k
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
3. Shakespeare Marathon & Half Marathon - April 2024
Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire
marathon, half marathon and more
Sunday, 31 Mar 2024
4. Gloucester Half Marathon & 10k
Gloucester, Gloucestershire
10k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
5. HSW Solicitors Nantwich 10k
Nantwich, Cheshire East
10k
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
6. Welshpool 10k 2024
Welshpool, Powys
10k
(396 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
7. RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race
Rugeley, Staffordshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(201 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
8. Wrexham 10k
Wrexham, Wrexham Principal Area
10k
Saturday, 18 May 2024
9. Outlaw Half Nottingham Weekend 2024
Holme Pierrepont, Nottinghamshire
super sprint and more
(129 reviews)
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
10. Run Cheltenham 2024
Cheltenham, Gloucestershire
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
11. Brynkinalt Running Festival 2024
Wrexham, Wrexham Principal Area
5k, 10k
(182 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
12. Cathedral to Castle Run
Lichfield, Staffordshire
10 miles
(43 reviews)
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
13. RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - April
Derbyshire, Derbyshire
half marathon, 10k and more
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
14. Shrewsbury Point 2 Point 10k
Upton Magna, Shropshire
10k
(81 reviews)
Saturday, 4 May 2024
15. TEC Brecon Beacons Trail Challenge 2024
Talybont-on-Usk, Powys
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
(148 reviews)
Sunday, 12 May 2024
16. RunThrough Birmingham Running Festival - May 2024
The Royal Town of Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands
half marathon, 5k, 10k and more
(179 reviews)
Saturday, 18 May 2024
17. TEC Wye Valley 2024
Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
(187 reviews)
Saturday, 18 May 2024
18. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - May
Rugby, Warwickshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 26 May 2024
19. Newtown 10k Run 2024
Newtown, Powys
10k
(189 reviews)
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
20. ABERSOCH 10k & 3K Beach Race
Abersoch, Gwynedd
10k and more
(4 reviews)
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
21. RunThrough Cheltenham Running Festival 5k, 10k, Half Marathon & Juniors
Prestbury, Gloucestershire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
22. Lake Vyrnwy Half Marathon
Llanwddyn, Powys
half marathon
(289 reviews)
Saturday, 16 Nov 2024
23. Run Alton Towers 10k & Kids Race 2024
Alton, Staffordshire
10k and more
Sunday, 17 Nov 2024
24. Run Alton Towers Half Marathon & 5k 2024
Alton, Staffordshire
5k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 23 Feb 2025
25. RunThrough Leicestershire Half Marathon 2025
Prestwold, Leicestershire
half marathon and more
(252 reviews)
Friday, 8 Mar 2024
26. The CODopoly Triple Challenge
Coalport, Telford and Wrekin
half marathon, marathon, 10k and more
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
27. The Silkin Way Ultra
Telford, Telford and Wrekin
ultramarathon, half marathon and more
(3 reviews)
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
28. Leicestershire 3 Peaks Guided 16 Mile Trail Run
Woodhouse Eaves, Leicestershire
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
29. The Telford T50 Ultra Trail Run
Telford, Telford and Wrekin
ultramarathon
(2 reviews)
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
30. Malvern Hills 18 Miler
Malvern, Worcestershire
(6 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
31. Eastnor Mud Bath
Eastnor, Herefordshire
10k and more
(32 reviews)
Friday, 3 May 2024
32. May the 4th Be With You
Church Stretton, Shropshire
marathon, half marathon
Saturday, 4 May 2024
33. Malvern Hills Ultra
Upper Colwall, Herefordshire
ultramarathon and more
(2 reviews)
Sunday, 12 May 2024
34. Market Drayton 10k 2024
Market Drayton, Shropshire
10k and more
Sunday, 12 May 2024
35. The Scorpion Run
Coleford, Gloucestershire
10k and more
(72 reviews)
Thursday, 16 May 2024
36. Severn Challenge
Llanidloes, Powys
ultramarathon
(2 reviews)
Thursday, 16 May 2024
37. The Hafren Ultra
Llanidloes, Powys
ultramarathon
Friday, 17 May 2024
38. The Severn Plod Ultra
Newtown, Powys
ultramarathon
Saturday, 18 May 2024
39. The Shindig in the Shire
Corfton, Shropshire
marathon, half marathon and more
(7 reviews)
Saturday, 18 May 2024
40. The West Midlands Zombie Escape Race
Shrewsbury, Shropshire
5k
(27 reviews)
Saturday, 18 May 2024
41. The Severn Path Ultra
Shrewsbury, Shropshire
ultramarathon and more
Sunday, 19 May 2024
42. Four Farms Challenge 2024
Deddington, Oxfordshire
10k, 5k and more
(49 reviews)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
43. The Severn Way Ultra
Holt Heath, Worcestershire
ultramarathon
Monday, 20 May 2024
44. The Bristol Severn
Frampton on Severn, Gloucestershire
ultramarathon
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
45. Church Stretton Running Festival 10K
Church Stretton, Shropshire
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
46. Divorce Day Defib Fundraiser
Telford, Telford and Wrekin
10k, half marathon, marathon and more
(5 reviews)
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
47. Church Stretton 50k
Shrewsbury, Shropshire
ultramarathon
(50 reviews)
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
48. The Llangollen 50k
Llangollen, Denbighshire
ultramarathon
(7 reviews)