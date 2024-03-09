Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Running Events in Bournemouth
Bournemouth hosts events for runners of all abilities and experience levels. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. An exciting option is the Supernova 5k which takes place at night from Bournemouth Pier along Bournemouth Promenade. There is a Supersonic 10k earlier in the day for those wanting a longer challenge - this is an almost completely flat course, so is a great opportunity to set a new PB while being surrounded by great views. Longer distances, particularly half-marathons and marathons, often take place on city streets, while other options delve into the local scenery. The half-marathon and marathon options at the Bournemouth Marathon Festival attract 6,000 participants, and take runners along Bournemouth and Bosworth Piers. If you are wanting an off-road challenge, there are plenty of trail running options along the epic Jurassic Coast.
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
1. Jurassic Express Trail Run
Swanage, Dorset
half marathon, 10 miles
(142 reviews)
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
2. New Forest Trail Run
Burton, Dorset
half marathon and more
(195 reviews)
Sunday, 5 May 2024
3. Bluebell Bash 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Manswood, Dorset
10k, half marathon, 5k
(123 reviews)
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
4. BigSea 50k & 18 Mile
Swanage, Dorset
ultramarathon and more
(15 reviews)
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
5. The Maverick Adidas Terrex Original Dorset 2024
Swanage, Dorset
(251 reviews)
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
6. Jurassic Coast Ultra Run
Studland, Dorset
ultramarathon
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
7. Run to the Sea Bournemouth 2024
Ashley Heath, Dorset
ultramarathon
(9 reviews)
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
8. The Maverick Jurassic 100k Ultra 2024
Corfe Castle, Dorset
ultramarathon and more
(100 reviews)
Saturday, 16 Nov 2024
9. The Maverick Exposure Lights Dark Castle 2024
Corfe Castle, Dorset
5k and more
(107 reviews)
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
10. Up on the Downs
Breamore, Hampshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k
(42 reviews)
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
11. Run Bournemouth Half Marathon
Bournemouth, Dorset
half marathon