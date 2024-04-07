Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Brighton has a busy calendar of running events for runners of all experience levels. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. The Brighton 10k is one of the South East's longest-running races, first established in 1984. It now attracts 4,000 runners each year. For longer distances, particularly half-marathons and marathons, there are options either in the city, past famous landmarks, or beyond, through stunning scenery and along the coastline. The Brighton Half Marathon attracts 12,000 runners each February, and is perfect for setting a new PB, since the course is almost completely flat. It is also a good warm up for the Brighton Marathon Weekend in April, where there are 18,000 competitiors. The weekend also offers shorter distances at 10k and junior level so anyone can get involved. Off-road options are plentiful in the area, such as the Beachy Head Marathon. If that isn't enough to test your endurance, try out the Race to the King Ultra from Arundel Castle to Winchester Cathedral.
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
1. 2024 Brighton Marathon Weekend
Brighton, Brighton and Hove
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
2. Worthing Runfest 10k & Half Marathon
Worthing, West Sussex
half marathon, 10k and more
(244 reviews)
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
3. UK Ultra Event Training Run – Southease Loop via Alfriston – Guided Trail Run
Southease, East Sussex
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
4. Martello Half Marathon
Seaford, East Sussex
half marathon
(64 reviews)
Saturday, 4 May 2024
5. Run to the Sea Brighton
Christs Hospital, West Sussex
ultramarathon
(4 reviews)
Sunday, 12 May 2024
6. Seaford 10k
Seaford, East Sussex
10k
(104 reviews)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
7. Sussex Trail Runners - Ashdown Forest
Forest Row, East Sussex
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
8. MacTuff Really Muddy Run - SOUTH EAST ENGLAND
Nutley, East Sussex
10 miles, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
9. The Maverick Adidas Terrex Original East Sussex 2024
Falmer, Brighton and Hove
5k and more
Saturday, 7 Dec 2024
10. Sussex Downs Trail Run
Plumpton, East Sussex
half marathon and more
(87 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
11. 2024 Brighton Miles
Brighton and Hove, Brighton and Hove
Sunday, 31 Mar 2024
12. Sussex Trail Runners - Ditchling Beacon, Devils Dyke & Wolstonbury Hill
Stanmer, East Sussex
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
13. PHOENIX - Dragon's Eye Race 1
Cranleigh, Surrey
ultramarathon, 5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon