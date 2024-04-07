Brighton has a busy calendar of running events for runners of all experience levels. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. The Brighton 10k is one of the South East's longest-running races, first established in 1984. It now attracts 4,000 runners each year. For longer distances, particularly half-marathons and marathons, there are options either in the city, past famous landmarks, or beyond, through stunning scenery and along the coastline. The Brighton Half Marathon attracts 12,000 runners each February, and is perfect for setting a new PB, since the course is almost completely flat. It is also a good warm up for the Brighton Marathon Weekend in April, where there are 18,000 competitiors. The weekend also offers shorter distances at 10k and junior level so anyone can get involved. Off-road options are plentiful in the area, such as the Beachy Head Marathon. If that isn't enough to test your endurance, try out the Race to the King Ultra from Arundel Castle to Winchester Cathedral.