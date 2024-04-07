All Events
Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

Running Events in Brighton

Brighton has a busy calendar of running events for runners of all experience levels. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. The Brighton 10k is one of the South East's longest-running races, first established in 1984. It now attracts 4,000 runners each year. For longer distances, particularly half-marathons and marathons, there are options either in the city, past famous landmarks, or beyond, through stunning scenery and along the coastline. The Brighton Half Marathon attracts 12,000 runners each February, and is perfect for setting a new PB, since the course is almost completely flat. It is also a good warm up for the Brighton Marathon Weekend in April, where there are 18,000 competitiors. The weekend also offers shorter distances at 10k and junior level so anyone can get involved. Off-road options are plentiful in the area, such as the Beachy Head Marathon. If that isn't enough to test your endurance, try out the Race to the King Ultra from Arundel Castle to Winchester Cathedral.

13 events found
2024 Brighton Marathon Weekend
Booked 283 times this week

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

1. 2024 Brighton Marathon Weekend

Location

Brighton, Brighton and Hove

Ticket£39.99 – £69.99
Booking perks
Heart
Worthing Runfest 10k & Half Marathon
Booked 13 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

2. Worthing Runfest 10k & Half Marathon

Location

Worthing, West Sussex

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.6

(244 reviews)

Ticket£8.50 – £37
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
UK Ultra Event Training Run – Southease Loop via Alfriston – Guided Trail Run
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

3. UK Ultra Event Training Run – Southease Loop via Alfriston – Guided Trail Run

Location

Southease, East Sussex

Ticket£12
Booking perks
Heart
Martello Half Marathon
Booked 11 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

4. Martello Half Marathon

Location

Seaford, East Sussex

Running

half marathon

Star4.8

(64 reviews)

Ticket£26 – £28
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Run to the Sea Brighton

Saturday, 4 May 2024

5. Run to the Sea Brighton

Location

Christs Hospital, West Sussex

Running

ultramarathon

Star5.0

(4 reviews)

Ticket£68
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Seaford 10k
Booked 6 times this week

Sunday, 12 May 2024

6. Seaford 10k

Location

Seaford, East Sussex

Running

10k

Star4.6

(104 reviews)

Ticket£16
Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Sussex Trail Runners - Ashdown Forest
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 19 May 2024

7. Sussex Trail Runners - Ashdown Forest

Location

Forest Row, East Sussex

Ticket£5
Booking perks
Heart
MacTuff Really Muddy Run - SOUTH EAST ENGLAND
Booked 9 times this week

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

8. MacTuff Really Muddy Run - SOUTH EAST ENGLAND

Location

Nutley, East Sussex

Running

10 miles, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£19.50 – £32.50
Booking perks
Heart
The Maverick Adidas Terrex Original East Sussex 2024
Booked 12 times this week

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

9. The Maverick Adidas Terrex Original East Sussex 2024

Location

Falmer, Brighton and Hove

Running

5k and more

Ticket£25 – £45
Hilly
Heart
Sussex Downs Trail Run
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 7 Dec 2024

10. Sussex Downs Trail Run

Location

Plumpton, East Sussex

Running

half marathon and more

Star4.7

(87 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £40
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
2024 Brighton Miles
Booked 97 times this week

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

11. 2024 Brighton Miles

Location

Brighton and Hove, Brighton and Hove

Booking perks
Heart
Sussex Trail Runners - Ditchling Beacon, Devils Dyke & Wolstonbury Hill
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 31 Mar 2024

12. Sussex Trail Runners - Ditchling Beacon, Devils Dyke & Wolstonbury Hill

Location

Stanmer, East Sussex

Ticket£5
Booking perks
Heart
PHOENIX - Dragon's Eye Race 1

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

13. PHOENIX - Dragon's Eye Race 1

Location

Cranleigh, Surrey

Running

ultramarathon, 5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Ticket£25 – £40
Trail
Heart
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 events
