All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
South East
CloseSelect sport
Running
CloseSelect distance
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

Running Events in South East

The South-East has hundreds of running events to choose from throughout the year for runners of all abilities. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. The Simplyhealth Great South Run is one of the largest 10 mile running events in the world, with over 20,000 participants, and offers a shorter 5k distance and junior options. Longer distances, from half-marathons and marathons to ultras, can take place on city streets, past famous landmarks. In London, there are a range of hugely popular half-marathons, such as the Big Half, Hackney Half, and London Landmarks Half Marathon, and at the marathon distance there is obviously the London Marathon, which is one of the six world marathon majors. Outside the capital, however, there are plenty of equally attractive options. There are big race events over half-marathon and marathon distances in Reading, Portsmouth, Brighton, and Oxford. There are also plenty of scenic options, such as the Blenheim Palace Half Marathon.

467 events found
2024 TCS London Marathon

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

1. 2024 TCS London Marathon

Location

London, Greater London

Running

marathon

Star4.9

(53 reviews)

Great atmosphereGreat sceneryRoad
Heart
2024 Race to the King

Saturday, 15 Jun 2024

2. 2024 Race to the King

Location

Chichester, West Sussex

Running

ultramarathon

Star5.0

(3 reviews)

Great atmosphere
Heart
2024 Race to the Stones

Saturday, 13 Jul 2024

3. 2024 Race to the Stones

Location

Lewknor, Oxfordshire

Running

ultramarathon

Star4.8

(114 reviews)

Great atmosphere
Heart
2024 The Big Half
Booked 554 times this week

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

4. 2024 The Big Half

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon

Ticket£56
Booking perks
Heart
2024 Vitality London 10,000
Booked 452 times this week

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

5. 2024 Vitality London 10,000

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k

Ticket£46.50
Booking perks
Heart
High Performance London Half & 10k at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park
Booked 425 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
TODAY

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

6. High Performance London Half & 10k at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.6

(218 reviews)

Ticket£6 – £48
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
London 10k 2024
Booked 296 times this week

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

7. London 10k 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k

Star4.7

(1269 reviews)

Ticket£49
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
2024 Brighton Marathon Weekend
Booked 283 times this week

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

8. 2024 Brighton Marathon Weekend

Location

Brighton, Brighton and Hove

Ticket£39.99 – £69.99
Booking perks
Heart
AJ Bell Great South Run 2024
Booked 263 times this week

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

9. AJ Bell Great South Run 2024

Location

Portsmouth, Portsmouth

Running

10 miles, 5k and more

Ticket£19 – £43
Booking perksFlat
Heart
Hampton Court Palace Half Marathon
Booked 241 times this week

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

10. Hampton Court Palace Half Marathon

Location

Molesey, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 5k

Ticket£31.67 – £56
Booking perks
Heart
2024 TCS London Marathon MyWay
Booked 188 times this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

11. 2024 TCS London Marathon MyWay

Location

London, Greater London

Running

marathon

Ticket£30 – £40
Booking perks
Heart
Oxford Half 2024
Booked 199 times this week

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

12. Oxford Half 2024

Location

Oxford, Oxfordshire

Running

half marathon

Star4.6

(365 reviews)

Ticket£49.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - March
Booked 181 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
SOON

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

13. RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - March

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(96 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Battersea Park Half Marathon - May 2024
Booked 159 times this week

Saturday, 11 May 2024

14. RunThrough Battersea Park Half Marathon - May 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon and more

Star4.7

(61 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £34
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Hyde Park 5k & 10k - March
Booked 116 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
SOON

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

15. RunThrough Hyde Park 5k & 10k - March

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.6

(54 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - Late March
Booked 103 times this week

Friday, 29 Mar 2024

16. RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - Late March

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.7

(152 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Colchester Stampede 10k 2024
Booked 98 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

17. Colchester Stampede 10k 2024

Location

Stanway, Essex

Running

10k

Ticket£28.33 – £50
Booking perks
Heart
RunThrough Hampton Court Palace 10k 2024
Booked 89 times this week

Sunday, 12 May 2024

18. RunThrough Hampton Court Palace 10k 2024

Location

Molesey, Greater London

Running

10k

Star4.5

(264 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £48
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
2024 Standard Chartered Great City Race
Booked 93 times this week

Tuesday, 23 Jul 2024

19. 2024 Standard Chartered Great City Race

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k

Star4.7

(2 reviews)

Ticket£35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Maverick Adidas Terrex Original Hampshire 2024
Booked 76 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
IN 6 DAYS

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

20. Maverick Adidas Terrex Original Hampshire 2024

Location

Temple Valley, Hampshire

Star4.8

(229 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
RunThrough Battersea Park 5k & 10k - April 2024
Booked 83 times this week

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

21. RunThrough Battersea Park 5k & 10k - April 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.7

(51 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
RunThrough Regents Park 5k & 10k - April
Booked 81 times this week

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

22. RunThrough Regents Park 5k & 10k - April

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k

Star4.7

(68 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - May
Booked 64 times this week

Sunday, 5 May 2024

23. RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - May

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(122 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Wimbledon Common Half Marathon & 10k – May
Booked 82 times this week

Sunday, 19 May 2024

24. RunThrough Wimbledon Common Half Marathon & 10k – May

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 10k

Star4.6

(116 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £44
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Surrey Half 2024
Booked 75 times this week

Sunday, 8 Sept 2024

25. RunThrough Surrey Half 2024

Location

Woking, Surrey

Running

half marathon, 5k and more

Star4.7

(398 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £48
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
RunThrough Crystal Palace Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon – March
Booked 52 times this week

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

26. RunThrough Crystal Palace Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon – March

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon and more

Ticket£5 – £28
Booking perks
Heart
RunThrough Chase the Moon Battersea Park 5k & 10k - March 2024
Booked 59 times this week

Wednesday, 27 Mar 2024

27. RunThrough Chase the Moon Battersea Park 5k & 10k - March 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.8

(62 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Henley River 10k and Half Marathon - March
Booked 41 times this week

Sunday, 31 Mar 2024

28. Henley River 10k and Half Marathon - March

Location

Henley-on-Thames, Berkshire

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket£23.33 – £47
Booking perks
Heart
The Lexicon Bracknell Half Marathon
Booked 41 times this week

Sunday, 12 May 2024

29. The Lexicon Bracknell Half Marathon

Location

Bracknell, Berkshire

Running

half marathon

Star4.4

(205 reviews)

Ticket£27.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
The Maverick Adidas Terrex X Series North Downs 2024
Booked 46 times this week

Saturday, 18 May 2024

30. The Maverick Adidas Terrex X Series North Downs 2024

Location

Cranleigh, Surrey

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k

Ticket£35 – £75
Booking perks
Heart
Newbury 10k
Booked 50 times this week

Monday, 27 May 2024

31. Newbury 10k

Location

Newbury

Running

10k and more

Star4.7

(167 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £22
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Bacchus Wine Half Marathon & 10k
Booked 54 times this week

Sunday, 8 Sept 2024

32. Bacchus Wine Half Marathon & 10k

Location

Dorking, Surrey

Running

marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.5

(649 reviews)

Ticket£43 – £67
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Thames Meander Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k – March
Booked 21 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
TODAY

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

33. Thames Meander Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k – March

Location

Richmond, Greater London

Running

half marathon, marathon, 10k

Star4.2

(27 reviews)

Ticket£39 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Canterbury Riverside 10k
Booked 24 times this week

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

34. Canterbury Riverside 10k

Location

Chartham, Kent

Running

10k

Star4.6

(97 reviews)

Ticket£18 – £20
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
The Richmond Spring Riverside 10k and Half Marathon Run
Booked 24 times this week

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

35. The Richmond Spring Riverside 10k and Half Marathon Run

Location

Richmond, Greater London

Running

10k

Star4.5

(2 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Kingston BreakFEST Run
Booked 19 times this week

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

36. Kingston BreakFEST Run

Location

Kingston upon Thames, Greater London

Star4.5

(39 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £37
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
London Lea Valley Ultra and Gratitude 25
Booked 26 times this week

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

37. London Lea Valley Ultra and Gratitude 25

Location

Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire

Running

ultramarathon and more

Star4.9

(31 reviews)

Ticket£33 – £52
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Run Whitstable & Herne Bay 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - Spring
Booked 28 times this week

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

38. Run Whitstable & Herne Bay 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - Spring

Location

Herne Bay, Kent

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Star4.6

(40 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Regents Park 5k & 10k - March
Booked 36 times this week

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

39. RunThrough Regents Park 5k & 10k - March

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k and more

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perks
Heart
RunThrough Chase the Sun Olympic Park – April
Booked 33 times this week

Wednesday, 10 Apr 2024

40. RunThrough Chase the Sun Olympic Park – April

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.7

(5 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Crystal Palace 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Juniors - April
Booked 17 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

41. Crystal Palace 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Juniors - April

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£5 – £28
Booking perksFlat trail
Heart
Run Dorney Lake 5k, 10k, & Half Marathon - April
Booked 21 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

42. Run Dorney Lake 5k, 10k, & Half Marathon - April

Location

Windsor, Buckinghamshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.1

(42 reviews)

Ticket£23.33 – £30
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Chase the Sun Hyde Park 5k and 10k - April
Booked 17 times this week

Wednesday, 17 Apr 2024

43. RunThrough Chase the Sun Hyde Park 5k and 10k - April

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k

Star4.7

(47 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Lee Valley VeloPark – April
Booked 27 times this week

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

44. RunThrough Lee Valley VeloPark – April

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 10 miles, 5k, 10k and more

Star4.6

(77 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £30
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Chase the Sun Battersea Park 5k & 10k - April 2024
Booked 16 times this week

Wednesday, 24 Apr 2024

45. RunThrough Chase the Sun Battersea Park 5k & 10k - April 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.8

(54 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Worthing Runfest 10k & Half Marathon
Booked 13 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

46. Worthing Runfest 10k & Half Marathon

Location

Worthing, West Sussex

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.6

(244 reviews)

Ticket£8.50 – £37
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
Midhurst Milers Cocking 10k Trail Race
Booked 34 times this week

Sunday, 5 May 2024

47. Midhurst Milers Cocking 10k Trail Race

Location

Cocking, West Sussex

Running

10k and more

Star4.9

(178 reviews)

Ticket£4 – £17
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
Bewl Water 10k, Half Marathon, Marathon & Ultra
Booked 23 times this week

Saturday, 11 May 2024

48. Bewl Water 10k, Half Marathon, Marathon & Ultra

Location

Wadhurst, East Sussex

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k

Star4.3

(129 reviews)

Ticket£28 – £56
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Showing 1 - 48 of 467 events
1
2
3
11
image
🇬🇧