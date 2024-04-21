The South-East has hundreds of running events to choose from throughout the year for runners of all abilities. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. The Simplyhealth Great South Run is one of the largest 10 mile running events in the world, with over 20,000 participants, and offers a shorter 5k distance and junior options. Longer distances, from half-marathons and marathons to ultras, can take place on city streets, past famous landmarks. In London, there are a range of hugely popular half-marathons, such as the Big Half, Hackney Half, and London Landmarks Half Marathon, and at the marathon distance there is obviously the London Marathon, which is one of the six world marathon majors. Outside the capital, however, there are plenty of equally attractive options. There are big race events over half-marathon and marathon distances in Reading, Portsmouth, Brighton, and Oxford. There are also plenty of scenic options, such as the Blenheim Palace Half Marathon.