Running Events in South East
The South-East has hundreds of running events to choose from throughout the year for runners of all abilities. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. The Simplyhealth Great South Run is one of the largest 10 mile running events in the world, with over 20,000 participants, and offers a shorter 5k distance and junior options. Longer distances, from half-marathons and marathons to ultras, can take place on city streets, past famous landmarks. In London, there are a range of hugely popular half-marathons, such as the Big Half, Hackney Half, and London Landmarks Half Marathon, and at the marathon distance there is obviously the London Marathon, which is one of the six world marathon majors. Outside the capital, however, there are plenty of equally attractive options. There are big race events over half-marathon and marathon distances in Reading, Portsmouth, Brighton, and Oxford. There are also plenty of scenic options, such as the Blenheim Palace Half Marathon.
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
1. 2024 TCS London Marathon
London, Greater London
marathon
(53 reviews)
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
2. 2024 Race to the King
Chichester, West Sussex
ultramarathon
(3 reviews)
Saturday, 13 Jul 2024
3. 2024 Race to the Stones
Lewknor, Oxfordshire
ultramarathon
(114 reviews)
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
4. 2024 The Big Half
London, Greater London
half marathon
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
5. 2024 Vitality London 10,000
London, Greater London
10k
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
6. High Performance London Half & 10k at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10k and more
(218 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
7. London 10k 2024
London, Greater London
10k
(1269 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
8. 2024 Brighton Marathon Weekend
Brighton, Brighton and Hove
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
9. AJ Bell Great South Run 2024
Portsmouth, Portsmouth
10 miles, 5k and more
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
10. Hampton Court Palace Half Marathon
Molesey, Greater London
half marathon, 5k
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
11. 2024 TCS London Marathon MyWay
London, Greater London
marathon
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
12. Oxford Half 2024
Oxford, Oxfordshire
half marathon
(365 reviews)
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
13. RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - March
London, Greater London
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(96 reviews)
Saturday, 11 May 2024
14. RunThrough Battersea Park Half Marathon - May 2024
London, Greater London
half marathon and more
(61 reviews)
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
15. RunThrough Hyde Park 5k & 10k - March
London, Greater London
5k, 10k and more
(54 reviews)
Friday, 29 Mar 2024
16. RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - Late March
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10k, 5k
(152 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
17. Colchester Stampede 10k 2024
Stanway, Essex
10k
Sunday, 12 May 2024
18. RunThrough Hampton Court Palace 10k 2024
Molesey, Greater London
10k
(264 reviews)
Tuesday, 23 Jul 2024
19. 2024 Standard Chartered Great City Race
London, Greater London
5k
(2 reviews)
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
20. Maverick Adidas Terrex Original Hampshire 2024
Temple Valley, Hampshire
(229 reviews)
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
21. RunThrough Battersea Park 5k & 10k - April 2024
London, Greater London
5k, 10k and more
(51 reviews)
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
22. RunThrough Regents Park 5k & 10k - April
London, Greater London
5k, 10k
(68 reviews)
Sunday, 5 May 2024
23. RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - May
London, Greater London
10k, 5k, half marathon and more
(122 reviews)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
24. RunThrough Wimbledon Common Half Marathon & 10k – May
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10k
(116 reviews)
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
25. RunThrough Surrey Half 2024
Woking, Surrey
half marathon, 5k and more
(398 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
26. RunThrough Crystal Palace Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon – March
London, Greater London
10k, 5k, half marathon and more
Wednesday, 27 Mar 2024
27. RunThrough Chase the Moon Battersea Park 5k & 10k - March 2024
London, Greater London
5k, 10k and more
(62 reviews)
Sunday, 31 Mar 2024
28. Henley River 10k and Half Marathon - March
Henley-on-Thames, Berkshire
half marathon, 10k and more
Sunday, 12 May 2024
29. The Lexicon Bracknell Half Marathon
Bracknell, Berkshire
half marathon
(205 reviews)
Saturday, 18 May 2024
30. The Maverick Adidas Terrex X Series North Downs 2024
Cranleigh, Surrey
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k
Monday, 27 May 2024
31. Newbury 10k
Newbury
10k and more
(167 reviews)
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
32. Bacchus Wine Half Marathon & 10k
Dorking, Surrey
marathon, 10k, 5k
(649 reviews)
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
33. Thames Meander Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k – March
Richmond, Greater London
half marathon, marathon, 10k
(27 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
34. Canterbury Riverside 10k
Chartham, Kent
10k
(97 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
35. The Richmond Spring Riverside 10k and Half Marathon Run
Richmond, Greater London
10k
(2 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
36. Kingston BreakFEST Run
Kingston upon Thames, Greater London
(39 reviews)
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
37. London Lea Valley Ultra and Gratitude 25
Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire
ultramarathon and more
(31 reviews)
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
38. Run Whitstable & Herne Bay 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - Spring
Herne Bay, Kent
5k, 10k, half marathon
(40 reviews)
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
39. RunThrough Regents Park 5k & 10k - March
London, Greater London
5k, 10k and more
Wednesday, 10 Apr 2024
40. RunThrough Chase the Sun Olympic Park – April
London, Greater London
10k, 5k and more
(5 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
41. Crystal Palace 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Juniors - April
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
42. Run Dorney Lake 5k, 10k, & Half Marathon - April
Windsor, Buckinghamshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(42 reviews)
Wednesday, 17 Apr 2024
43. RunThrough Chase the Sun Hyde Park 5k and 10k - April
London, Greater London
5k
(47 reviews)
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
44. RunThrough Lee Valley VeloPark – April
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10 miles, 5k, 10k and more
(77 reviews)
Wednesday, 24 Apr 2024
45. RunThrough Chase the Sun Battersea Park 5k & 10k - April 2024
London, Greater London
5k, 10k and more
(54 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
46. Worthing Runfest 10k & Half Marathon
Worthing, West Sussex
half marathon, 10k and more
(244 reviews)
Sunday, 5 May 2024
47. Midhurst Milers Cocking 10k Trail Race
Cocking, West Sussex
10k and more
(178 reviews)
Saturday, 11 May 2024
48. Bewl Water 10k, Half Marathon, Marathon & Ultra
Wadhurst, East Sussex
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k
(129 reviews)