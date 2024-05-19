All Events
Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

Running Events in Bristol

Whatever your running ability, Bristol will have a running event for you, as there are races across all distances on offer. There are also plenty of local running clubs you can join to help spur you along. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. The Winter Warmer Series in the city offers a 5k and 10k option, or the Wiltshire 10 provides a scenic route. The Great Bristol 10k Run has over 9,000 participants and is one of the largest running events in the area. There are longer distances available in the area, such as half marathons in Bath and Cardiff, which take you through city streets and past famous landmarks. For those seeking an off-road test of endurance, the Summer Green Man Ultra offers two formats at either 30 miles or 45 miles.

23 events found
AJ Bell Great Bristol Run 2024
Booked 724 times this week

Sunday, 19 May 2024

1. AJ Bell Great Bristol Run 2024

Location

Bristol, Bristol City

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.6

(103 reviews)

Ticket£12 – £44
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
2024 Bath Half Marathon
Booked 90 times this week

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

2. 2024 Bath Half Marathon

Location

Bath, Bath and North East Somerset

Running

half marathon

Star4.3

(1 reviews)

Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
2024 Bath Half Family Fun Run
Booked 45 times this week

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

3. 2024 Bath Half Family Fun Run

Location

Bath, Bath and North East Somerset

Ticket£6.50 – £10.50
Booking perks
Heart
North Bristol Brabazon Half Marathon & 10k
Booked 14 times this week

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

4. North Bristol Brabazon Half Marathon & 10k

Location

Patchway, South Gloucestershire

Running

half marathon, 10k

Ticket£25 – £40
Booking perks
Heart
The Maverick Adidas Terrex Original Mendips 2024
Booked 29 times this week

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

5. The Maverick Adidas Terrex Original Mendips 2024

Location

Shipham, Somerset

Star4.8

(147 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Night Bath Skyline 5k & 10k - April
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

6. Night Bath Skyline 5k & 10k - April

Location

Bath, Bath and North East Somerset

Running

10k, 5k

Star3.9

(5 reviews)

Ticket£24 – £29
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Bath Skyline 5k & 10k - April
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

7. Bath Skyline 5k & 10k - April

Location

Bath, Bath and North East Somerset

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.9

(15 reviews)

Ticket£4 – £29
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
Wild Horse 200 South Wales 2024

Wednesday, 22 May 2024

8. Wild Horse 200 South Wales 2024

Location

Chepstow, Monmouthshire

Running

ultramarathon

Ticket£449
Booking perksGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Bath Two Tunnels Railway Races – June
Booked 5 times this week

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

9. Bath Two Tunnels Railway Races – June

Location

Bath, Bath and North East Somerset

Running

10k, half marathon, 5k and more

Star4.7

(38 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Cheddar Gorge Challenge
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

10. Cheddar Gorge Challenge

Location

Blagdon, Somerset

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.9

(23 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £70
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
Wye Valley Tunnel Run
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

11. Wye Valley Tunnel Run

Location

Sedbury, Gloucestershire

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.6

(53 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
Dragon Slayer Ultra 2024
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 4 Aug 2024

12. Dragon Slayer Ultra 2024

Location

Chepstow, Monmouthshire

Running

ultramarathon and more

Star4.6

(23 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
TEC Cotswolds Challenge 2024
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 17 Aug 2024

13. TEC Cotswolds Challenge 2024

Location

Horton, South Gloucestershire

Star4.7

(84 reviews)

Ticket£33 – £68
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Chepstow Racecourse 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - August 2024
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 17 Aug 2024

14. Chepstow Racecourse 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - August 2024

Location

Chepstow, Monmouthshire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£23.33 – £30
Booking perksFlat
Heart
Bath Two Tunnels Railway Races - August
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 18 Aug 2024

15. Bath Two Tunnels Railway Races - August

Location

Bath, Bath and North East Somerset

Running

half marathon, 5k, ultramarathon, marathon and more

Star4.7

(89 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £75
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
RunThrough Frome Running Festival
Booked 11 times this week

Sunday, 18 Aug 2024

16. RunThrough Frome Running Festival

Location

Frome, Somerset

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket£23.33 – £46
Booking perksGreat sceneryRoad
Heart
The Summer Green Man Ultra

Saturday, 24 Aug 2024

17. The Summer Green Man Ultra

Location

Bower Ashton, Bristol City

Running

ultramarathon and more

Ticket£15 – £175
Booking perksFlat trail
Heart
TEC Mendips Trail Running Challenge
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 31 Aug 2024

18. TEC Mendips Trail Running Challenge

Location

Bristol, Somerset

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(83 reviews)

Ticket£38 – £70
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
Apocalypse Run 2024
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 3 Nov 2024

19. Apocalypse Run 2024

Location

Stonehouse, Gloucestershire

Running

10 miles

Star4.8

(69 reviews)

Ticket£15
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
Chepstow Steeplechase 2024

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

20. Chepstow Steeplechase 2024

Location

Chepstow, Monmouthshire

Running

10k, 5k

Trail
Heart
The Winter Green Man Ultra

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

21. The Winter Green Man Ultra

Location

Bower Ashton, Bristol City

Running

ultramarathon and more

Star5.0

(2 reviews)

Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
The Drop - 10 or 15 Mile Bath

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

22. The Drop - 10 or 15 Mile Bath

Location

Bath, Bath and North East Somerset

Ticket£35
Booking perks
Heart
Bristol Epic 10k Trail Run & Ruck Run

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

23. Bristol Epic 10k Trail Run & Ruck Run

Location

Long Ashton

Running

10k

Ticket£25 – £30
Booking perksGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
