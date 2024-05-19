Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Running Events in Bristol
Whatever your running ability, Bristol will have a running event for you, as there are races across all distances on offer. There are also plenty of local running clubs you can join to help spur you along. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. The Winter Warmer Series in the city offers a 5k and 10k option, or the Wiltshire 10 provides a scenic route. The Great Bristol 10k Run has over 9,000 participants and is one of the largest running events in the area. There are longer distances available in the area, such as half marathons in Bath and Cardiff, which take you through city streets and past famous landmarks. For those seeking an off-road test of endurance, the Summer Green Man Ultra offers two formats at either 30 miles or 45 miles.
Sunday, 19 May 2024
1. AJ Bell Great Bristol Run 2024
Bristol, Bristol City
half marathon, 10k and more
(103 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
2. 2024 Bath Half Marathon
Bath, Bath and North East Somerset
half marathon
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
3. 2024 Bath Half Family Fun Run
Bath, Bath and North East Somerset
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
4. North Bristol Brabazon Half Marathon & 10k
Patchway, South Gloucestershire
half marathon, 10k
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
5. The Maverick Adidas Terrex Original Mendips 2024
Shipham, Somerset
(147 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
6. Night Bath Skyline 5k & 10k - April
Bath, Bath and North East Somerset
10k, 5k
(5 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
7. Bath Skyline 5k & 10k - April
Bath, Bath and North East Somerset
5k, 10k and more
(15 reviews)
Wednesday, 22 May 2024
8. Wild Horse 200 South Wales 2024
Chepstow, Monmouthshire
ultramarathon
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
9. Bath Two Tunnels Railway Races – June
Bath, Bath and North East Somerset
10k, half marathon, 5k and more
(38 reviews)
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
10. Cheddar Gorge Challenge
Blagdon, Somerset
10k, half marathon, marathon and more
(23 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
11. Wye Valley Tunnel Run
Sedbury, Gloucestershire
10k, half marathon, marathon and more
(53 reviews)
Sunday, 4 Aug 2024
12. Dragon Slayer Ultra 2024
Chepstow, Monmouthshire
ultramarathon and more
(23 reviews)
Saturday, 17 Aug 2024
13. TEC Cotswolds Challenge 2024
Horton, South Gloucestershire
(84 reviews)
Saturday, 17 Aug 2024
14. Chepstow Racecourse 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - August 2024
Chepstow, Monmouthshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 18 Aug 2024
15. Bath Two Tunnels Railway Races - August
Bath, Bath and North East Somerset
half marathon, 5k, ultramarathon, marathon and more
(89 reviews)
Sunday, 18 Aug 2024
16. RunThrough Frome Running Festival
Frome, Somerset
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 24 Aug 2024
17. The Summer Green Man Ultra
Bower Ashton, Bristol City
ultramarathon and more
Saturday, 31 Aug 2024
18. TEC Mendips Trail Running Challenge
Bristol, Somerset
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
(83 reviews)
Sunday, 3 Nov 2024
19. Apocalypse Run 2024
Stonehouse, Gloucestershire
10 miles
(69 reviews)
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
20. Chepstow Steeplechase 2024
Chepstow, Monmouthshire
10k, 5k
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
21. The Winter Green Man Ultra
Bower Ashton, Bristol City
ultramarathon and more
(2 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
22. The Drop - 10 or 15 Mile Bath
Bath, Bath and North East Somerset
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
23. Bristol Epic 10k Trail Run & Ruck Run
Long Ashton
10k