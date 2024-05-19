Whatever your running ability, Bristol will have a running event for you, as there are races across all distances on offer. There are also plenty of local running clubs you can join to help spur you along. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. The Winter Warmer Series in the city offers a 5k and 10k option, or the Wiltshire 10 provides a scenic route. The Great Bristol 10k Run has over 9,000 participants and is one of the largest running events in the area. There are longer distances available in the area, such as half marathons in Bath and Cardiff, which take you through city streets and past famous landmarks. For those seeking an off-road test of endurance, the Summer Green Man Ultra offers two formats at either 30 miles or 45 miles.