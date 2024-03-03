Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Running Events in Cambridge
Cambridge and the East of England is not short of diverse and interesting races, for runners of all abilities and experience levels. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. Cambridge hosts the famous Town and Gown 10k each year in the city. In the nearby area, there are other fun runs, including a Wineathlon, where you can sample wines at each feed station! Alternatively, if you prefer to run with freinds, get a team of 6 together for the charity Chariots of Fire team race. Longer distances, from half-marathons and marathons to ultras, often take place on city streets, past famous landmarks, or delve into the nearby scenery of the countryside. There is a half marathon on offer in Cambridge, and a full marathon in Peterborough. For runners wanting to go off-road onto trail routes, the Monster Run Fest offers three race distances, from a half marathon ot a 68k ultra. The course starts at Ely Cathedral, and goes along the beautiful banks of the River Great Ouse.
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
1. TTP Cambridge Half Marathon 2024
Cambridge, Cambridgeshire
half marathon
(565 reviews)
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
2. Moo-rathon, Calf and Hen K at the Farm
Buntingford, Hertfordshire
10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Sunday, 26 May 2024
3. SunTime RunTime
Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(9 reviews)
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
4. Cock-a-doodle Dawdle
Buntingford, Hertfordshire
10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon, 5k
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
5. First 5k
Weston, Hertfordshire
5k
Saturday, 31 Aug 2024
6. Northstowe Festival of Running 2024
Northstowe, Cambridgeshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k
(17 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
7. Chariots of Fire
Cambridge, Cambridgeshire
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
8. Abington Festival of Running
Great Abington, Cambridgeshire
(5 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
9. Northstowe Half Marathon and Acorn 5k
Northstowe, Cambridgeshire
half marathon, 5k
(17 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
10. Northstowe Half Marathon 2024
Northstowe, Cambridgeshire
half marathon, 5k
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
11. Strive for 12
Weston, Hertfordshire
5k, 10k