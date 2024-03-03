Cambridge and the East of England is not short of diverse and interesting races, for runners of all abilities and experience levels. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. Cambridge hosts the famous Town and Gown 10k each year in the city. In the nearby area, there are other fun runs, including a Wineathlon, where you can sample wines at each feed station! Alternatively, if you prefer to run with freinds, get a team of 6 together for the charity Chariots of Fire team race. Longer distances, from half-marathons and marathons to ultras, often take place on city streets, past famous landmarks, or delve into the nearby scenery of the countryside. There is a half marathon on offer in Cambridge, and a full marathon in Peterborough. For runners wanting to go off-road onto trail routes, the Monster Run Fest offers three race distances, from a half marathon ot a 68k ultra. The course starts at Ely Cathedral, and goes along the beautiful banks of the River Great Ouse.