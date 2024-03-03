All Events
Running Events in Cambridge

Cambridge and the East of England is not short of diverse and interesting races, for runners of all abilities and experience levels. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. Cambridge hosts the famous Town and Gown 10k each year in the city. In the nearby area, there are other fun runs, including a Wineathlon, where you can sample wines at each feed station! Alternatively, if you prefer to run with freinds, get a team of 6 together for the charity Chariots of Fire team race. Longer distances, from half-marathons and marathons to ultras, often take place on city streets, past famous landmarks, or delve into the nearby scenery of the countryside. There is a half marathon on offer in Cambridge, and a full marathon in Peterborough. For runners wanting to go off-road onto trail routes, the Monster Run Fest offers three race distances, from a half marathon ot a 68k ultra. The course starts at Ely Cathedral, and goes along the beautiful banks of the River Great Ouse.

11 events found
TTP Cambridge Half Marathon 2024




Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

1. TTP Cambridge Half Marathon 2024

Location

Cambridge, Cambridgeshire

Running

half marathon

Star4.8

(565 reviews)



Moo-rathon, Calf and Hen K at the Farm


Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

2. Moo-rathon, Calf and Hen K at the Farm

Location

Buntingford, Hertfordshire

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£22.50 – £35


SunTime RunTime


Sunday, 26 May 2024

3. SunTime RunTime

Location

Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.8

(9 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £35


Cock-a-doodle Dawdle


Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

4. Cock-a-doodle Dawdle

Location

Buntingford, Hertfordshire

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon, 5k

Ticket£20.50 – £35


First 5k

Sunday, 30 Jun 2024

5. First 5k

Location

Weston, Hertfordshire

Running

5k

Ticket£15


Northstowe Festival of Running 2024

Saturday, 31 Aug 2024

6. Northstowe Festival of Running 2024

Location

Northstowe, Cambridgeshire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.3

(17 reviews)

Ticket£13 – £30


Chariots of Fire


Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

7. Chariots of Fire

Location

Cambridge, Cambridgeshire

Ticket£25 – £150


Abington Festival of Running

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

8. Abington Festival of Running

Location

Great Abington, Cambridgeshire

Star4.4

(5 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £20


Northstowe Half Marathon and Acorn 5k


Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

9. Northstowe Half Marathon and Acorn 5k

Location

Northstowe, Cambridgeshire

Running

half marathon, 5k

Star4.5

(17 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £28
Great atmosphereFlat road

Northstowe Half Marathon 2024

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

10. Northstowe Half Marathon 2024

Location

Northstowe, Cambridgeshire

Running

half marathon, 5k


Strive for 12

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

11. Strive for 12

Location

Weston, Hertfordshire

Running

5k, 10k

Ticket£40


