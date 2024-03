The East of England has a range of high-profile city-based and scenic rural running events throughout the year. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere, so anyone should feel encouraged to get involved. There is a popular Winter Warmer 5k and 10k series in Milton Keynes, or the annual Town and Gown 10k in Cambridge is a large-scale event, with 3,000 participants running past the historic university buildings. A more scenic option is the Sublime Peterborough New Year's Eve 10K which takes place in the beautiful Ferry Meadows of Nene Park. Longer distance races, such as half marathons and marathons, provide a greater challenge of resilience and require significant training. There are several decent options in the area: St Albans and Cambridge have city-based half-marathons, or the Hertfordshire Half Marathon takes its 3,000 runners from the iconic Knebworth House along rural roads.