Running Events in Cardiff

Cardiff provides a range of local events in the city, as well as access to some scenic options across Wales' famous landscapes. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. Cardiff hosts a popular 5k and 10k Winter Warmer series, for those who have set themselves a fitness-based New Year's Resolution. There are longer distances available in the city, particularly the Cardiff Half Marathon, which attracts 25,000 participants, and takes you past some of the Welsh capital's most famous locations, such as Cardiff Castle and Penarth Marina. The nearby Brecon Beacons National Park is the perfect location for trail running, with its rugged, undulating terrain and breathtaking views. There are a range of options, often at an ultra distance, which give an insight into what the SAS go through on their famous training camps. Blade Runner organise ultra marathons here in the summer and the winter.

2024 Principality Cardiff Half Marathon
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

1. 2024 Principality Cardiff Half Marathon

Cardiff, Cardiff

Running

half marathon, 5k

2024 ABP Newport Wales Marathon & Half
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

2. 2024 ABP Newport Wales Marathon & Half

Newport, Newport

Running

marathon, half marathon

2024 Brecon Carreg Cardiff Bay 10K
Sunday, 19 May 2024

3. 2024 Brecon Carreg Cardiff Bay 10K

Cardiff, Cardiff

Running

10k

2024 ABP Newport Wales 10K
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

4. 2024 ABP Newport Wales 10K

Newport, Newport

Running

10k

2024 Albert Goodman Weston Super Half
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

5. 2024 Albert Goodman Weston Super Half

Weston-super-Mare, North Somerset

2024 CDF 10K
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

6. 2024 CDF 10K

Cardiff, Cardiff

Running

10k

Conquer Cardiff Summer 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

7. Conquer Cardiff Summer 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon

Cardiff, Cardiff

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

8. Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon

Newport, Newport

Running

half marathon

Cardiff Trail Half Marathon 2024

Sunday, 10 Nov 2024

9. Cardiff Trail Half Marathon 2024

Wales

Running

half marathon

St David's Day Run
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

10. St David's Day Run

Cardiff, Cardiff

Running

half marathon

