Cardiff provides a range of local events in the city, as well as access to some scenic options across Wales' famous landscapes. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. Cardiff hosts a popular 5k and 10k Winter Warmer series, for those who have set themselves a fitness-based New Year's Resolution. There are longer distances available in the city, particularly the Cardiff Half Marathon, which attracts 25,000 participants, and takes you past some of the Welsh capital's most famous locations, such as Cardiff Castle and Penarth Marina. The nearby Brecon Beacons National Park is the perfect location for trail running, with its rugged, undulating terrain and breathtaking views. There are a range of options, often at an ultra distance, which give an insight into what the SAS go through on their famous training camps. Blade Runner organise ultra marathons here in the summer and the winter.