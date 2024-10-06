Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
From our partners
Running Events in Cardiff
Cardiff provides a range of local events in the city, as well as access to some scenic options across Wales' famous landscapes. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. Cardiff hosts a popular 5k and 10k Winter Warmer series, for those who have set themselves a fitness-based New Year's Resolution. There are longer distances available in the city, particularly the Cardiff Half Marathon, which attracts 25,000 participants, and takes you past some of the Welsh capital's most famous locations, such as Cardiff Castle and Penarth Marina. The nearby Brecon Beacons National Park is the perfect location for trail running, with its rugged, undulating terrain and breathtaking views. There are a range of options, often at an ultra distance, which give an insight into what the SAS go through on their famous training camps. Blade Runner organise ultra marathons here in the summer and the winter.
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
1. 2024 Principality Cardiff Half Marathon
Cardiff, Cardiff
half marathon, 5k
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
2. 2024 ABP Newport Wales Marathon & Half
Newport, Newport
marathon, half marathon
Sunday, 19 May 2024
3. 2024 Brecon Carreg Cardiff Bay 10K
Cardiff, Cardiff
10k
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
4. 2024 ABP Newport Wales 10K
Newport, Newport
10k
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
5. 2024 Albert Goodman Weston Super Half
Weston-super-Mare, North Somerset
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
6. 2024 CDF 10K
Cardiff, Cardiff
10k
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
7. Conquer Cardiff Summer 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon
Cardiff, Cardiff
5k, 10k, half marathon
(44 reviews)
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
8. Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon
Newport, Newport
half marathon
(11 reviews)
Sunday, 10 Nov 2024
9. Cardiff Trail Half Marathon 2024
Wales
half marathon
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
10. St David's Day Run
Cardiff, Cardiff
half marathon