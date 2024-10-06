Wales' vibrant cities and beautiful landscapes make it a popular place for runners of all standards. Running events in Wales cover a range of distances and difficulty levels, so anyone can find their perfect event. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. Longer distances, from half-marathons and marathons to ultras, often take place on city streets, past famous landmarks. The Cardiff Half Marathon attracts 25,000 participants and is known as a flat, fast course. For runners wanting an off-road challenge, Wales' rugged terrain provides plenty of trail running opportunities across marathon and ultra distances. Snowdonia and the Brecon Beacons are particularly popular locations for these events, and have some stunning scenery to keep you distracted from the challenging run. Alternatively, you can run 135 miles along the Anglesey Coast in the epic Ring o'Fire.