Running Events in Wales
Wales' vibrant cities and beautiful landscapes make it a popular place for runners of all standards. Running events in Wales cover a range of distances and difficulty levels, so anyone can find their perfect event. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. Longer distances, from half-marathons and marathons to ultras, often take place on city streets, past famous landmarks. The Cardiff Half Marathon attracts 25,000 participants and is known as a flat, fast course. For runners wanting an off-road challenge, Wales' rugged terrain provides plenty of trail running opportunities across marathon and ultra distances. Snowdonia and the Brecon Beacons are particularly popular locations for these events, and have some stunning scenery to keep you distracted from the challenging run. Alternatively, you can run 135 miles along the Anglesey Coast in the epic Ring o'Fire.
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
1. 2024 Principality Cardiff Half Marathon
Cardiff, Cardiff
half marathon, 5k
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
2. 2024 ABP Newport Wales Marathon & Half
Newport, Newport
marathon, half marathon
Sunday, 19 May 2024
3. 2024 Brecon Carreg Cardiff Bay 10K
Cardiff, Cardiff
10k
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
4. 2024 ABP Newport Wales 10K
Newport, Newport
10k
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
5. 2024 Ogi Porthcawl 10K
Porthcawl, Bridgend County Borough
10k
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
6. Welshpool 10k 2024
Welshpool, Powys
10k
(396 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
7. Wrexham 10k
Wrexham, Wrexham Principal Area
10k
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
8. 2024 CDF 10K
Cardiff, Cardiff
10k
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
9. Loggerheads Trail 10k & 5k 2024
Mold, Denbighshire
10k, 5k
(27 reviews)
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
10. Brynkinalt Running Festival 2024
Wrexham, Wrexham Principal Area
5k, 10k
(182 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
11. Shrewsbury Point 2 Point 10k
Upton Magna, Shropshire
10k
(81 reviews)
Saturday, 4 May 2024
12. TEC Brecon Beacons Trail Challenge 2024
Talybont-on-Usk, Powys
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
(148 reviews)
Saturday, 18 May 2024
13. TEC Wye Valley 2024
Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
(187 reviews)
Sunday, 26 May 2024
14. Newtown 10k Run 2024
Newtown, Powys
10k
(189 reviews)
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
15. ABERSOCH 10k & 3K Beach Race
Abersoch, Gwynedd
10k and more
(4 reviews)
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
16. Jubilee Bridge 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race 2024
Borough of Halton, Borough of Halton
10k, half marathon and more
(166 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
17. RunThrough Cheshire 10k & 10 Mile - July
Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
10k, 10 miles and more
(123 reviews)
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
18. Lake Vyrnwy Half Marathon
Llanwddyn, Powys
half marathon
(289 reviews)
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
19. 4th Annual Multi Terrain Races - Solo 5k, 10K & 20K, Canicross 5K, 10K & 20K
Pembrey, Carmarthenshire
5k, 10k and more
(6 reviews)
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
20. Chester Ultra 100 Mile
Ellesmere Port, Cheshire West and Chester
ultramarathon
(4 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
21. The Pendine Sands Races
Pendine, Carmarthenshire
ultramarathon, 10k
(8 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
22. Summit 2 Sea - The Offa's Dyke Half Marathon
Prestatyn, Denbighshire
half marathon and more
(32 reviews)
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
23. Colour Course Swansea
Brynmill, Swansea
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
24. The North Wales 50k & 100k
Prestatyn, Denbighshire
ultramarathon
(18 reviews)
Friday, 3 May 2024
25. May the 4th Be With You
Church Stretton, Shropshire
marathon, half marathon
Saturday, 11 May 2024
26. 24 Hours South - The Offa's Dyke Ultra 2024
Prestatyn, Denbighshire
ultramarathon
(5 reviews)
Thursday, 16 May 2024
27. Severn Challenge
Llanidloes, Powys
ultramarathon
(2 reviews)
Thursday, 16 May 2024
28. The Hafren Ultra
Llanidloes, Powys
ultramarathon
Friday, 17 May 2024
29. The Severn Plod Ultra
Newtown, Powys
ultramarathon
Saturday, 18 May 2024
30. The Shindig in the Shire
Corfton, Shropshire
marathon, half marathon and more
(7 reviews)
Saturday, 18 May 2024
31. The Severn Path Ultra
Shrewsbury, Shropshire
ultramarathon and more
Wednesday, 22 May 2024
32. Wild Horse 200 South Wales 2024
Chepstow, Monmouthshire
ultramarathon
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
33. Church Stretton Running Festival 10K
Church Stretton, Shropshire
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
34. Church Stretton 50k
Shrewsbury, Shropshire
ultramarathon
(50 reviews)
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
35. The Llangollen 50k
Llangollen, Denbighshire
ultramarathon
(7 reviews)
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
36. Ultra Wales 50 Mile
Dolgellau, Gwynedd
5k
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
37. TEC Black Mountains Trail Running Challenge
Brecon, Powys
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
(77 reviews)
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
38. ABERSOCH Triathlon 2024
Abersoch, Gwynedd
olympic, sprint and more
(3 reviews)
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
39. Conquer Cardiff Summer 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon
Cardiff, Cardiff
5k, 10k, half marathon
(44 reviews)
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
40. Lake Vyrnwy 10k
Llanwddyn, Powys
10k
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
41. RunThrough Stanley Park Liverpool 5k & 10k - July 2024
Liverpool, Merseyside
5k, 10k
(65 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
42. TEC Eryri The Crossing 2024
Rhyd-Ddu, Gwynedd
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more
Saturday, 13 Jul 2024
43. Piece of Cake Trail Run
Church Stretton, Shropshire
marathon, half marathon
(11 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
44. Wye Valley Tunnel Run
Sedbury, Gloucestershire
10k, half marathon, marathon and more
(53 reviews)
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
45. Beacons Way Ultra 100k
Llangynidr, Powys
ultramarathon
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
46. Beacons Way Ultra 100 Mile
Abergavenny, Monmouthshire
ultramarathon
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 3 Aug 2024
47. RunThrough Snowdonia Sea2Sky 53k & 25k Trail Races
Barmouth, Gwynedd
half marathon, ultramarathon
Sunday, 4 Aug 2024
48. The Rocky Horror Picture Show Tribute Marathon
Shrewsbury, Shropshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
(8 reviews)