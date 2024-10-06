All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
Wales
CloseSelect sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
CloseSelect distance
5k10kHalf MarathonMarathonUltramarathon10 MilesOther
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Search
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

Running Events in Wales

Wales' vibrant cities and beautiful landscapes make it a popular place for runners of all standards. Running events in Wales cover a range of distances and difficulty levels, so anyone can find their perfect event. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. Longer distances, from half-marathons and marathons to ultras, often take place on city streets, past famous landmarks. The Cardiff Half Marathon attracts 25,000 participants and is known as a flat, fast course. For runners wanting an off-road challenge, Wales' rugged terrain provides plenty of trail running opportunities across marathon and ultra distances. Snowdonia and the Brecon Beacons are particularly popular locations for these events, and have some stunning scenery to keep you distracted from the challenging run. Alternatively, you can run 135 miles along the Anglesey Coast in the epic Ring o'Fire.

92 events found
2024 Principality Cardiff Half Marathon
Booked 265 times this week

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

1. 2024 Principality Cardiff Half Marathon

Location

Cardiff, Cardiff

Running

half marathon, 5k

Ticket£10 – £48
Booking perksFlat
Heart
2024 ABP Newport Wales Marathon & Half
Booked 166 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

2. 2024 ABP Newport Wales Marathon & Half

Location

Newport, Newport

Running

marathon, half marathon

Ticket£34 – £78
Booking perks
Heart
2024 Brecon Carreg Cardiff Bay 10K
Booked 173 times this week

Sunday, 19 May 2024

3. 2024 Brecon Carreg Cardiff Bay 10K

Location

Cardiff, Cardiff

Running

10k

Ticket£10 – £30
Booking perks
Heart
2024 ABP Newport Wales 10K
Booked 139 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

4. 2024 ABP Newport Wales 10K

Location

Newport, Newport

Running

10k

Ticket£26 – £28
Booking perks
Heart
2024 Ogi Porthcawl 10K
Booked 125 times this week

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

5. 2024 Ogi Porthcawl 10K

Location

Porthcawl, Bridgend County Borough

Running

10k

Ticket£26 – £28
Booking perks
Heart
Welshpool 10k 2024
Booked 66 times this week

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

6. Welshpool 10k 2024

Location

Welshpool, Powys

Running

10k

Star4.8

(396 reviews)

Ticket£21.50 – £23.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Wrexham 10k
Booked 43 times this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

7. Wrexham 10k

Location

Wrexham, Wrexham Principal Area

Running

10k

Ticket£21.99 – £23.99
Booking perksFlat road
Heart
2024 CDF 10K
Booked 58 times this week

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

8. 2024 CDF 10K

Location

Cardiff, Cardiff

Running

10k

Ticket£1 – £30
Booking perks
Heart
Loggerheads Trail 10k & 5k 2024
Booked 16 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
IN 7 DAYS

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

9. Loggerheads Trail 10k & 5k 2024

Location

Mold, Denbighshire

Running

10k, 5k

Star4.3

(27 reviews)

Ticket£15.50 – £17.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
Brynkinalt Running Festival 2024
Booked 29 times this week

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

10. Brynkinalt Running Festival 2024

Location

Wrexham, Wrexham Principal Area

Running

5k, 10k

Star4.7

(182 reviews)

Ticket£15.49 – £20.49
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Shrewsbury Point 2 Point 10k
Booked 19 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

11. Shrewsbury Point 2 Point 10k

Location

Upton Magna, Shropshire

Running

10k

Star4.6

(81 reviews)

Ticket£17 – £23
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
TEC Brecon Beacons Trail Challenge 2024
Booked 18 times this week

Saturday, 4 May 2024

12. TEC Brecon Beacons Trail Challenge 2024

Location

Talybont-on-Usk, Powys

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.6

(148 reviews)

Ticket£40 – £75
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
TEC Wye Valley 2024
Booked 22 times this week

Saturday, 18 May 2024

13. TEC Wye Valley 2024

Location

Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.6

(187 reviews)

Ticket£33 – £68
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Newtown 10k Run 2024
Booked 14 times this week

Sunday, 26 May 2024

14. Newtown 10k Run 2024

Location

Newtown, Powys

Running

10k

Star4.9

(189 reviews)

Ticket£21.99 – £23.99
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
ABERSOCH 10k & 3K Beach Race
Booked 16 times this week

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

15. ABERSOCH 10k & 3K Beach Race

Location

Abersoch, Gwynedd

Running

10k and more

Star4.8

(4 reviews)

Ticket£12 – £27
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Jubilee Bridge 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race 2024
Booked 17 times this week

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

16. Jubilee Bridge 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race 2024

Location

Borough of Halton, Borough of Halton

Running

10k, half marathon and more

Star4.6

(166 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
RunThrough Cheshire 10k & 10 Mile - July
Booked 17 times this week

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

17. RunThrough Cheshire 10k & 10 Mile - July

Location

Chester, Cheshire West and Chester

Running

10k, 10 miles and more

Star4.6

(123 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
Lake Vyrnwy Half Marathon
Booked 21 times this week

Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

18. Lake Vyrnwy Half Marathon

Location

Llanwddyn, Powys

Running

half marathon

Star4.5

(289 reviews)

Ticket£36 – £38
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
4th Annual Multi Terrain Races - Solo 5k, 10K & 20K, Canicross 5K, 10K & 20K
Booked 1 time this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
IN 7 DAYS

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

19. 4th Annual Multi Terrain Races - Solo 5k, 10K & 20K, Canicross 5K, 10K & 20K

Location

Pembrey, Carmarthenshire

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.6

(6 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Chester Ultra 100 Mile

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

20. Chester Ultra 100 Mile

Location

Ellesmere Port, Cheshire West and Chester

Running

ultramarathon

Star4.9

(4 reviews)

Ticket£167 – £169
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
The Pendine Sands Races

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

21. The Pendine Sands Races

Location

Pendine, Carmarthenshire

Running

ultramarathon, 10k

Star4.8

(8 reviews)

Ticket£29 – £300
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat beach
Heart
Summit 2 Sea - The Offa's Dyke Half Marathon
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

22. Summit 2 Sea - The Offa's Dyke Half Marathon

Location

Prestatyn, Denbighshire

Running

half marathon and more

Star4.7

(32 reviews)

Ticket£27.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Colour Course Swansea
Booked 9 times this week

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

23. Colour Course Swansea

Location

Brynmill, Swansea

Ticket£14.95 – £34.95
Booking perks
Heart
The North Wales 50k & 100k
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

24. The North Wales 50k & 100k

Location

Prestatyn, Denbighshire

Running

ultramarathon

Star4.4

(18 reviews)

Ticket£46.50 – £80.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
May the 4th Be With You

Friday, 3 May 2024

25. May the 4th Be With You

Location

Church Stretton, Shropshire

Running

marathon, half marathon

Ticket£21 – £40
Booking perksFlat trail
Heart
24 Hours South - The Offa's Dyke Ultra 2024
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 11 May 2024

26. 24 Hours South - The Offa's Dyke Ultra 2024

Location

Prestatyn, Denbighshire

Running

ultramarathon

Star4.7

(5 reviews)

Ticket£90 – £130
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Severn Challenge

Thursday, 16 May 2024

27. Severn Challenge

Location

Llanidloes, Powys

Running

ultramarathon

Star1.7

(2 reviews)

Ticket£795 – £1250
Booking perksGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
The Hafren Ultra

Thursday, 16 May 2024

28. The Hafren Ultra

Location

Llanidloes, Powys

Running

ultramarathon

Ticket£15 – £75
Booking perksGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
The Severn Plod Ultra

Friday, 17 May 2024

29. The Severn Plod Ultra

Location

Newtown, Powys

Running

ultramarathon

Ticket£85
Booking perksGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
The Shindig in the Shire
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 18 May 2024

30. The Shindig in the Shire

Location

Corfton, Shropshire

Running

marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.9

(7 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £39
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
The Severn Path Ultra
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 18 May 2024

31. The Severn Path Ultra

Location

Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Running

ultramarathon and more

Ticket£15 – £90
Booking perksFlat trail
Heart
Wild Horse 200 South Wales 2024

Wednesday, 22 May 2024

32. Wild Horse 200 South Wales 2024

Location

Chepstow, Monmouthshire

Running

ultramarathon

Ticket£449
Booking perksGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Church Stretton Running Festival 10K

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

33. Church Stretton Running Festival 10K

Location

Church Stretton, Shropshire

Ticket£20 – £22
Booking perks
Heart
Church Stretton 50k

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

34. Church Stretton 50k

Location

Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Running

ultramarathon

Star4.5

(50 reviews)

Ticket£28 – £48
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
The Llangollen 50k
Booked 3 times this week

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

35. The Llangollen 50k

Location

Llangollen, Denbighshire

Running

ultramarathon

Star3.8

(7 reviews)

Ticket£47.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat
Heart
Ultra Wales 50 Mile

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

36. Ultra Wales 50 Mile

Location

Dolgellau, Gwynedd

Running

5k

Ticket£87 – £89
Booking perksGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
TEC Black Mountains Trail Running Challenge
Booked 11 times this week

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

37. TEC Black Mountains Trail Running Challenge

Location

Brecon, Powys

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Star4.8

(77 reviews)

Ticket£33 – £68
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
ABERSOCH Triathlon 2024
Booked 4 times this week

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

38. ABERSOCH Triathlon 2024

Location

Abersoch, Gwynedd

Running

olympic, sprint and more

Star4.8

(3 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £140
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
Conquer Cardiff Summer 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

39. Conquer Cardiff Summer 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon

Location

Cardiff, Cardiff

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Star4.6

(44 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
Lake Vyrnwy 10k
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 30 Jun 2024

40. Lake Vyrnwy 10k

Location

Llanwddyn, Powys

Running

10k

Ticket£23.50
Booking perks
Heart
RunThrough Stanley Park Liverpool 5k & 10k - July 2024
Booked 4 times this week

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

41. RunThrough Stanley Park Liverpool 5k & 10k - July 2024

Location

Liverpool, Merseyside

Running

5k, 10k

Star4.8

(65 reviews)

Ticket£18.33 – £24
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
TEC Eryri The Crossing 2024

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

42. TEC Eryri The Crossing 2024

Location

Rhyd-Ddu, Gwynedd

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon and more

Ticket£40 – £85
Booking perksGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
Piece of Cake Trail Run

Saturday, 13 Jul 2024

43. Piece of Cake Trail Run

Location

Church Stretton, Shropshire

Running

marathon, half marathon

Star4.9

(11 reviews)

Ticket£28 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Wye Valley Tunnel Run
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

44. Wye Valley Tunnel Run

Location

Sedbury, Gloucestershire

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.6

(53 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
Beacons Way Ultra 100k

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

45. Beacons Way Ultra 100k

Location

Llangynidr, Powys

Running

ultramarathon

Star4.7

(1 reviews)

Ticket£89
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Beacons Way Ultra 100 Mile

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

46. Beacons Way Ultra 100 Mile

Location

Abergavenny, Monmouthshire

Running

ultramarathon

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£169
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
RunThrough Snowdonia Sea2Sky 53k & 25k Trail Races

Saturday, 3 Aug 2024

47. RunThrough Snowdonia Sea2Sky 53k & 25k Trail Races

Location

Barmouth, Gwynedd

Running

half marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£38 – £87
Booking perks
Heart
The Rocky Horror Picture Show Tribute Marathon

Sunday, 4 Aug 2024

48. The Rocky Horror Picture Show Tribute Marathon

Location

Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Star4.6

(8 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Showing 1 - 48 of 92 events
1
2
image
🇬🇧