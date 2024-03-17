Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Running Events in Carlisle
Carlisle hosts a range of running events within the city, and also provides access to some beautiful races in the surrounding countryside, particularly in the Lake District National Park. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. The Carlisle Resolution Run 5k and 10k takes runners along country roads and has a grandstand finish at Carlisle Racecourse. In the Lake District, the Lakeland Trails, Ullswater is a stunning option, with 10k and 14k races. It starts with a cruise to the start-line with a musical accompaniment. Longer distances, particularly half-marathons and marathons, often take place on city streets, past famous landmarks. The Carlisle half-marathon is a great option, and offers a 1 mile and 10k option so everyone can get involved. For off-road options, there are a range of ultra runs on the trails of the Lake District that offer challenging terrains but breathtaking scenery.
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
1. Carlisle Half Marathon & 10k 2024
Carlisle, Cumbria
half marathon, 10k
(34 reviews)
Friday, 27 Sept 2024
2. 13 Valleys Ultra 2024
Keswick, Cumbria
ultramarathon and more
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
3. 3 Village 5 and 10
Wetheral, Cumbria
10 miles and more
(1 reviews)
Wednesday, 8 May 2024
4. Carlisle City Urban Trail Run
Carlisle, Cumbria
10k
(10 reviews)
Wednesday, 5 Jun 2024
5. Castle 5k Series - June
Carlisle, Cumbria
5k
(4 reviews)
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
6. Kirkbride 10k
Kirkbride, Cumbria
10k
(9 reviews)
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
7. Solway Coast Marathon
Kirkbride, Cumbria
marathon
(11 reviews)
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
8. Kirkbride Half Marathon
Wigton, Cumbria, Cumbria
half marathon
(2 reviews)
Wednesday, 10 Jul 2024
9. Castle 5k Series - July
Carlisle, Cumbria
5k
(10 reviews)
Wednesday, 14 Aug 2024
10. Castle 5k Series - August
Carlisle, Cumbria
5k
(3 reviews)
Wednesday, 11 Sept 2024
11. Castle 5k Series - September
Carlisle, Cumbria
5k
(6 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
12. Sport in Action 10k
Carlisle, Cumbria
10k
(13 reviews)
Sunday, 2 Feb 2025
13. X Border 10k 2025
Carlisle, Cumbria
10k
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
14. The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile Carlisle
Carlisle, Cumbria