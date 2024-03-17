Carlisle hosts a range of running events within the city, and also provides access to some beautiful races in the surrounding countryside, particularly in the Lake District National Park. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. The Carlisle Resolution Run 5k and 10k takes runners along country roads and has a grandstand finish at Carlisle Racecourse. In the Lake District, the Lakeland Trails, Ullswater is a stunning option, with 10k and 14k races. It starts with a cruise to the start-line with a musical accompaniment. Longer distances, particularly half-marathons and marathons, often take place on city streets, past famous landmarks. The Carlisle half-marathon is a great option, and offers a 1 mile and 10k option so everyone can get involved. For off-road options, there are a range of ultra runs on the trails of the Lake District that offer challenging terrains but breathtaking scenery.