The North West has a number of running events to choose from, from small, regular events to larger, landmark races. Runners of all abilities and experience levels are encouraged to get involved, as there is sure to be the perfect event for you. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. The Great Manchester Run is the largest 10k event in Europe, with over 30,000 participants. There are also popular monthly 10k trail runs in Lyme and Speke Hall. Longer distances, such as half-marathons and marathons, often take place on city streets, past famous landmarks. The Greater Manchester Marathon is the second largest marathon in the UK, and Liverpool hosts a popular half-marathon. Alternatively, there are plenty of local trail events outside of the big cities. The Sea 2 Summit race is just across the Welsh border, and even includes an ultra option along the Offas Dyke footpath.