All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
North West
CloseSelect sport
Running
CloseSelect distance
CloseSelect date
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

Running Events in North West

The North West has a number of running events to choose from, from small, regular events to larger, landmark races. Runners of all abilities and experience levels are encouraged to get involved, as there is sure to be the perfect event for you. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. The Great Manchester Run is the largest 10k event in Europe, with over 30,000 participants. There are also popular monthly 10k trail runs in Lyme and Speke Hall. Longer distances, such as half-marathons and marathons, often take place on city streets, past famous landmarks. The Greater Manchester Marathon is the second largest marathon in the UK, and Liverpool hosts a popular half-marathon. Alternatively, there are plenty of local trail events outside of the big cities. The Sea 2 Summit race is just across the Welsh border, and even includes an ultra option along the Offas Dyke footpath.

75 events found
AJ Bell Great Manchester Run 2024
Booked 952 times this week

Sunday, 26 May 2024

1. AJ Bell Great Manchester Run 2024

Location

Manchester, Greater Manchester

Running

half marathon, 10k

Star4.7

(514 reviews)

Ticket£42 – £49
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
RunThrough Tatton 5k & 10k – March 2024
Booked 145 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
SOON

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

2. RunThrough Tatton 5k & 10k – March 2024

Location

Knutsford, Cheshire East

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.8

(69 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £38
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Run Heaton 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - April
Booked 86 times this week

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

3. Run Heaton 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - April

Location

Manchester, Greater Manchester

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(112 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Tatton 5k & 10k – April 2024
Booked 53 times this week

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

4. RunThrough Tatton 5k & 10k – April 2024

Location

Knutsford, Cheshire East

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.9

(171 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £38
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Run Aintree 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - May 2024
Booked 51 times this week

Saturday, 25 May 2024

5. Run Aintree 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - May 2024

Location

Liverpool, Merseyside

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(72 reviews)

Ticket£21.67 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Altrincham 10k 2024
Booked 48 times this week

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

6. RunThrough Altrincham 10k 2024

Location

Altrincham, Greater Manchester

Running

10k and more

Star4.8

(171 reviews)

Ticket£23.33 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
Run Media City 5k & 10k – April
Booked 30 times this week

Thursday, 25 Apr 2024

7. Run Media City 5k & 10k – April

Location

Salford, Greater Manchester

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.7

(140 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £37
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Tatton 5k & 10k - May 2024
Booked 31 times this week

Saturday, 11 May 2024

8. RunThrough Tatton 5k & 10k - May 2024

Location

Knutsford, Cheshire East

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.8

(44 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £38
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
AJ Bell Junior & Mini Great Manchester Run 2024
Booked 29 times this week

Saturday, 25 May 2024

9. AJ Bell Junior & Mini Great Manchester Run 2024

Location

Manchester, Greater Manchester

Ticket£19
Booking perks
Heart
Jubilee Bridge 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race 2024
Booked 17 times this week

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

10. Jubilee Bridge 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race 2024

Location

Borough of Halton, Borough of Halton

Running

10k, half marathon and more

Star4.6

(166 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
RunThrough Southport Seaside 10k
Booked 16 times this week

Sunday, 4 Aug 2024

11. RunThrough Southport Seaside 10k

Location

Southport, Merseyside

Running

10k

Ticket£20 – £36
Booking perksRoad
Heart
Warrington Running Festival 2024
Booked 17 times this week

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

12. Warrington Running Festival 2024

Location

Warrington, Warrington

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.8

(42 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £44
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Watersons HALE 10k & 3k
Booked 22 times this week

Sunday, 16 Feb 2025

13. Watersons HALE 10k & 3k

Location

Hale, Greater Manchester

Running

10k and more

Star4.5

(126 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £27
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
The Ultra Loop | Run As Many 5km Loops As You Can In 8 Hours
Booked 5 times this week

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

14. The Ultra Loop | Run As Many 5km Loops As You Can In 8 Hours

Location

Manchester, Greater Manchester

Running

ultramarathon

Star4.8

(64 reviews)

Ticket£32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
I'll 'Sithee' at the Slawit Sweetathon Slog 2024
Booked 10 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

15. I'll 'Sithee' at the Slawit Sweetathon Slog 2024

Location

Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.3

(31 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Summit 2 Sea - The Offa's Dyke Half Marathon
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

16. Summit 2 Sea - The Offa's Dyke Half Marathon

Location

Prestatyn, Denbighshire

Running

half marathon and more

Star4.7

(32 reviews)

Ticket£27.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Calderdale Way Ultra

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

17. Calderdale Way Ultra

Location

Heptonstall, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon

Ticket£40 – £60
Booking perksGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
The North Wales 50k & 100k
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

18. The North Wales 50k & 100k

Location

Prestatyn, Denbighshire

Running

ultramarathon

Star4.4

(18 reviews)

Ticket£46.50 – £80.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Legless 5k Beer Challenge
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 4 May 2024

19. Legless 5k Beer Challenge

Location

Timperley, Greater Manchester

Running

5k

Ticket£30 – £40
Booking perksTrail
Heart
24 Hours South - The Offa's Dyke Ultra 2024
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 11 May 2024

20. 24 Hours South - The Offa's Dyke Ultra 2024

Location

Prestatyn, Denbighshire

Running

ultramarathon

Star4.7

(5 reviews)

Ticket£90 – £130
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Wuthering Heights Wander Haworth 2024
Booked 9 times this week

Sunday, 26 May 2024

21. Wuthering Heights Wander Haworth 2024

Location

Haworth, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, 10 miles and more

Star4.7

(33 reviews)

Ticket£23 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Run Media City 5k & 10k - May
Booked 9 times this week

Thursday, 30 May 2024

22. Run Media City 5k & 10k - May

Location

Salford, Greater Manchester

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.7

(82 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £37
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
The Ultra Loop | Track Edition

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

23. The Ultra Loop | Track Edition

Location

Wythenshawe, Greater Manchester

Star4.6

(20 reviews)

Ticket£32 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Tatton 5k & 10k – June
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

24. RunThrough Tatton 5k & 10k – June

Location

Knutsford, Cheshire East

Running

10k, 5k and more

Ticket£20 – £38
Booking perks
Heart
Tour of Tameside
Booked 7 times this week

Thursday, 13 Jun 2024

25. Tour of Tameside

Location

Greater Manchester, Greater Manchester

Star4.8

(40 reviews)

Ticket£73 – £75
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
The X-Trail 10k

Thursday, 13 Jun 2024

26. The X-Trail 10k

Location

Oldham, Greater Manchester

Running

10k

Star4.6

(24 reviews)

Ticket£21 – £23
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Hell on the Fell

Friday, 14 Jun 2024

27. Hell on the Fell

Location

Stalybridge, Greater Manchester

Star4.7

(17 reviews)

Ticket£21 – £23
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
Hero Half Marathon
Booked 5 times this week

Saturday, 15 Jun 2024

28. Hero Half Marathon

Location

Hadfield, Derbyshire

Running

half marathon

Star4.6

(26 reviews)

Ticket£21 – £24
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Dr Ron Hyde 7 Mile Race

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

29. Dr Ron Hyde 7 Mile Race

Location

Hyde, Greater Manchester

Star4.7

(26 reviews)

Ticket£4 – £23
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
The Round Res

Wednesday, 19 Jun 2024

30. The Round Res

Location

Huddersfield, West Yorkshire

Ticket£33
Booking perksTrail
Heart
Summer Wine Trail Series

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

31. Summer Wine Trail Series

Location

Holmfirth, West Yorkshire

Ticket£53.20 – £65.55
Booking perksHilly trail
Heart
The School Run
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

32. The School Run

Location

Holmfirth, West Yorkshire

Running

10k

Ticket£14 – £16
Booking perksHilly trail
Heart
Darwen Triathlon - June 2024
Booked 5 times this week

Sunday, 23 Jun 2024

33. Darwen Triathlon - June 2024

Location

Darwen, Blackburn with Darwen

Running

sprint, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£22 – £65
Booking perksRoad
Heart
RunThrough Media City 5k & 10k – June
Booked 5 times this week

Thursday, 27 Jun 2024

34. RunThrough Media City 5k & 10k – June

Location

Salford, Greater Manchester

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.8

(92 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £37
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Chase the Sun Tatton 10k & 5k- July
Booked 1 time this week

Wednesday, 3 Jul 2024

35. Chase the Sun Tatton 10k & 5k- July

Location

Knutsford, Cheshire East

Running

10k, 5k and more

Ticket£20 – £38
Booking perks
Heart
The Holme Valley 5 Miler

Friday, 5 Jul 2024

36. The Holme Valley 5 Miler

Location

Holmbridge, West Yorkshire

Ticket£14 – £16
Booking perksHilly trail
Heart
RunThrough Stanley Park Liverpool 5k & 10k - July 2024
Booked 4 times this week

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

37. RunThrough Stanley Park Liverpool 5k & 10k - July 2024

Location

Liverpool, Merseyside

Running

5k, 10k

Star4.8

(65 reviews)

Ticket£18.33 – £24
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Run Aintree 5k, 10k & Half Marathon – July 2024
Booked 9 times this week

Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

38. Run Aintree 5k, 10k & Half Marathon – July 2024

Location

Liverpool, Merseyside

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.7

(107 reviews)

Ticket£21.67 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
The 10 Mile & 3 Mile Race

Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

39. The 10 Mile & 3 Mile Race

Location

Rishworth, West Yorkshire

Running

10 miles, 5k

Star4.3

(21 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £20
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Run Media City 5k & 10k – July
Booked 3 times this week

Thursday, 25 Jul 2024

40. Run Media City 5k & 10k – July

Location

Salford, Greater Manchester

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.7

(70 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £37
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Tatton 10k & 5k- July

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

41. RunThrough Tatton 10k & 5k- July

Location

Knutsford, Cheshire East

Running

10k, 5k

Star4.7

(50 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £38
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
She Strides Ultra

Saturday, 3 Aug 2024

42. She Strides Ultra

Location

Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon

Ticket£65
Booking perksHilly
Heart
Blimey it's Blistering at Bingley Again 2024

Sunday, 4 Aug 2024

43. Blimey it's Blistering at Bingley Again 2024

Location

Bingley, West Yorkshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.6

(49 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £41
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Chase the Sun Tatton 10k & 5k - August
Booked 2 times this week

Wednesday, 14 Aug 2024

44. RunThrough Chase the Sun Tatton 10k & 5k - August

Location

Knutsford

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.9

(36 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £38
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Run Media City 5k and 10k - August

Thursday, 29 Aug 2024

45. Run Media City 5k and 10k - August

Location

Salford, Greater Manchester

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.7

(59 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £37
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Tatton 10k & 5k – September
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

46. RunThrough Tatton 10k & 5k – September

Location

Knutsford, Cheshire East

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.9

(30 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £38
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Magnificent Marsden Madness 2024

Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

47. Magnificent Marsden Madness 2024

Location

Marsden, West Yorkshire

Running

5k, half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.7

(13 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
Run Heaton Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - September 2024
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

48. Run Heaton Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - September 2024

Location

Manchester, Greater Manchester

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.7

(67 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Showing 1 - 48 of 75 events
1
2
image
🇬🇧