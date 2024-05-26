Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Running Events in North West
The North West has a number of running events to choose from, from small, regular events to larger, landmark races. Runners of all abilities and experience levels are encouraged to get involved, as there is sure to be the perfect event for you. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. The Great Manchester Run is the largest 10k event in Europe, with over 30,000 participants. There are also popular monthly 10k trail runs in Lyme and Speke Hall. Longer distances, such as half-marathons and marathons, often take place on city streets, past famous landmarks. The Greater Manchester Marathon is the second largest marathon in the UK, and Liverpool hosts a popular half-marathon. Alternatively, there are plenty of local trail events outside of the big cities. The Sea 2 Summit race is just across the Welsh border, and even includes an ultra option along the Offas Dyke footpath.
Sunday, 26 May 2024
1. AJ Bell Great Manchester Run 2024
Manchester, Greater Manchester
half marathon, 10k
(514 reviews)
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
2. RunThrough Tatton 5k & 10k – March 2024
Knutsford, Cheshire East
10k, 5k and more
(69 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
3. Run Heaton 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - April
Manchester, Greater Manchester
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(112 reviews)
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
4. RunThrough Tatton 5k & 10k – April 2024
Knutsford, Cheshire East
10k, 5k and more
(171 reviews)
Saturday, 25 May 2024
5. Run Aintree 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - May 2024
Liverpool, Merseyside
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(72 reviews)
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
6. RunThrough Altrincham 10k 2024
Altrincham, Greater Manchester
10k and more
(171 reviews)
Thursday, 25 Apr 2024
7. Run Media City 5k & 10k – April
Salford, Greater Manchester
10k, 5k and more
(140 reviews)
Saturday, 11 May 2024
8. RunThrough Tatton 5k & 10k - May 2024
Knutsford, Cheshire East
10k, 5k and more
(44 reviews)
Saturday, 25 May 2024
9. AJ Bell Junior & Mini Great Manchester Run 2024
Manchester, Greater Manchester
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
10. Jubilee Bridge 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race 2024
Borough of Halton, Borough of Halton
10k, half marathon and more
(166 reviews)
Sunday, 4 Aug 2024
11. RunThrough Southport Seaside 10k
Southport, Merseyside
10k
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
12. Warrington Running Festival 2024
Warrington, Warrington
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(42 reviews)
Sunday, 16 Feb 2025
13. Watersons HALE 10k & 3k
Hale, Greater Manchester
10k and more
(126 reviews)
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
14. The Ultra Loop | Run As Many 5km Loops As You Can In 8 Hours
Manchester, Greater Manchester
ultramarathon
(64 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
15. I'll 'Sithee' at the Slawit Sweetathon Slog 2024
Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(31 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
16. Summit 2 Sea - The Offa's Dyke Half Marathon
Prestatyn, Denbighshire
half marathon and more
(32 reviews)
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
17. Calderdale Way Ultra
Heptonstall, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
18. The North Wales 50k & 100k
Prestatyn, Denbighshire
ultramarathon
(18 reviews)
Saturday, 4 May 2024
19. Legless 5k Beer Challenge
Timperley, Greater Manchester
5k
Saturday, 11 May 2024
20. 24 Hours South - The Offa's Dyke Ultra 2024
Prestatyn, Denbighshire
ultramarathon
(5 reviews)
Sunday, 26 May 2024
21. Wuthering Heights Wander Haworth 2024
Haworth, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, 10 miles and more
(33 reviews)
Thursday, 30 May 2024
22. Run Media City 5k & 10k - May
Salford, Greater Manchester
5k, 10k and more
(82 reviews)
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
23. The Ultra Loop | Track Edition
Wythenshawe, Greater Manchester
(20 reviews)
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
24. RunThrough Tatton 5k & 10k – June
Knutsford, Cheshire East
10k, 5k and more
Thursday, 13 Jun 2024
25. Tour of Tameside
Greater Manchester, Greater Manchester
(40 reviews)
Thursday, 13 Jun 2024
26. The X-Trail 10k
Oldham, Greater Manchester
10k
(24 reviews)
Friday, 14 Jun 2024
27. Hell on the Fell
Stalybridge, Greater Manchester
(17 reviews)
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
28. Hero Half Marathon
Hadfield, Derbyshire
half marathon
(26 reviews)
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
29. Dr Ron Hyde 7 Mile Race
Hyde, Greater Manchester
(26 reviews)
Wednesday, 19 Jun 2024
30. The Round Res
Huddersfield, West Yorkshire
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
31. Summer Wine Trail Series
Holmfirth, West Yorkshire
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
32. The School Run
Holmfirth, West Yorkshire
10k
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024
33. Darwen Triathlon - June 2024
Darwen, Blackburn with Darwen
sprint, 10k, 5k and more
Thursday, 27 Jun 2024
34. RunThrough Media City 5k & 10k – June
Salford, Greater Manchester
10k, 5k and more
(92 reviews)
Wednesday, 3 Jul 2024
35. Chase the Sun Tatton 10k & 5k- July
Knutsford, Cheshire East
10k, 5k and more
Friday, 5 Jul 2024
36. The Holme Valley 5 Miler
Holmbridge, West Yorkshire
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
37. RunThrough Stanley Park Liverpool 5k & 10k - July 2024
Liverpool, Merseyside
5k, 10k
(65 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
38. Run Aintree 5k, 10k & Half Marathon – July 2024
Liverpool, Merseyside
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(107 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
39. The 10 Mile & 3 Mile Race
Rishworth, West Yorkshire
10 miles, 5k
(21 reviews)
Thursday, 25 Jul 2024
40. Run Media City 5k & 10k – July
Salford, Greater Manchester
10k, 5k and more
(70 reviews)
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
41. RunThrough Tatton 10k & 5k- July
Knutsford, Cheshire East
10k, 5k
(50 reviews)
Saturday, 3 Aug 2024
42. She Strides Ultra
Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon
Sunday, 4 Aug 2024
43. Blimey it's Blistering at Bingley Again 2024
Bingley, West Yorkshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more
(49 reviews)
Wednesday, 14 Aug 2024
44. RunThrough Chase the Sun Tatton 10k & 5k - August
Knutsford
10k, 5k and more
(36 reviews)
Thursday, 29 Aug 2024
45. Run Media City 5k and 10k - August
Salford, Greater Manchester
5k, 10k and more
(59 reviews)
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
46. RunThrough Tatton 10k & 5k – September
Knutsford, Cheshire East
10k, 5k and more
(30 reviews)
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
47. Magnificent Marsden Madness 2024
Marsden, West Yorkshire
5k, half marathon, marathon and more
(13 reviews)
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
48. Run Heaton Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - September 2024
Manchester, Greater Manchester
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(67 reviews)