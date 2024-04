Running Events in Chester, North West 2024-2025

Chester has one of the most organised running calendars in the UK. Monthly 5k runs at Willowbrook Hall or 10k trails at Speke Hall and Chirk Castle give frequent opportunities for beginners to discover the sport, for running clubs to bind a community, or for seasoned athletes to keep fit. For those seeking crowds and atmosphere, join 6,000 participants at the Liverpool Half Marathon and 10-mile or 5,000 participants in the Chester Marathon.