Coventry provides plenty of opportunities for anyone to get involved with a local running event, as there are races from the entertaining to the challenging. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. The Coventry 10k attracts over 600 participants, the Big Fun Run series takes out the competitive element, and the Dog Jog even allows you to run with man's best friend. Longer distances, particularly half-marathons and marathons, often take place on city streets, past famous landmarks. The Great Birmingham Run is one of the highlights of the running calendar in the Midlands. Other local half marathons are growing in popularity, such as the Kenilworth Half Marathon (1,000 participants), the Warwick Half Marathon (3,000 participants), and the Leamington Spa Half Marathon, which was voted in the top 2 half marathons in the UK.