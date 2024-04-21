Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
From our partners
Running Events in Coventry
Coventry provides plenty of opportunities for anyone to get involved with a local running event, as there are races from the entertaining to the challenging. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. The Coventry 10k attracts over 600 participants, the Big Fun Run series takes out the competitive element, and the Dog Jog even allows you to run with man's best friend. Longer distances, particularly half-marathons and marathons, often take place on city streets, past famous landmarks. The Great Birmingham Run is one of the highlights of the running calendar in the Midlands. Other local half marathons are growing in popularity, such as the Kenilworth Half Marathon (1,000 participants), the Warwick Half Marathon (3,000 participants), and the Leamington Spa Half Marathon, which was voted in the top 2 half marathons in the UK.
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
1. Shakespeare Marathon & Half Marathon - April 2024
Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire
marathon, half marathon and more
Saturday, 18 May 2024
2. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - May
Rugby, Warwickshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
3. Leicestershire 3 Peaks Guided 16 Mile Trail Run
Woodhouse Eaves, Leicestershire
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024
4. Leamington Spa Half Marathon
Royal Leamington Spa, Warwickshire
half marathon and more
(157 reviews)
Saturday, 20 Jul 2024
5. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - July
Rugby, Warwickshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(78 reviews)
Sunday, 11 Aug 2024
6. RunThrough Solihull Half Marathon & 10k 2024
Solihull, West Midlands
half marathon, 10k and more
(264 reviews)
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
7. Kenilworth Half Marathon & 5k 2024
Kenilworth, Warwickshire
half marathon, 5k
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
8. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - September 2024
Rugby, Warwickshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(55 reviews)
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
9. Leicestershire 3 Peaks Guided 16 Mile Trail Run
Woodhouse Eaves, Leicestershire
Sunday, 20 Oct 2024
10. Rugby Half Marathon 2024
Rugby, Warwickshire
half marathon
Saturday, 23 Nov 2024
11. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - November 2024
Rugby, Warwickshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(119 reviews)
Sunday, 2 Feb 2025
12. The Wigley Group Warwick Half Marathon
Warwick, Warwickshire
half marathon and more
(369 reviews)
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
13. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - March
Kites Hardwick, Warwickshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(64 reviews)
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
14. Leicestershire Round - Series 1 - Leg 1
Hinckley, Leicestershire
ultramarathon