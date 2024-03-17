Dumfries has a popular running scene, with a range of events, meaning runners of all levels can get involved, from beginners to experienced speedsters. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. The Dumfries Harriers running club have formed a great community, and organise the annual Doonhamer 10k. There are longer distances available as well for more experienced runners. South of the border, the Carlisle Half Marathon is a great event, with shorter distances on offer. Or if you are wanting to get off-road onto trail routes, the La Sportiva Grand Tour of Skiddaw is a 44 mile ultra trail through the beautiful Northern Lake District. Back North of the border, Scotland's rugged terrain provides plenty of spectacular trail routes. The OMM (Original Mountain Marathon) has now been going for over 50 years and offers 7 race options, from different point-to-point distances to different time limits.