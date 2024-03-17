Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Running Events in Dumfries
Dumfries has a popular running scene, with a range of events, meaning runners of all levels can get involved, from beginners to experienced speedsters. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. The Dumfries Harriers running club have formed a great community, and organise the annual Doonhamer 10k. There are longer distances available as well for more experienced runners. South of the border, the Carlisle Half Marathon is a great event, with shorter distances on offer. Or if you are wanting to get off-road onto trail routes, the La Sportiva Grand Tour of Skiddaw is a 44 mile ultra trail through the beautiful Northern Lake District. Back North of the border, Scotland's rugged terrain provides plenty of spectacular trail routes. The OMM (Original Mountain Marathon) has now been going for over 50 years and offers 7 race options, from different point-to-point distances to different time limits.
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
1. St Patrick’s Day Virtual 2024
5k and more
(1 reviews)
Tuesday, 23 Apr 2024
2. St George’s Day Virtual 2024
5k and more
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
3. Run Solway Marathon and Half Marathon 2024
Anthorn, Cumbria
marathon, half marathon
Monday, 3 Jun 2024
4. The Virtual Green Fire Run
5k
Tuesday, 4 Jun 2024
5. The Virtual Hot One Run
5k
Wednesday, 5 Jun 2024
6. The Virtual Devilish Run
5k
Thursday, 6 Jun 2024
7. The Virtual Chili Run
5k
Friday, 7 Jun 2024
8. The Virtual Hot Blooded Run
5k
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
9. The Virtual Red Rapscallion Run
5k
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
10. The Virtual Hot Runner
5k
Monday, 1 Jul 2024
11. The Virtual Explorer 7in7
Tuesday, 1 Oct 2024
12. Virtual How Far Can You Go?
Monday, 21 Oct 2024
13. The Virtual Witches Whisk 2024
Monday, 21 Oct 2024
14. Virtual The Halloween 7in7
5k and more
Tuesday, 22 Oct 2024
15. The Virtual Scary Scamper 2024
Wednesday, 23 Oct 2024
16. The Virtual Creepy Crawl
Thursday, 24 Oct 2024
17. The Virtual Ghostly Gallop
5k
Friday, 25 Oct 2024
18. The Virtual Petrified Pootle
5k
Saturday, 26 Oct 2024
19. The Virtual Spooky Sprint
5k
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
20. The Virtual Zombie Shuffle
5k
Monday, 28 Oct 2024
21. The Virtual Gunpowder Plod
5k
Monday, 28 Oct 2024
22. The Virtual Guy Fawkes 7in7
Tuesday, 29 Oct 2024
23. Virtual Fawkes Fiery Fling
5k
Wednesday, 30 Oct 2024
24. The Virtual Conspiracy Whirl
5k
Thursday, 31 Oct 2024
25. Virtual Jumping Jack Flash
5k
Friday, 1 Nov 2024
26. Virtual Penny for the Guy
5k
Saturday, 2 Nov 2024
27. The Virtual Bonfire Bash
5k
Sunday, 3 Nov 2024
28. The Virtual Rocket Run
5k
Saturday, 30 Nov 2024
29. Virtual St Andrew's Day Run 2024
5k
Saturday, 7 Dec 2024
30. Virtual Partridge in a Pear Tree
5k and more
(1 reviews)
Sunday, 8 Dec 2024
31. Virtual 2 Turtle Doves Run
5k
(1 reviews)
Monday, 9 Dec 2024
32. Virtual 3 French Hens Run
5k
Tuesday, 10 Dec 2024
33. The Virtual 4 Calling Birds Run
5k and more
Wednesday, 11 Dec 2024
34. Virtual 5 Golden Rings Run
5k
Thursday, 12 Dec 2024
35. Virtual 6 Geese a Laying
5k
(1 reviews)
Friday, 13 Dec 2024
36. Virtual 7 Swans a Swimming
5k and more
Saturday, 14 Dec 2024
37. Virtual 8 Maids a Milking
5k
Sunday, 15 Dec 2024
38. Virtual 9 Ladies Dancing Run
5k
Monday, 16 Dec 2024
39. Virtual 10 Lords a Leaping
5k
Tuesday, 17 Dec 2024
40. Virtual 11 Pipers Piping
5k
Wednesday, 18 Dec 2024
41. Virtual 12 Drummers Drumming
5k
Thursday, 19 Dec 2024
42. The Virtual Frosty Snowrun
5k
Friday, 20 Dec 2024
43. Virtual Santa's Little Helpers
5k and more
Tuesday, 31 Dec 2024
44. Movie Marathon 2024
5k
(1 reviews)
Wednesday, 1 Jan 2025
45. Virtual How Far Can You Go - Winter Edition
Wednesday, 1 Jan 2025
46. Gift Voucher
(8 reviews)
Wednesday, 1 Jan 2025
47. RunThrough Virtual - Brixton
5k
Wednesday, 1 Jan 2025
48. RunThrough Virtual - Finsbury Park
5k