Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

Running Events in Dumfries

Dumfries has a popular running scene, with a range of events, meaning runners of all levels can get involved, from beginners to experienced speedsters. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. The Dumfries Harriers running club have formed a great community, and organise the annual Doonhamer 10k. There are longer distances available as well for more experienced runners. South of the border, the Carlisle Half Marathon is a great event, with shorter distances on offer. Or if you are wanting to get off-road onto trail routes, the La Sportiva Grand Tour of Skiddaw is a 44 mile ultra trail through the beautiful Northern Lake District. Back North of the border, Scotland's rugged terrain provides plenty of spectacular trail routes. The OMM (Original Mountain Marathon) has now been going for over 50 years and offers 7 race options, from different point-to-point distances to different time limits.

St Patrick’s Day Virtual 2024

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

1. St Patrick’s Day Virtual 2024

Running

5k and more

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £85
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
St George’s Day Virtual 2024

Tuesday, 23 Apr 2024

2. St George’s Day Virtual 2024

Running

5k and more

Ticket£10 – £85
Booking perks
Run Solway Marathon and Half Marathon 2024
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

3. Run Solway Marathon and Half Marathon 2024

Anthorn, Cumbria

Running

marathon, half marathon

Ticket£27 – £32
Booking perksFlat
The Virtual Green Fire Run

Monday, 3 Jun 2024

4. The Virtual Green Fire Run

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39.99
Booking perksRoad
The Virtual Hot One Run

Tuesday, 4 Jun 2024

5. The Virtual Hot One Run

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39.99
Booking perksRoad
The Virtual Devilish Run

Wednesday, 5 Jun 2024

6. The Virtual Devilish Run

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39.99
Booking perksRoad
The Virtual Chili Run

Thursday, 6 Jun 2024

7. The Virtual Chili Run

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39.99
Booking perksRoad
The Virtual Hot Blooded Run

Friday, 7 Jun 2024

8. The Virtual Hot Blooded Run

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39.99
Booking perksRoad
The Virtual Red Rapscallion Run

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

9. The Virtual Red Rapscallion Run

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39.99
Booking perksRoad
The Virtual Hot Runner

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

10. The Virtual Hot Runner

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39.99
Booking perksRoad
The Virtual Explorer 7in7

Monday, 1 Jul 2024

11. The Virtual Explorer 7in7

Ticket£10 – £155
Booking perksFlat road
Virtual How Far Can You Go?

Tuesday, 1 Oct 2024

12. Virtual How Far Can You Go?

Ticket£16.80 – £32.50
Booking perks
The Virtual Witches Whisk 2024

Monday, 21 Oct 2024

13. The Virtual Witches Whisk 2024

Ticket£10 – £39.99
Booking perksFlat
Virtual The Halloween 7in7

Monday, 21 Oct 2024

14. Virtual The Halloween 7in7

Running

5k and more

Ticket£10 – £180
Booking perks
The Virtual Scary Scamper 2024

Tuesday, 22 Oct 2024

15. The Virtual Scary Scamper 2024

Ticket£10 – £39.99
Booking perksFlat trail
The Virtual Creepy Crawl

Wednesday, 23 Oct 2024

16. The Virtual Creepy Crawl

Ticket£10 – £39
Booking perksFlat trail
The Virtual Ghostly Gallop

Thursday, 24 Oct 2024

17. The Virtual Ghostly Gallop

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39
Booking perksFlat trail
The Virtual Petrified Pootle

Friday, 25 Oct 2024

18. The Virtual Petrified Pootle

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39
Booking perksFlat trail
The Virtual Spooky Sprint

Saturday, 26 Oct 2024

19. The Virtual Spooky Sprint

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39
Booking perksFlat road
The Virtual Zombie Shuffle

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

20. The Virtual Zombie Shuffle

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39
Booking perks
The Virtual Gunpowder Plod

Monday, 28 Oct 2024

21. The Virtual Gunpowder Plod

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £30
Booking perksFlat road
The Virtual Guy Fawkes 7in7

Monday, 28 Oct 2024

22. The Virtual Guy Fawkes 7in7

Ticket£10 – £185
Booking perksFlat road
Virtual Fawkes Fiery Fling

Tuesday, 29 Oct 2024

23. Virtual Fawkes Fiery Fling

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £32.50
Booking perksFlat
The Virtual Conspiracy Whirl

Wednesday, 30 Oct 2024

24. The Virtual Conspiracy Whirl

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39
Booking perksFlat road
Virtual Jumping Jack Flash

Thursday, 31 Oct 2024

25. Virtual Jumping Jack Flash

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39
Booking perksFlat road
Virtual Penny for the Guy

Friday, 1 Nov 2024

26. Virtual Penny for the Guy

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39
Booking perksFlat road
The Virtual Bonfire Bash

Saturday, 2 Nov 2024

27. The Virtual Bonfire Bash

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39
Booking perksFlat road
The Virtual Rocket Run

Sunday, 3 Nov 2024

28. The Virtual Rocket Run

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39
Booking perksFlat road
Virtual St Andrew's Day Run 2024

Saturday, 30 Nov 2024

29. Virtual St Andrew's Day Run 2024

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £85
Booking perks
Virtual Partridge in a Pear Tree

Saturday, 7 Dec 2024

30. Virtual Partridge in a Pear Tree

Running

5k and more

Star2.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £39
Booking perksRoad
Virtual 2 Turtle Doves Run

Sunday, 8 Dec 2024

31. Virtual 2 Turtle Doves Run

Running

5k

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £39
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Virtual 3 French Hens Run

Monday, 9 Dec 2024

32. Virtual 3 French Hens Run

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39
Booking perksRoad
The Virtual 4 Calling Birds Run

Tuesday, 10 Dec 2024

33. The Virtual 4 Calling Birds Run

Running

5k and more

Ticket£10 – £39
Booking perksRoad
Virtual 5 Golden Rings Run

Wednesday, 11 Dec 2024

34. Virtual 5 Golden Rings Run

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39
Booking perksRoad
Virtual 6 Geese a Laying

Thursday, 12 Dec 2024

35. Virtual 6 Geese a Laying

Running

5k

Star4.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £39
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Virtual 7 Swans a Swimming

Friday, 13 Dec 2024

36. Virtual 7 Swans a Swimming

Running

5k and more

Ticket£10 – £39
Booking perks
Virtual 8 Maids a Milking

Saturday, 14 Dec 2024

37. Virtual 8 Maids a Milking

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39
Booking perksRoad
Virtual 9 Ladies Dancing Run

Sunday, 15 Dec 2024

38. Virtual 9 Ladies Dancing Run

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39
Booking perksRoad
Virtual 10 Lords a Leaping

Monday, 16 Dec 2024

39. Virtual 10 Lords a Leaping

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39
Booking perksRoad
Virtual 11 Pipers Piping

Tuesday, 17 Dec 2024

40. Virtual 11 Pipers Piping

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39
Booking perks
Virtual 12 Drummers Drumming

Wednesday, 18 Dec 2024

41. Virtual 12 Drummers Drumming

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £39
Booking perksRoad
The Virtual Frosty Snowrun

Thursday, 19 Dec 2024

42. The Virtual Frosty Snowrun

Running

5k

Ticket£10 – £32.50
Booking perksRoad
Virtual Santa's Little Helpers

Friday, 20 Dec 2024

43. Virtual Santa's Little Helpers

Running

5k and more

Ticket£10 – £65
Booking perksRoad
Movie Marathon 2024

Tuesday, 31 Dec 2024

44. Movie Marathon 2024

Running

5k

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£12 – £32.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Virtual How Far Can You Go - Winter Edition

Wednesday, 1 Jan 2025

45. Virtual How Far Can You Go - Winter Edition

Ticket£25 – £125
Booking perks
Gift Voucher
Wednesday, 1 Jan 2025

46. Gift Voucher

Star3.8

(8 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £450
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
RunThrough Virtual - Brixton

Wednesday, 1 Jan 2025

47. RunThrough Virtual - Brixton

Running

5k

Ticket£20
Booking perks
RunThrough Virtual - Finsbury Park

Wednesday, 1 Jan 2025

48. RunThrough Virtual - Finsbury Park

Running

5k

Ticket£20
Booking perks
