Edinburgh is host to some of Scotland's most varied and enjoyable running events, with a range of races across all distances and difficulty levels. There are a range of shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, which often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere, so anyone should feel encouraged to get involved. Longer distances, such as half marathons and marathons, require more committed training but are often designed to be memorable experiences. The Edinburgh Marathon festival offers 5 different races: a 4-person relay, a 5k, a 10k, a half-marathon, and a full marathon which is known as one of the fastest marathons in the UK, since the route is almost entirely downhill. If you are wanting a historic location, Auchterarder host a 10k and a half-marathon at the famous Gleneagles Golf Course. One of the most epic events is the Ultra Tour of Edinburgh, which is a 57km course through the old streets of the city, past famous landmarks, and onto hilly trails.