From our partners
Running Events in Edinburgh
Edinburgh is host to some of Scotland's most varied and enjoyable running events, with a range of races across all distances and difficulty levels. There are a range of shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, which often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere, so anyone should feel encouraged to get involved. Longer distances, such as half marathons and marathons, require more committed training but are often designed to be memorable experiences. The Edinburgh Marathon festival offers 5 different races: a 4-person relay, a 5k, a 10k, a half-marathon, and a full marathon which is known as one of the fastest marathons in the UK, since the route is almost entirely downhill. If you are wanting a historic location, Auchterarder host a 10k and a half-marathon at the famous Gleneagles Golf Course. One of the most epic events is the Ultra Tour of Edinburgh, which is a 57km course through the old streets of the city, past famous landmarks, and onto hilly trails.
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
1. The Newhaven Lighthouse 10k 2024
Edinburgh, Edinburgh
10k
(81 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
2. The Sunset Running Festival 2024
Edinburgh, Edinburgh
marathon, 5k and more
(83 reviews)
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
3. Scurry Around Corstorphine Hill
Edinburgh, Edinburgh
5k, 10k and more
(9 reviews)
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
4. 20 Along the Forth 2024
Edinburgh, Edinburgh
(78 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
5. Scurry to the Sea 2024
Edinburgh, Midlothian
Sunday, 1 Dec 2024
6. Edinburgh Christmas Festival Runs
Edinburgh, Edinburgh
5k, 10k and more
(137 reviews)
Tuesday, 19 Mar 2024
7. The Meadow 2024 Series - March (St Patrick's Day 5K)
Edinburgh, Edinburgh
10k
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
8. The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile Edinburgh
Edinburgh, Edinburgh
Saturday, 25 May 2024
9. Edinburgh Marathon Festival
Edinburgh, Edinburgh
marathon, half marathon, 10k
Tuesday, 31 Dec 2024
10. Meadows 5K Series Entry 2024 (12 races for the price of 10)
Edinburgh, Edinburgh
5k, 10k