UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

Running Events in Edinburgh

Edinburgh is host to some of Scotland's most varied and enjoyable running events, with a range of races across all distances and difficulty levels. There are a range of shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, which often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere, so anyone should feel encouraged to get involved. Longer distances, such as half marathons and marathons, require more committed training but are often designed to be memorable experiences. The Edinburgh Marathon festival offers 5 different races: a 4-person relay, a 5k, a 10k, a half-marathon, and a full marathon which is known as one of the fastest marathons in the UK, since the route is almost entirely downhill. If you are wanting a historic location, Auchterarder host a 10k and a half-marathon at the famous Gleneagles Golf Course. One of the most epic events is the Ultra Tour of Edinburgh, which is a 57km course through the old streets of the city, past famous landmarks, and onto hilly trails.

10 events found
The Newhaven Lighthouse 10k 2024
Booked 41 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

1. The Newhaven Lighthouse 10k 2024

Location

Edinburgh, Edinburgh

Running

10k

Star4.8

(81 reviews)

Ticket£18 – £20
Great atmosphereRoad
Heart
The Sunset Running Festival 2024
Booked 47 times this week

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

2. The Sunset Running Festival 2024

Location

Edinburgh, Edinburgh

Running

marathon, 5k and more

Star4.3

(83 reviews)

Ticket£4 – £60
Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Scurry Around Corstorphine Hill
Booked 2 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE TODAY
TODAY

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

3. Scurry Around Corstorphine Hill

Location

Edinburgh, Edinburgh

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.7

(9 reviews)

Ticket£7.50 – £23.50
Great atmosphereTrail
Heart
20 Along the Forth 2024
Booked 10 times this week

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

4. 20 Along the Forth 2024

Location

Edinburgh, Edinburgh

Star4.9

(78 reviews)

Ticket£2
Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Scurry to the Sea 2024
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

5. Scurry to the Sea 2024

Location

Edinburgh, Midlothian

Ticket£30
Booking perks
Heart
Edinburgh Christmas Festival Runs
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 1 Dec 2024

6. Edinburgh Christmas Festival Runs

Location

Edinburgh, Edinburgh

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.5

(137 reviews)

Ticket£8 – £18
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
The Meadow 2024 Series - March (St Patrick's Day 5K)
Booked 1 time this week

Tuesday, 19 Mar 2024

7. The Meadow 2024 Series - March (St Patrick's Day 5K)

Location

Edinburgh, Edinburgh

Running

10k

Ticket£7 – £9
Booking perks
Heart
The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile Edinburgh

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

8. The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile Edinburgh

Location

Edinburgh, Edinburgh

Ticket£40
Booking perks
Heart
Edinburgh Marathon Festival

Saturday, 25 May 2024

9. Edinburgh Marathon Festival

Location

Edinburgh, Edinburgh

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k

Heart
Meadows 5K Series Entry 2024 (12 races for the price of 10)

Tuesday, 31 Dec 2024

10. Meadows 5K Series Entry 2024 (12 races for the price of 10)

Location

Edinburgh, Edinburgh

Running

5k, 10k

Ticket£70 – £90
Booking perks
Heart
