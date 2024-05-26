Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Running Events in Exeter
Exeter provides a wide range of running events, whether it's along city roads or across the challenging terrain of Dartmoor. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere, so anyone should feel encouraged to get involved. Longer distances, such as half-marathons and full distance marathons, require significant training but are hugely rewarding events. The Exeter Great West Run is a hugely popular half-marathon, with 3,000 participants. It also offers 5k and 2.5k options, so family members can get their fitness fix as well. Exeter's surrounding area provides other adventures: the Ocean Due Brave and Balmy are two 10k races in February and July respectively, along the famous Jurassic Coast. There is a popular Dartmoor Marathon and Ultra, which takes runners off-road onto rugged trails. Or look out for the Lone Wolf, which has come over to the UK for the first time from Canada, and is a last-man standing event running 6.5km laps around the Dartington Estate.
Sunday, 26 May 2024
1. 2024 Great West Run
Exeter, Devon
half marathon, 10k
Sunday, 12 May 2024
2. Exeter Live Better Marathon and Community 5 Mile
Exeter, Devon
(18 reviews)
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
3. Dartmoor Traverse East to West (Race With No Name)
Devon, Devon
ultramarathon and more
(2 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
4. The Green Lantern
Exeter, Devon
half marathon, 5k
(42 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
5. The Maer 10k & Half Marathon
Exmouth, Devon
half marathon, 10k
(23 reviews)
Friday, 28 Jun 2024
6. Exeter 10k River Run 2024
Exeter, Devon
10k
(18 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
7. The Balmy Bicton 10k
East Budleigh, Devon
10k
(10 reviews)
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
8. Dartmoor Volcano Race
Scorriton, Devon
10 miles
(1 reviews)
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
9. Bradleys Exmouth 5k & 10k - Autumn
Exmouth, Devon
10k, 5k
(29 reviews)
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
10. The Halloween 5 and 10 mile event
Exeter, Devon
(76 reviews)
Sunday, 3 Nov 2024
11. Sidmouth 10k
Sidford, Devon
10k
(62 reviews)
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
12. Bradleys Exmouth 5k & 10k - Spring
Exmouth, Devon
10k, 5k
(11 reviews)
Saturday, 25 Jan 2025
13. Pagan Trails
Chagford, Devon
marathon, 10k