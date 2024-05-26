All Events
Running Events in Exeter

Exeter provides a wide range of running events, whether it's along city roads or across the challenging terrain of Dartmoor. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere, so anyone should feel encouraged to get involved. Longer distances, such as half-marathons and full distance marathons, require significant training but are hugely rewarding events. The Exeter Great West Run is a hugely popular half-marathon, with 3,000 participants. It also offers 5k and 2.5k options, so family members can get their fitness fix as well. Exeter's surrounding area provides other adventures: the Ocean Due Brave and Balmy are two 10k races in February and July respectively, along the famous Jurassic Coast. There is a popular Dartmoor Marathon and Ultra, which takes runners off-road onto rugged trails. Or look out for the Lone Wolf, which has come over to the UK for the first time from Canada, and is a last-man standing event running 6.5km laps around the Dartington Estate.

2024 Great West Run
Sunday, 26 May 2024

1. 2024 Great West Run

Location

Exeter, Devon

Running

half marathon, 10k

Ticket£5 – £45
Booking perks
Exeter Live Better Marathon and Community 5 Mile
Sunday, 12 May 2024

2. Exeter Live Better Marathon and Community 5 Mile

Location

Exeter, Devon

Star4.7

(18 reviews)

Ticket£13 – £46
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Dartmoor Traverse East to West (Race With No Name)

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

3. Dartmoor Traverse East to West (Race With No Name)

Location

Devon, Devon

Running

ultramarathon and more

Star4.8

(2 reviews)

Ticket£33 – £49
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly
The Green Lantern
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

4. The Green Lantern

Location

Exeter, Devon

Running

half marathon, 5k

Star4.2

(42 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
The Maer 10k & Half Marathon
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

5. The Maer 10k & Half Marathon

Location

Exmouth, Devon

Running

half marathon, 10k

Star4.5

(23 reviews)

Ticket£18 – £33
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Exeter 10k River Run 2024
Friday, 28 Jun 2024

6. Exeter 10k River Run 2024

Location

Exeter, Devon

Running

10k

Star4.9

(18 reviews)

Ticket£18 – £20
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
The Balmy Bicton 10k

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

7. The Balmy Bicton 10k

Location

East Budleigh, Devon

Running

10k

Star4.9

(10 reviews)

Ticket£17 – £20
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Dartmoor Volcano Race

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

8. Dartmoor Volcano Race

Location

Scorriton, Devon

Running

10 miles

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£33 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Bradleys Exmouth 5k & 10k - Autumn
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024

9. Bradleys Exmouth 5k & 10k - Autumn

Location

Exmouth, Devon

Running

10k, 5k

Star4.8

(29 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £21
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
The Halloween 5 and 10 mile event
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

10. The Halloween 5 and 10 mile event

Location

Exeter, Devon

Star4.8

(76 reviews)

Ticket£17 – £24
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Sidmouth 10k

Sunday, 3 Nov 2024

11. Sidmouth 10k

Location

Sidford, Devon

Running

10k

Star4.7

(62 reviews)

Ticket£18 – £21
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Bradleys Exmouth 5k & 10k - Spring

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

12. Bradleys Exmouth 5k & 10k - Spring

Location

Exmouth, Devon

Running

10k, 5k

Star4.7

(11 reviews)

Great atmosphereFlat road
Pagan Trails

Saturday, 25 Jan 2025

13. Pagan Trails

Location

Chagford, Devon

Running

marathon, 10k

Ticket£44 – £66
Booking perksTrail
