Exeter provides a wide range of running events, whether it's along city roads or across the challenging terrain of Dartmoor. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere, so anyone should feel encouraged to get involved. Longer distances, such as half-marathons and full distance marathons, require significant training but are hugely rewarding events. The Exeter Great West Run is a hugely popular half-marathon, with 3,000 participants. It also offers 5k and 2.5k options, so family members can get their fitness fix as well. Exeter's surrounding area provides other adventures: the Ocean Due Brave and Balmy are two 10k races in February and July respectively, along the famous Jurassic Coast. There is a popular Dartmoor Marathon and Ultra, which takes runners off-road onto rugged trails. Or look out for the Lone Wolf, which has come over to the UK for the first time from Canada, and is a last-man standing event running 6.5km laps around the Dartington Estate.