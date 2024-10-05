Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
From our partners
Running Events in Glasgow
Glasgow has a range of running events, whatever your experience. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. Glasgow hosts a popular 5k and 10k Winter Warmer series, for those who have set themselves a fitness-based New Year's Resolution. Longer distances, particularly half-marathons and marathons, often take place on city streets, past famous landmarks. The Great Scottish Run is the highlight of Glasgow's running calendar, attracting 21,000 runners and the TV cameras of the BBC each year. Beyond the flagship half-marathon race, there is a 10k option, as well as family and children options on the main Sunday and the day before, making it a huge weekend running festival. If you want to get off the city streets and onto the trail routes, the River Ayr Way Challenge is a stunning option, or the Ochil Ultra offers a 30 mile or 50 mile race, leading from Stirling University to Central Perth.
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
1. AJ Bell Great Scottish Run 2024
Glasgow, Glasgow City
half marathon, 10k and more
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
2. Up and Running Events - Glasgow Green
Saltmarket, Glasgow City
Sunday, 5 May 2024
3. Run Scotland Strathclyde Half Marathon, 10k & 5k
Motherwell, North Lanarkshire
10k, 5k, half marathon
(82 reviews)
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
4. Up and Running Events - Kelvingrove Park
Glasgow, Glasgow City
5k, 10k
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
5. Glasgow Epic Trail
Glasgow
10k, half marathon
(91 reviews)
Sunday, 11 Aug 2024
6. The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile Glasgow
Glasgow, Glasgow City
10 miles
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
7. Run Scotland Strathclyde Autumn Half Marathon, 10k & 5k
Motherwell
half marathon, 10k
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
8. Glasgow to Edinburgh Ultra
Glasgow, Glasgow City
ultramarathon