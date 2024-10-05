Glasgow has a range of running events, whatever your experience. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. Glasgow hosts a popular 5k and 10k Winter Warmer series, for those who have set themselves a fitness-based New Year's Resolution. Longer distances, particularly half-marathons and marathons, often take place on city streets, past famous landmarks. The Great Scottish Run is the highlight of Glasgow's running calendar, attracting 21,000 runners and the TV cameras of the BBC each year. Beyond the flagship half-marathon race, there is a 10k option, as well as family and children options on the main Sunday and the day before, making it a huge weekend running festival. If you want to get off the city streets and onto the trail routes, the River Ayr Way Challenge is a stunning option, or the Ochil Ultra offers a 30 mile or 50 mile race, leading from Stirling University to Central Perth.