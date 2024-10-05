All Events
Running Events in Glasgow

Glasgow has a range of running events, whatever your experience. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. Glasgow hosts a popular 5k and 10k Winter Warmer series, for those who have set themselves a fitness-based New Year's Resolution. Longer distances, particularly half-marathons and marathons, often take place on city streets, past famous landmarks. The Great Scottish Run is the highlight of Glasgow's running calendar, attracting 21,000 runners and the TV cameras of the BBC each year. Beyond the flagship half-marathon race, there is a 10k option, as well as family and children options on the main Sunday and the day before, making it a huge weekend running festival. If you want to get off the city streets and onto the trail routes, the River Ayr Way Challenge is a stunning option, or the Ochil Ultra offers a 30 mile or 50 mile race, leading from Stirling University to Central Perth.

AJ Bell Great Scottish Run 2024
Booked 1009 times this week

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

1. AJ Bell Great Scottish Run 2024

Location

Glasgow, Glasgow City

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket£13 – £37
Booking perks
Heart
Up and Running Events - Glasgow Green
Booked 67 times this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

2. Up and Running Events - Glasgow Green

Location

Saltmarket, Glasgow City

Ticket£20 – £22
Booking perks
Heart
Run Scotland Strathclyde Half Marathon, 10k & 5k
Booked 33 times this week

Sunday, 5 May 2024

3. Run Scotland Strathclyde Half Marathon, 10k & 5k

Location

Motherwell, North Lanarkshire

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon

Star3.8

(82 reviews)

Ticket£13 – £30
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Up and Running Events - Kelvingrove Park

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

4. Up and Running Events - Kelvingrove Park

Location

Glasgow, Glasgow City

Running

5k, 10k

Booking perksTrail
Heart
Glasgow Epic Trail

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

5. Glasgow Epic Trail

Location

Glasgow

Running

10k, half marathon

Star4.6

(91 reviews)

Great atmosphereTrail
Heart
The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile Glasgow

Sunday, 11 Aug 2024

6. The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile Glasgow

Location

Glasgow, Glasgow City

Running

10 miles

Ticket£35
Booking perks
Heart
Run Scotland Strathclyde Autumn Half Marathon, 10k & 5k

Sunday, 8 Sept 2024

7. Run Scotland Strathclyde Autumn Half Marathon, 10k & 5k

Location

Motherwell

Running

half marathon, 10k

Ticket£13 – £30
Booking perks
Heart
Glasgow to Edinburgh Ultra

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

8. Glasgow to Edinburgh Ultra

Location

Glasgow, Glasgow City

Running

ultramarathon

Ticket£97 – £99
Booking perksRoad
Heart
