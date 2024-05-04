Home
Inverness, Scotland
Running Events in Inverness, Scotland 2024-2025
Inverness has plenty of running events which make the most of the stunning scenery of the Scottish Highlands. Although the hilly terrain can be challenging, the views you earn along the way make it all worth it. The Loch Ness Marathon Festival of Running offers races of multiple distances to over 3,000 participants, and the marathon is one of the most stunning running events in the world.
Saturday, May 4, 2024
1. Ultra X Scotland Charity Bibs
Inverness, Highland Council
ultramarathon
