Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

Running Events in Ipswich

Ipswich provides running event options for runners of all abilities and ambitions, with races and challenges across a range of distances and difficulties. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. You can even take your dog along for a run for the Dog Jog Ipswich. Longer distances, particularly half-marathons and marathons, often take place on urban streets, past famous landmarks. The Great East Run is the highlight of Ipswich's running calendar, with over 4,000 participants each year. The half-marathon has a grandstand finish by Ipswich Town Football Ground. If you would rather get off-road and try out trail running, there are plenty of options in the stunning surrounding areas. The Endurancelife Coastal Trail Series - Suffolk is one of the most highly-rated trail running events, with races offered at 10k, half marathon, marathon, and ultra (33.1 mile) distances.

The Maverick ARUK Original Suffolk 2024
Booked 29 times this week

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

1. The Maverick ARUK Original Suffolk 2024

Location

Woodbridge, Suffolk

Star4.9

(118 reviews)

Ticket£25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat
Heart
Brightlingsea Challenge

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

2. Brightlingsea Challenge

Location

Brightlingsea, Essex

Running

marathon and more

Star4.7

(6 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £38.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Haughley Festival of Running
Booked 10 times this week

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

3. Haughley Festival of Running

Location

Haughley, Suffolk

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.8

(24 reviews)

Ticket£20.50 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Remembrance Day Run

Sunday, 10 Nov 2024

4. Remembrance Day Run

Location

Brightlingsea, Essex

Running

marathon and more

Ticket£22 – £38
Booking perksFlat trail
Heart
Stour Valley Half Marathon & Marathon

Saturday, 15 Jun 2024

5. Stour Valley Half Marathon & Marathon

Location

Nayland, Suffolk

Running

marathon

Great sceneryTrail
Heart
Boudicca Way Guided Ultra

Saturday, 11 May 2024

6. Boudicca Way Guided Ultra

Location

Diss, Norfolk

Running

ultramarathon

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Great atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
Camuplodunum 2024

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

7. Camuplodunum 2024

Location

Colchester, Essex

Running

marathon, 10k

Ticket£20 – £27
Booking perks
Heart
