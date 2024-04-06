Ipswich provides running event options for runners of all abilities and ambitions, with races and challenges across a range of distances and difficulties. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. You can even take your dog along for a run for the Dog Jog Ipswich. Longer distances, particularly half-marathons and marathons, often take place on urban streets, past famous landmarks. The Great East Run is the highlight of Ipswich's running calendar, with over 4,000 participants each year. The half-marathon has a grandstand finish by Ipswich Town Football Ground. If you would rather get off-road and try out trail running, there are plenty of options in the stunning surrounding areas. The Endurancelife Coastal Trail Series - Suffolk is one of the most highly-rated trail running events, with races offered at 10k, half marathon, marathon, and ultra (33.1 mile) distances.