Kingston upon Hull has become a bit of a running hub in recent years, and now offers a number of events over a range of standards and distances, so runners of all abilities can find the perfect race for them. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. A popular example is the Cleethorpes Santa Stride, which is perfect for getting into the festive spirit. Longer distance races, from half marathons to full distance marathons, often take place on city streets, with large crowds and famous landmarks. The pinnacle of Yorkshire's running calendar is the Hull Marathon at the end of September each year, which is one of the UK's flagship marathons. Other events make the most of the nearby scenery and countryside, going off-road onto trail routes. The Hardwolds 80 covers the chalk landscapes of the Wolds Way.