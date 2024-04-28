All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
Yorkshire and the Humber
ChevronRight
Kingston upon Hull
CloseSelect sport
CloseSelect distance
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

Running Events in Kingston upon Hull

Kingston upon Hull has become a bit of a running hub in recent years, and now offers a number of events over a range of standards and distances, so runners of all abilities can find the perfect race for them. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. A popular example is the Cleethorpes Santa Stride, which is perfect for getting into the festive spirit. Longer distance races, from half marathons to full distance marathons, often take place on city streets, with large crowds and famous landmarks. The pinnacle of Yorkshire's running calendar is the Hull Marathon at the end of September each year, which is one of the UK's flagship marathons. Other events make the most of the nearby scenery and countryside, going off-road onto trail routes. The Hardwolds 80 covers the chalk landscapes of the Wolds Way.

3 events found
East Yorkshire Half Marathon and 10k - April 2024
Booked 65 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

1. East Yorkshire Half Marathon and 10k - April 2024

Location

Skirlaugh, East Riding of Yorkshire

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket£26.67 – £44
Booking perks
Heart
Hip Hip Hooray it's Hornsea 2024
Booked 6 times this week

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

2. Hip Hip Hooray it's Hornsea 2024

Location

Hornsea, East Riding of Yorkshire

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.3

(66 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Humber Bridge Half Marathon
Booked 12 times this week

Sunday, 29 Sept 2024

3. Humber Bridge Half Marathon

Location

Hessle, East Riding of Yorkshire

Running

half marathon

Ticket£26.67 – £42
Booking perks
Heart
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 events
1
image
🇬🇧