Running Events in Kingston upon Hull
Kingston upon Hull has become a bit of a running hub in recent years, and now offers a number of events over a range of standards and distances, so runners of all abilities can find the perfect race for them. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. A popular example is the Cleethorpes Santa Stride, which is perfect for getting into the festive spirit. Longer distance races, from half marathons to full distance marathons, often take place on city streets, with large crowds and famous landmarks. The pinnacle of Yorkshire's running calendar is the Hull Marathon at the end of September each year, which is one of the UK's flagship marathons. Other events make the most of the nearby scenery and countryside, going off-road onto trail routes. The Hardwolds 80 covers the chalk landscapes of the Wolds Way.
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
1. East Yorkshire Half Marathon and 10k - April 2024
Skirlaugh, East Riding of Yorkshire
half marathon, 10k and more
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
2. Hip Hip Hooray it's Hornsea 2024
Hornsea, East Riding of Yorkshire
10k, 5k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(66 reviews)
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
3. Humber Bridge Half Marathon
Hessle, East Riding of Yorkshire
half marathon