Running Events in Yorkshire and the Humber
Runners of all abilities can find running events and challenges over a range of distances in Yorkshire and the Humber. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. If you like to mix your running with a culinary experience, book in for the Marathon du Malton 10k, which has plenty of gourmet food and drink stops along the course. Longer distances, half marathons and marathons often take place on city streets, past famous landmarks. The Yorkshire Marathon, in York, is one of the UK's most popular races at this distance, with over 7,000 participants. Alternatively, there are options out of the cities which make the most of the stunning local scenery, including the Yorkshire Dales, and often take place off-road on rugged trail routes. The Ripon Ultra is a stunning 35-mile circular route, which passes along trails and through woodlands and moorlands.
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
1. 2024 RunThrough Leeds Running Festival
Leeds, West Yorkshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
2. East Yorkshire Half Marathon and 10k - April 2024
Skirlaugh, East Riding of Yorkshire
half marathon, 10k and more
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
3. The Maverick Peaks Merlin Ultra 2024
Bakewell, Derbyshire
10k, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(255 reviews)
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
4. Mansfield 10k
Mansfield
10k and more
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
5. Tittesworth Water 10k, 22k & 50k 2024
Meerbrook, Leek, Staffordshire
10k, ultramarathon and more
Saturday, 12 Oct 2024
6. RunThrough Ladybower Reservoir Trail 24k & 53k Ultra
Hope Valley, Derbyshire
ultramarathon, half marathon and more
(40 reviews)
Monday, 25 Mar 2024
7. Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir Day 1
Otley, North Yorkshire
marathon, half marathon and more
Tuesday, 26 Mar 2024
8. Scarhouse Reservoir Run Day 2
Harrogate, North Yorkshire
marathon, half marathon and more
Wednesday, 27 Mar 2024
9. Thruscross Reservoir Run Day 3
Harrogate, North Yorkshire
marathon, half marathon and more
Thursday, 28 Mar 2024
10. Grimwith Reservoir Run Day 4
Hebden, North Yorkshire
marathon, half marathon, 10k and more
Friday, 29 Mar 2024
11. Fewston & Swinsty Reservoir Run Day 5
Otley, North Yorkshire
marathon, half marathon and more
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
12. I'll 'Sithee' at the Slawit Sweetathon Slog 2024
Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(31 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
13. Run Roche Abbey Run Run Run
Sheffield, South Yorkshire
ultramarathon, half marathon, marathon and more
(86 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
14. Brighouse 10k
Brighouse, West Yorkshire
10k
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
15. Calderdale Way Ultra
Heptonstall, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon
Sunday, 5 May 2024
16. Dandelions at Dawn
Leeds, West Yorkshire
half marathon, marathon and more
(88 reviews)
Saturday, 11 May 2024
17. Dambuster 10
Bamford, Derbyshire
10 miles
(33 reviews)
Sunday, 26 May 2024
18. Wuthering Heights Wander Haworth 2024
Haworth, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, 10 miles and more
(33 reviews)
Sunday, 26 May 2024
19. Buxton Half Marathon
Buxton, Derbyshire
half marathon
(23 reviews)
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
20. The Glorious Gargrave Gallop 2024
Gargrave, North Yorkshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
(60 reviews)
Thursday, 13 Jun 2024
21. Tour of Tameside
Greater Manchester, Greater Manchester
(40 reviews)
Thursday, 13 Jun 2024
22. The X-Trail 10k
Oldham, Greater Manchester
10k
(24 reviews)
Friday, 14 Jun 2024
23. Runner Retreats - Peak District Trails Camp 2024
Hope Valley, Derbyshire
Friday, 14 Jun 2024
24. Hell on the Fell
Stalybridge, Greater Manchester
(17 reviews)
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
25. Hero Half Marathon
Hadfield, Derbyshire
half marathon
(26 reviews)
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
26. Summer Extravaganza 2024
Leeds, West Yorkshire
marathon, half marathon, 10 miles, 10k, ultramarathon and more
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
27. Dr Ron Hyde 7 Mile Race
Hyde, Greater Manchester
(26 reviews)
Wednesday, 19 Jun 2024
28. The Round Res
Huddersfield, West Yorkshire
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
29. Summer Wine Trail Series
Holmfirth, West Yorkshire
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
30. The School Run
Holmfirth, West Yorkshire
10k
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
31. SMASH SHERWOOD RUN 2024
Mansfield, Nottinghamshire
5k, 10k, 10 miles and more
(15 reviews)
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
32. The Sewerby Ship Inn Shuffle 2024
Sewerby, East Riding of Yorkshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
Friday, 5 Jul 2024
33. The Holme Valley 5 Miler
Holmbridge, West Yorkshire
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
34. Blacksheep 3 and 6 Hour Challenge 2024
Masham, North Yorkshire
(17 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
35. 'Ruddy' Rothwell's Cakeathon 2024
Rothwell, West Yorkshire
10 miles, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(40 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
36. Ilkley Half Marathon
Ilkley, West Yorkshire
half marathon
(25 reviews)
Wednesday, 17 Jul 2024
37. The Hepworth Trail
Hepworth, West Yorkshire
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
38. Hey Up It's Helmsley' 2024
York, North Yorkshire
half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon, 5k and more
(44 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
39. The 10 Mile & 3 Mile Race
Rishworth, West Yorkshire
10 miles, 5k
(21 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Jul 2024
40. Edale Skyline Guided Run
Hope, Derbyshire
(2 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Jul 2024
41. The Sir Titus Summer Trot
Shipley, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10 miles, 10k and more
(74 reviews)
Saturday, 3 Aug 2024
42. The Ultra Loop | Run As Many 5km Loops As You Can In 8 Hours
Leeds, West Yorkshire
Saturday, 3 Aug 2024
43. She Strides Ultra
Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon
Sunday, 4 Aug 2024
44. Blimey it's Blistering at Bingley Again 2024
Bingley, West Yorkshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more
(49 reviews)
Sunday, 18 Aug 2024
45. Leeds Running Festival - August 2024
Leeds, West Yorkshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
46. Hip Hip Hooray it's Hornsea 2024
Hornsea, East Riding of Yorkshire
10k, 5k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(66 reviews)
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
47. Magnificent Marsden Madness 2024
Marsden, West Yorkshire
5k, half marathon, marathon and more
(13 reviews)
Saturday, 28 Sept 2024
48. The Holme Valley Trail Half Marathon and Stairway to Heaven
Holmbridge, West Yorkshire
10k, half marathon