Runners of all abilities can find running events and challenges over a range of distances in Yorkshire and the Humber. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. If you like to mix your running with a culinary experience, book in for the Marathon du Malton 10k, which has plenty of gourmet food and drink stops along the course. Longer distances, half marathons and marathons often take place on city streets, past famous landmarks. The Yorkshire Marathon, in York, is one of the UK's most popular races at this distance, with over 7,000 participants. Alternatively, there are options out of the cities which make the most of the stunning local scenery, including the Yorkshire Dales, and often take place off-road on rugged trail routes. The Ripon Ultra is a stunning 35-mile circular route, which passes along trails and through woodlands and moorlands.