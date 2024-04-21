All Events
Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

Running Events in Leeds

Leeds is often known for its triathlon events through the achievements of the Brownlee brothers, but it also offers plenty of running events on its city streets and in the surrounding coutnryside for anyone to get involved. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. Longer distance races, from half marathons to full distance marathons, require more training but are hugely rewarding. There are some festivals that combine shorter and longer distances, such as the Leeds and Liverpool Christmas Cracker, which offers 6 race options from a 5k to a marathon. The nearby Yorkshire Marathon, held in York, is one of the most popular marathons in the UK, with over 7,000 participants. If you are looking for an even more extreme challenge, the Mizuno Endure24 is race where runners (individually or in teams) complete as many laps of a 5-mile course as they can within a 24 hour time limit.

42 events found
2024 RunThrough Leeds Running Festival
Booked 86 times this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

1. 2024 RunThrough Leeds Running Festival

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

£20 – £26
Booking perks
Heart
Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir Day 1
Booked 2 times this week

Monday, 25 Mar 2024

2. Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir Day 1

Location

Otley, North Yorkshire

Running

marathon, half marathon and more

£23 – £41
Booking perksFlat
Heart
Thruscross Reservoir Run Day 3

Wednesday, 27 Mar 2024

3. Thruscross Reservoir Run Day 3

Location

Harrogate, North Yorkshire

Running

marathon, half marathon and more

£23 – £41
Booking perksFlat
Heart
Fewston & Swinsty Reservoir Run Day 5
Booked 11 times this week

Friday, 29 Mar 2024

4. Fewston & Swinsty Reservoir Run Day 5

Location

Otley, North Yorkshire

Running

marathon, half marathon and more

£23 – £41
Booking perksFlat
Heart
I'll 'Sithee' at the Slawit Sweetathon Slog 2024
Booked 10 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

5. I'll 'Sithee' at the Slawit Sweetathon Slog 2024

Location

Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

4.3

(31 reviews)

£14 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Brighouse 10k
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

6. Brighouse 10k

Location

Brighouse, West Yorkshire

Running

10k

£18
Booking perks
Heart
Dandelions at Dawn
Booked 5 times this week

Sunday, 5 May 2024

7. Dandelions at Dawn

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

half marathon, marathon and more

4.7

(88 reviews)

£23 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Summer Extravaganza 2024
Booked 12 times this week

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

8. Summer Extravaganza 2024

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10 miles, 10k, ultramarathon and more

£23 – £55
Booking perksFlat trail
Heart
Summer Wine Trail Series

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

9. Summer Wine Trail Series

Location

Holmfirth, West Yorkshire

£53.20 – £65.55
Booking perksHilly trail
Heart
The School Run
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

10. The School Run

Location

Holmfirth, West Yorkshire

Running

10k

£14 – £16
Booking perksHilly trail
Heart
The Holme Valley 5 Miler

Friday, 5 Jul 2024

11. The Holme Valley 5 Miler

Location

Holmbridge, West Yorkshire

£14 – £16
Booking perksHilly trail
Heart
'Ruddy' Rothwell's Cakeathon 2024
Booked 9 times this week

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

12. 'Ruddy' Rothwell's Cakeathon 2024

Location

Rothwell, West Yorkshire

Running

10 miles, marathon, ultramarathon and more

4.3

(40 reviews)

£23 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Ilkley Half Marathon

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

13. Ilkley Half Marathon

Location

Ilkley, West Yorkshire

Running

half marathon

4.9

(25 reviews)

£33 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
The Hepworth Trail

Wednesday, 17 Jul 2024

14. The Hepworth Trail

Location

Hepworth, West Yorkshire

£14 – £16
Booking perksHilly trail
Heart
The Sir Titus Summer Trot
Booked 9 times this week

Sunday, 28 Jul 2024

15. The Sir Titus Summer Trot

Location

Shipley, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10 miles, 10k and more

4.6

(74 reviews)

£14 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
The Ultra Loop | Run As Many 5km Loops As You Can In 8 Hours

Saturday, 3 Aug 2024

16. The Ultra Loop | Run As Many 5km Loops As You Can In 8 Hours

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

£32
Booking perksGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
Blimey it's Blistering at Bingley Again 2024

Sunday, 4 Aug 2024

17. Blimey it's Blistering at Bingley Again 2024

Location

Bingley, West Yorkshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more

4.6

(49 reviews)

£14 – £41
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Leeds Running Festival - August 2024
Booked 5 times this week

Sunday, 18 Aug 2024

18. Leeds Running Festival - August 2024

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

£20 – £26
Booking perksTrail
Heart
The Holme Valley Trail Half Marathon and Stairway to Heaven
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 28 Sept 2024

19. The Holme Valley Trail Half Marathon and Stairway to Heaven

Location

Holmbridge, West Yorkshire

Running

10k, half marathon

£14 – £21
Booking perksHilly
Heart
Autumn Sir Titus Fudge Trudge 2024
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 29 Sept 2024

20. Autumn Sir Titus Fudge Trudge 2024

Location

Shipley, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

4.4

(62 reviews)

£14 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
John's April Fool Backwards

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

21. John's April Fool Backwards

Location

Bingley, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k

£23 – £75
Booking perksFlat
Heart
Hubble Bubble Trail Races and the Fearsome Evening Run
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

22. Hubble Bubble Trail Races and the Fearsome Evening Run

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

4.5

(36 reviews)

£4 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
Old Mother Shipton's Soft Shoe Shuffle 2024
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 3 Nov 2024

23. Old Mother Shipton's Soft Shoe Shuffle 2024

Location

Knaresborough, North Yorkshire

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

4.7

(62 reviews)

£23 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir Day 1

Thursday, 7 Nov 2024

24. Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir Day 1

Location

Otley, North Yorkshire

Running

half marathon, marathon and more

£23 – £41
Booking perksTrail
Heart
Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir Day 2

Friday, 8 Nov 2024

25. Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir Day 2

Location

Otley, North Yorkshire

Running

half marathon, marathon and more

£23 – £41
Booking perksFlat trail
Heart
Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir Day 3, Reservoir Dogs, Moonlight Meander

Saturday, 9 Nov 2024

26. Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir Day 3, Reservoir Dogs, Moonlight Meander

Location

Otley, North Yorkshire

Running

half marathon, marathon and more

£23 – £41
Booking perksFlat trail
Heart
Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir Day 4

Sunday, 10 Nov 2024

27. Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir Day 4

Location

Otley, North Yorkshire

Running

half marathon, marathon and more

£23 – £41
Booking perks
Heart
Kudos its Kirkstall Abbey 2024

Sunday, 17 Nov 2024

28. Kudos its Kirkstall Abbey 2024

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

half marathon, marathon and more

4.7

(66 reviews)

£24 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Do you like my Bingley Baubles 2024

Sunday, 1 Dec 2024

29. Do you like my Bingley Baubles 2024

Location

Bingley, West Yorkshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more

£14 – £41
Booking perksFlat trail
Heart
Crikey its the Christmas Cracker 2024

Saturday, 14 Dec 2024

30. Crikey its the Christmas Cracker 2024

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

4.7

(105 reviews)

£14 – £41
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Sir Titus Pie n Pickle Plod 2025

Sunday, 5 Jan 2025

31. Sir Titus Pie n Pickle Plod 2025

Location

Shipley, West Yorkshire

Running

5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

4.7

(62 reviews)

£15 – £58
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
PieAthlon

Saturday, 14 Dec 2024

32. PieAthlon

Location

Huddersfield, West Yorkshire

4.9

(10 reviews)

£16
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Spring Canal Canter - Day 1
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

33. Spring Canal Canter - Day 1

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10 miles and more

4.7

(73 reviews)

Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Spring Canal Canter - Day 2
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

34. Spring Canal Canter - Day 2

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k, 10 miles and more

4.7

(36 reviews)

Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
John's April Fools Frollick

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

35. John's April Fools Frollick

Location

Bingley, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k

4.4

(15 reviews)

Great atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
Run Yorkshire Roundhay Half Marathon & 10k

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

36. Run Yorkshire Round

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

half marathon, 10k

Ticket£22 – £28
Booking perksTrail
Heart
The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile Brighouse

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

37. The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile Brighouse

Location

Brighouse, West Yorkshire

Heart
WineAthlon

Saturday, 13 Jul 2024

38. WineAthlon

Location

Huddersfield, West Yorkshire

Ticket£28
Booking perksTrail
Heart
Run Yorkshire Roundhay October Half Marathon, 10k & 5K

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

39. Run Yorkshire Roundhay October Half Marathon, 10k & 5K

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

half marathon, 10k

Ticket£13 – £28
Booking perks
Heart
White Rose Ultra

Saturday, 2 Nov 2024

40. White Rose Ultra

Location

Brighouse, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon

Ticket£55
Booking perksTrail
Heart
Humpday 5k & 10k - September

Wednesday, 25 Sept 2024

41. Humpday 5k & 10k - September

Location

Elland, West Yorkshire

Running

5k

Trail
Heart
Humpday 5k & 10k - October

Wednesday, 9 Oct 2024

42. Humpday 5k & 10k - October

Location

Elland, West Yorkshire

Running

5k

Road
Heart
