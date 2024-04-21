Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Running Events in Leeds
Leeds is often known for its triathlon events through the achievements of the Brownlee brothers, but it also offers plenty of running events on its city streets and in the surrounding coutnryside for anyone to get involved. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. Longer distance races, from half marathons to full distance marathons, require more training but are hugely rewarding. There are some festivals that combine shorter and longer distances, such as the Leeds and Liverpool Christmas Cracker, which offers 6 race options from a 5k to a marathon. The nearby Yorkshire Marathon, held in York, is one of the most popular marathons in the UK, with over 7,000 participants. If you are looking for an even more extreme challenge, the Mizuno Endure24 is race where runners (individually or in teams) complete as many laps of a 5-mile course as they can within a 24 hour time limit.
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
1. 2024 RunThrough Leeds Running Festival
Leeds, West Yorkshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Monday, 25 Mar 2024
2. Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir Day 1
Otley, North Yorkshire
marathon, half marathon and more
Wednesday, 27 Mar 2024
3. Thruscross Reservoir Run Day 3
Harrogate, North Yorkshire
marathon, half marathon and more
Friday, 29 Mar 2024
4. Fewston & Swinsty Reservoir Run Day 5
Otley, North Yorkshire
marathon, half marathon and more
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
5. I'll 'Sithee' at the Slawit Sweetathon Slog 2024
Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(31 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
6. Brighouse 10k
Brighouse, West Yorkshire
10k
Sunday, 5 May 2024
7. Dandelions at Dawn
Leeds, West Yorkshire
half marathon, marathon and more
(88 reviews)
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
8. Summer Extravaganza 2024
Leeds, West Yorkshire
marathon, half marathon, 10 miles, 10k, ultramarathon and more
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
9. Summer Wine Trail Series
Holmfirth, West Yorkshire
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
10. The School Run
Holmfirth, West Yorkshire
10k
Friday, 5 Jul 2024
11. The Holme Valley 5 Miler
Holmbridge, West Yorkshire
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
12. 'Ruddy' Rothwell's Cakeathon 2024
Rothwell, West Yorkshire
10 miles, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(40 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
13. Ilkley Half Marathon
Ilkley, West Yorkshire
half marathon
(25 reviews)
Wednesday, 17 Jul 2024
14. The Hepworth Trail
Hepworth, West Yorkshire
Sunday, 28 Jul 2024
15. The Sir Titus Summer Trot
Shipley, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10 miles, 10k and more
(74 reviews)
Saturday, 3 Aug 2024
16. The Ultra Loop | Run As Many 5km Loops As You Can In 8 Hours
Leeds, West Yorkshire
Sunday, 4 Aug 2024
17. Blimey it's Blistering at Bingley Again 2024
Bingley, West Yorkshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more
(49 reviews)
Sunday, 18 Aug 2024
18. Leeds Running Festival - August 2024
Leeds, West Yorkshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 28 Sept 2024
19. The Holme Valley Trail Half Marathon and Stairway to Heaven
Holmbridge, West Yorkshire
10k, half marathon
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
20. Autumn Sir Titus Fudge Trudge 2024
Shipley, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(62 reviews)
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
21. John's April Fool Backwards
Bingley, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
22. Hubble Bubble Trail Races and the Fearsome Evening Run
Leeds, West Yorkshire
5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(36 reviews)
Sunday, 3 Nov 2024
23. Old Mother Shipton's Soft Shoe Shuffle 2024
Knaresborough, North Yorkshire
10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(62 reviews)
Thursday, 7 Nov 2024
24. Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir Day 1
Otley, North Yorkshire
half marathon, marathon and more
Friday, 8 Nov 2024
25. Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir Day 2
Otley, North Yorkshire
half marathon, marathon and more
Saturday, 9 Nov 2024
26. Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir Day 3, Reservoir Dogs, Moonlight Meander
Otley, North Yorkshire
half marathon, marathon and more
Sunday, 10 Nov 2024
27. Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir Day 4
Otley, North Yorkshire
half marathon, marathon and more
Sunday, 17 Nov 2024
28. Kudos its Kirkstall Abbey 2024
Leeds, West Yorkshire
half marathon, marathon and more
(66 reviews)
Sunday, 1 Dec 2024
29. Do you like my Bingley Baubles 2024
Bingley, West Yorkshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more
Saturday, 14 Dec 2024
30. Crikey its the Christmas Cracker 2024
Leeds, West Yorkshire
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(105 reviews)
Sunday, 5 Jan 2025
31. Sir Titus Pie n Pickle Plod 2025
Shipley, West Yorkshire
5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(62 reviews)
Saturday, 14 Dec 2024
32. PieAthlon
Huddersfield, West Yorkshire
(10 reviews)
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
33. Spring Canal Canter - Day 1
Leeds, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10 miles and more
(73 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
34. Spring Canal Canter - Day 2
Leeds, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k, 10 miles and more
(36 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
35. John's April Fools Frollick
Bingley, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k
(15 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
36. Run Yorkshire Roundhay Half Marathon & 10k
Leeds, West Yorkshire
half marathon, 10k
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
37. The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile Brighouse
Brighouse, West Yorkshire
Saturday, 13 Jul 2024
38. WineAthlon
Huddersfield, West Yorkshire
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
39. Run Yorkshire Roundhay October Half Marathon, 10k & 5K
Leeds, West Yorkshire
half marathon, 10k
Saturday, 2 Nov 2024
40. White Rose Ultra
Brighouse, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon
Wednesday, 25 Sept 2024
41. Humpday 5k & 10k - September
Elland, West Yorkshire
5k
Wednesday, 9 Oct 2024
42. Humpday 5k & 10k - October
Elland, West Yorkshire
5k