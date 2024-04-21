Leeds is often known for its triathlon events through the achievements of the Brownlee brothers, but it also offers plenty of running events on its city streets and in the surrounding coutnryside for anyone to get involved. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. Longer distance races, from half marathons to full distance marathons, require more training but are hugely rewarding. There are some festivals that combine shorter and longer distances, such as the Leeds and Liverpool Christmas Cracker, which offers 6 race options from a 5k to a marathon. The nearby Yorkshire Marathon, held in York, is one of the most popular marathons in the UK, with over 7,000 participants. If you are looking for an even more extreme challenge, the Mizuno Endure24 is race where runners (individually or in teams) complete as many laps of a 5-mile course as they can within a 24 hour time limit.