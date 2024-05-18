Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Running Events in Leicester
Leicester provides plenty of running events for runners of all experience levels and ability. There is a hugely popular Summer and Winter Series of 5k races, and there are plenty of regular 10k options as well. these shorter distances are great for community building, and give an opportunity to run with family members and friends in races with a friendly atmosphere. There are longer distances on offer for runners wanting a significant challenge: of these longer options, the Leicester Marathon and Half Marathon each year is hugely popular, with 4,000 participants, as it takes runners past the city's historic landmarks. There are plenty of scenic options available as well, taking in the nearby countryside of the Midlands. If you are bored of tarmac roads, why not head off-road and go cross-country on a range of trail routes? Many of these events have a charitable element, so you can combine fundraising with exercise.
Saturday, 18 May 2024
1. Outlaw Half Nottingham Weekend 2024
Holme Pierrepont, Nottinghamshire
super sprint and more
Saturday, 18 May 2024
2. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - May
Rugby, Warwickshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 23 Feb 2025
3. RunThrough Leicestershire Half Marathon 2025
Prestwold, Leicestershire
half marathon and more
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
4. Rose of the Shires Ultra 54 and Rosebud Marathon
Northampton, Northamptonshire
ultramarathon, marathon
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
5. Leicestershire 3 Peaks Guided 16 Mile Trail Run
Woodhouse Eaves, Leicestershire
Sunday, 12 May 2024
6. Shires and Spires Event
Naseby, Northamptonshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k
Saturday, 18 May 2024
7. Run Rabbit Trail Festival
Market Harborough
5k, 10k, half marathon, ultramarathon and more
Saturday, 20 Jul 2024
8. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - July
Rugby, Warwickshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
9. Outlaw Nottingham Weekend 2024
Holme Pierrepont, Nottinghamshire
Saturday, 17 Aug 2024
10. Foxton Hound Ultra
Market Harborough
ultramarathon
Sunday, 25 Aug 2024
11. RunThrough Derby Running Festival 2024
Derby, Derbyshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 25 Aug 2024
12. The Battlefield Run
Haselbech, Northamptonshire
10k, half marathon
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
13. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - September 2024
Rugby, Warwickshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
14. Clipston Trail Half and Country 5 Miler
Clipston, Northamptonshire
half marathon
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
15. Leicestershire 3 Peaks Guided 16 Mile Trail Run
Woodhouse Eaves, Leicestershire
Sunday, 20 Oct 2024
16. Rugby Half Marathon 2024
Rugby, Warwickshire
half marathon
Sunday, 3 Nov 2024
17. RunThrough Leicestershire Running Festival 2024
Prestwold, Leicestershire
10k, 5k, 10 miles and more
Thursday, 7 Nov 2024
18. Tunnel Vision
Market Harborough, Leicestershire
10 miles and more
Saturday, 23 Nov 2024
19. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - November 2024
Rugby, Warwickshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
20. Pitsford Water Trail Races
Brixworth, Northamptonshire
10k, half marathon
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
21. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - March
Kites Hardwick, Warwickshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
22. Robin Hood Half Marathon
Nottingham, Nottingham
half marathon
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
23. Run Leicester Festival
Leicester, Leicester
half marathon, 10k
Saturday, 25 May 2024
24. Leicestershire Round - Series 1 - Leg 2
Market Harborough, Leicestershire
ultramarathon
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
25. Leicestershire Round - Series 1 - Leg 1
Hinckley, Leicestershire
ultramarathon
Saturday, 13 Jul 2024
26. Leicestershire Round - Series 1 - Leg 3
Cossington, Leicestershire
ultramarathon