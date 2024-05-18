Leicester provides plenty of running events for runners of all experience levels and ability. There is a hugely popular Summer and Winter Series of 5k races, and there are plenty of regular 10k options as well. these shorter distances are great for community building, and give an opportunity to run with family members and friends in races with a friendly atmosphere. There are longer distances on offer for runners wanting a significant challenge: of these longer options, the Leicester Marathon and Half Marathon each year is hugely popular, with 4,000 participants, as it takes runners past the city's historic landmarks. There are plenty of scenic options available as well, taking in the nearby countryside of the Midlands. If you are bored of tarmac roads, why not head off-road and go cross-country on a range of trail routes? Many of these events have a charitable element, so you can combine fundraising with exercise.