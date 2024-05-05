Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Running Events in East Midlands
The East Midlands has a busy running calendar for runners of all standards. Hundreds of events throughout the year provide opportunities for the local community to get involved. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere, so anyone should feel encouraged to get involved. Nottingham and Leicester both offer Winter and Summer 5k Series, or there's a monthly 5k in Chesterfield and a 10k trail in Longshaw. For people searching for a looking distance, there are plenty of options for half-marathons and marathon events. These can be in the big cities of the East Midlands, such as the popular Leicester Marathon, which attracts over 4,000 runners and offers races at a shorter distance for family members and friends to get involved. Alternatively, there are plenty of events that make the most of the nearby countryside, in scenic areas such as the Peak District and Sherwood Forest. One of the most famous of these, and perhaps the most extreme, is the Robin Hood 100 (yes, that's 100 miles).
Sunday, 5 May 2024
1. AJ Bell Great Birmingham Run 2024
Birmingham, West Midlands
half marathon, 10k and more
(314 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
2. RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race
Rugeley, Staffordshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(201 reviews)
Saturday, 18 May 2024
3. Outlaw Half Nottingham Weekend 2024
Holme Pierrepont, Nottinghamshire
super sprint and more
(129 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
4. Cathedral to Castle Run
Lichfield, Staffordshire
10 miles
(43 reviews)
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
5. RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - April
Derbyshire, Derbyshire
half marathon, 10k and more
Sunday, 12 May 2024
6. RunThrough Birmingham Running Festival - May 2024
The Royal Town of Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands
half marathon, 5k, 10k and more
(179 reviews)
Saturday, 16 Nov 2024
7. Run Alton Towers 10k & Kids Race 2024
Alton, Staffordshire
10k and more
Sunday, 17 Nov 2024
8. Run Alton Towers Half Marathon & 5k 2024
Alton, Staffordshire
5k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 23 Feb 2025
9. RunThrough Leicestershire Half Marathon 2025
Prestwold, Leicestershire
half marathon and more
(252 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
10. St Patricks Day Challenge
Peterborough, Peterborough
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k
(41 reviews)
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
11. Leicestershire 3 Peaks Guided 16 Mile Trail Run
Woodhouse Eaves, Leicestershire
Saturday, 25 May 2024
12. The Grim Reaper - 10, 40, 70, 100 Miler
Grimsthorpe, Lincolnshire
ultramarathon, 10 miles
(59 reviews)
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
13. RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - June
Derbyshire, Derbyshire
half marathon, 10k and more
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
14. The Snickerthon
Burntwood, Staffordshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
(19 reviews)
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
15. RunThrough Peterborough Running Festival
Peterborough, Peterborough
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
16. The Summer Ready Run
Peterborough, Peterborough
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(33 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
17. Birmingham Running Festival - July 2024
Birmingham, West Midlands
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
18. Outlaw Nottingham Weekend 2024
Holme Pierrepont, Nottinghamshire
(230 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Jul 2024
19. CONQUER CANNOCK RUN 2024
Rugeley, Staffordshire
5k, 10k, 10 miles and more
(25 reviews)
Sunday, 4 Aug 2024
20. Nottingham Running Festival 2024
Nottingham, Nottingham
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 25 Aug 2024
21. RunThrough Derby Running Festival 2024
Derby, Derbyshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(74 reviews)
Saturday, 31 Aug 2024
22. Endorphin Sport Belvoir Castle Multisport Weekend 2024
Grantham, Leicestershire
10k, 5k, half marathon, half ironman, olympic, sprint, super sprint and more
(142 reviews)
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
23. RunThrough Birmingham Running Festival - September
Birmingham, West Midlands
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(48 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
24. Yabba Dabba Do
Burntwood, Staffordshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
(5 reviews)
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
25. RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race
Rugeley, Staffordshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
26. AEPG Great Eastern Run
Peterborough, Peterborough
5k, half marathon
(84 reviews)
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
27. Leicestershire 3 Peaks Guided 16 Mile Trail Run
Woodhouse Eaves, Leicestershire
Saturday, 26 Oct 2024
28. RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - October 2024
Derbyshire, Derbyshire
half marathon, 10k and more
(56 reviews)
Sunday, 3 Nov 2024
29. RunThrough Leicestershire Running Festival 2024
Prestwold, Leicestershire
10k, 5k, 10 miles and more
(56 reviews)
Thursday, 7 Nov 2024
30. Tunnel Vision
Market Harborough, Leicestershire
10 miles and more
(118 reviews)
Sunday, 10 Nov 2024
31. Remembrance Run 2024
Peterborough, Peterborough
5k, 10k, ultramarathon
(46 reviews)
Saturday, 7 Dec 2024
32. RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - December 2024
Derbyshire, Derbyshire
half marathon, 10k and more
(69 reviews)
Sunday, 15 Dec 2024
33. Bauble Bimble 2024
Peterborough, Peterborough
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k
(69 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Dec 2024
34. Birmingham Running Festival - December 2024
Birmingham, West Midlands
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
35. Robin Hood Half Marathon
Nottingham, Nottingham
half marathon
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
36. Run Leicester Festival
Leicester, Leicester
half marathon, 10k
(35 reviews)
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
37. The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile Nottingham
Nottingham, Nottingham
10 miles and more
Saturday, 25 May 2024
38. Leicestershire Round - Series 1 - Leg 2
Market Harborough, Leicestershire
ultramarathon
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
39. Leicestershire Round - Series 1 - Leg 1
Hinckley, Leicestershire
ultramarathon
Saturday, 13 Jul 2024
40. Leicestershire Round - Series 1 - Leg 3
Cossington, Leicestershire
ultramarathon