All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
East Midlands
Search
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Running Events in East Midlands

The East Midlands has a busy running calendar for runners of all standards. Hundreds of events throughout the year provide opportunities for the local community to get involved. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere, so anyone should feel encouraged to get involved. Nottingham and Leicester both offer Winter and Summer 5k Series, or there's a monthly 5k in Chesterfield and a 10k trail in Longshaw. For people searching for a looking distance, there are plenty of options for half-marathons and marathon events. These can be in the big cities of the East Midlands, such as the popular Leicester Marathon, which attracts over 4,000 runners and offers races at a shorter distance for family members and friends to get involved. Alternatively, there are plenty of events that make the most of the nearby countryside, in scenic areas such as the Peak District and Sherwood Forest. One of the most famous of these, and perhaps the most extreme, is the Robin Hood 100 (yes, that's 100 miles).

40 events found
AJ Bell Great Birmingham Run 2024
Booked 451 times this week

Sunday, 5 May 2024

1. AJ Bell Great Birmingham Run 2024

Location

Birmingham, West Midlands

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.5

(314 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £41
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race
Booked 49 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

2. RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race

Location

Rugeley, Staffordshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(201 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Outlaw Half Nottingham Weekend 2024
Booked 49 times this week

Saturday, 18 May 2024

3. Outlaw Half Nottingham Weekend 2024

Location

Holme Pierrepont, Nottinghamshire

Running

super sprint and more

Star4.6

(129 reviews)

Ticket£12 – £275
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
Cathedral to Castle Run
Booked 14 times this week

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

4. Cathedral to Castle Run

Location

Lichfield, Staffordshire

Running

10 miles

Star4.9

(43 reviews)

Ticket£27 – £34.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - April
Booked 26 times this week

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

5. RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - April

Location

Derbyshire, Derbyshire

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket£21.70 – £28
Booking perks
Heart
RunThrough Birmingham Running Festival - May 2024
Booked 23 times this week

Sunday, 12 May 2024

6. RunThrough Birmingham Running Festival - May 2024

Location

The Royal Town of Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands

Running

half marathon, 5k, 10k and more

Star4.6

(179 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
Run Alton Towers 10k & Kids Race 2024
Booked 29 times this week

Saturday, 16 Nov 2024

7. Run Alton Towers 10k & Kids Race 2024

Location

Alton, Staffordshire

Running

10k and more

Ticket£20 – £54
Booking perksRoad
Heart
Run Alton Towers Half Marathon & 5k 2024
Booked 25 times this week

Sunday, 17 Nov 2024

8. Run Alton Towers Half Marathon & 5k 2024

Location

Alton, Staffordshire

Running

5k, half marathon and more

Ticket£20 – £56
Booking perksRoad
Heart
RunThrough Leicestershire Half Marathon 2025
Booked 18 times this week

Sunday, 23 Feb 2025

9. RunThrough Leicestershire Half Marathon 2025

Location

Prestwold, Leicestershire

Running

half marathon and more

Star4.4

(252 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
St Patricks Day Challenge
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

10. St Patricks Day Challenge

Location

Peterborough, Peterborough

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.6

(41 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Leicestershire 3 Peaks Guided 16 Mile Trail Run
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

11. Leicestershire 3 Peaks Guided 16 Mile Trail Run

Location

Woodhouse Eaves, Leicestershire

Ticket£40
Booking perksHilly trail
Heart
The Grim Reaper - 10, 40, 70, 100 Miler
Booked 4 times this week

Saturday, 25 May 2024

12. The Grim Reaper - 10, 40, 70, 100 Miler

Location

Grimsthorpe, Lincolnshire

Running

ultramarathon, 10 miles

Star4.9

(59 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £140
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - June
Booked 6 times this week

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

13. RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - June

Location

Derbyshire, Derbyshire

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket£21.70 – £28
Booking perks
Heart
The Snickerthon
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

14. The Snickerthon

Location

Burntwood, Staffordshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Star4.3

(19 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
RunThrough Peterborough Running Festival
Booked 7 times this week

Sunday, 30 Jun 2024

15. RunThrough Peterborough Running Festival

Location

Peterborough, Peterborough

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£20 – £28
Booking perksRoad
Heart
The Summer Ready Run

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

16. The Summer Ready Run

Location

Peterborough, Peterborough

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.8

(33 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Birmingham Running Festival - July 2024
Booked 7 times this week

Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

17. Birmingham Running Festival - July 2024

Location

Birmingham, West Midlands

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£5 – £32
Booking perks
Heart
Outlaw Nottingham Weekend 2024
Booked 10 times this week

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

18. Outlaw Nottingham Weekend 2024

Location

Holme Pierrepont, Nottinghamshire

Star4.7

(230 reviews)

Ticket£12 – £350
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
CONQUER CANNOCK RUN 2024

Sunday, 28 Jul 2024

19. CONQUER CANNOCK RUN 2024

Location

Rugeley, Staffordshire

Running

5k, 10k, 10 miles and more

Star4.7

(25 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Nottingham Running Festival 2024
Booked 8 times this week

Sunday, 4 Aug 2024

20. Nottingham Running Festival 2024

Location

Nottingham, Nottingham

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£5 – £42
Booking perksFlat
Heart
RunThrough Derby Running Festival 2024
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 25 Aug 2024

21. RunThrough Derby Running Festival 2024

Location

Derby, Derbyshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(74 reviews)

Ticket£23.33 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Endorphin Sport Belvoir Castle Multisport Weekend 2024
Booked 11 times this week

Saturday, 31 Aug 2024

22. Endorphin Sport Belvoir Castle Multisport Weekend 2024

Location

Grantham, Leicestershire

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon, half ironman, olympic, sprint, super sprint and more

Star4.4

(142 reviews)

Ticket£16 – £160
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat scenery
Heart
RunThrough Birmingham Running Festival - September
Booked 8 times this week

Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

23. RunThrough Birmingham Running Festival - September

Location

Birmingham, West Midlands

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(48 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Yabba Dabba Do

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

24. Yabba Dabba Do

Location

Burntwood, Staffordshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Star4.8

(5 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

25. RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race

Location

Rugeley, Staffordshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket£5 – £28
Booking perks
Heart
AEPG Great Eastern Run
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

26. AEPG Great Eastern Run

Location

Peterborough, Peterborough

Running

5k, half marathon

Star4.5

(84 reviews)

Ticket£11.90 – £37
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
Leicestershire 3 Peaks Guided 16 Mile Trail Run
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

27. Leicestershire 3 Peaks Guided 16 Mile Trail Run

Location

Woodhouse Eaves, Leicestershire

Ticket£40
Booking perksHilly
Heart
RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - October 2024
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 26 Oct 2024

28. RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - October 2024

Location

Derbyshire, Derbyshire

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.7

(56 reviews)

Ticket£21.67 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Leicestershire Running Festival 2024
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 3 Nov 2024

29. RunThrough Leicestershire Running Festival 2024

Location

Prestwold, Leicestershire

Running

10k, 5k, 10 miles and more

Star4.3

(56 reviews)

Ticket£21.67 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
Tunnel Vision
Booked 2 times this week

Thursday, 7 Nov 2024

30. Tunnel Vision

Location

Market Harborough, Leicestershire

Running

10 miles and more

Star4.8

(118 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £39
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Remembrance Run 2024

Sunday, 10 Nov 2024

31. Remembrance Run 2024

Location

Peterborough, Peterborough

Running

5k, 10k, ultramarathon

Star4.9

(46 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - December 2024

Saturday, 7 Dec 2024

32. RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - December 2024

Location

Derbyshire, Derbyshire

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.7

(69 reviews)

Ticket£21.67 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Bauble Bimble 2024
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 15 Dec 2024

33. Bauble Bimble 2024

Location

Peterborough, Peterborough

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.7

(69 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Birmingham Running Festival - December 2024
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 22 Dec 2024

34. Birmingham Running Festival - December 2024

Location

Birmingham, West Midlands

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket£5 – £32
Booking perks
Heart
Robin Hood Half Marathon

Sunday, 29 Sept 2024

35. Robin Hood Half Marathon

Location

Nottingham, Nottingham

Running

half marathon

Road
Heart
Run Leicester Festival
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

36. Run Leicester Festival

Location

Leicester, Leicester

Running

half marathon, 10k

Star4.8

(35 reviews)

Ticket£19 – £33
Great atmosphereFlat road
Heart
The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile Nottingham

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

37. The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile Nottingham

Location

Nottingham, Nottingham

Running

10 miles and more

Heart
Leicestershire Round - Series 1 - Leg 2

Saturday, 25 May 2024

38. Leicestershire Round - Series 1 - Leg 2

Location

Market Harborough, Leicestershire

Running

ultramarathon

Heart
Leicestershire Round - Series 1 - Leg 1

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

39. Leicestershire Round - Series 1 - Leg 1

Location

Hinckley, Leicestershire

Running

ultramarathon

Heart
Leicestershire Round - Series 1 - Leg 3

Saturday, 13 Jul 2024

40. Leicestershire Round - Series 1 - Leg 3

Location

Cossington, Leicestershire

Running

ultramarathon

Heart
Showing 1 - 40 of 40 events
1
image
🇬🇧