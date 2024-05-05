The East Midlands has a busy running calendar for runners of all standards. Hundreds of events throughout the year provide opportunities for the local community to get involved. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere, so anyone should feel encouraged to get involved. Nottingham and Leicester both offer Winter and Summer 5k Series, or there's a monthly 5k in Chesterfield and a 10k trail in Longshaw. For people searching for a looking distance, there are plenty of options for half-marathons and marathon events. These can be in the big cities of the East Midlands, such as the popular Leicester Marathon, which attracts over 4,000 runners and offers races at a shorter distance for family members and friends to get involved. Alternatively, there are plenty of events that make the most of the nearby countryside, in scenic areas such as the Peak District and Sherwood Forest. One of the most famous of these, and perhaps the most extreme, is the Robin Hood 100 (yes, that's 100 miles).