Liverpool has a big running culture, and as such provides a wide variety of races and events in its running calendar, for runners of all abilities. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. In May each year, there is the Liverpool Spring, which has a 10k and 5k race, as well as 1k option for kids. Longer distances, such as half-marathons and marathons, require more training but are often hugely rewarding. The Liverpool Half Marathon and 10 Mile is one of the highlights of the running calendar, taking 6,000 participants along the scenic banks of the River Mersey. For more regular exercise, Run Aintree hosts a 5k, 10k, and half-marathon on several dates throughout the year. Over 2,000 runners take part in these races at the famous Aintree Racecourse.