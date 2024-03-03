Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Running Events in Liverpool
Liverpool has a big running culture, and as such provides a wide variety of races and events in its running calendar, for runners of all abilities. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. In May each year, there is the Liverpool Spring, which has a 10k and 5k race, as well as 1k option for kids. Longer distances, such as half-marathons and marathons, require more training but are often hugely rewarding. The Liverpool Half Marathon and 10 Mile is one of the highlights of the running calendar, taking 6,000 participants along the scenic banks of the River Mersey. For more regular exercise, Run Aintree hosts a 5k, 10k, and half-marathon on several dates throughout the year. Over 2,000 runners take part in these races at the famous Aintree Racecourse.
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
1. Running GP Oulton Park - March
Little Budworth, Cheshire West and Chester
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more
(159 reviews)
Saturday, 25 May 2024
2. Run Aintree 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - May 2024
Liverpool, Merseyside
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(72 reviews)
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
3. Loggerheads Trail 10k & 5k 2024
Mold, Denbighshire
10k, 5k
(27 reviews)
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
4. Jubilee Bridge 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race 2024
Borough of Halton, Borough of Halton
10k, half marathon and more
(166 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
5. RunThrough Cheshire 10k & 10 Mile - July
Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
10k, 10 miles and more
(123 reviews)
Sunday, 4 Aug 2024
6. RunThrough Southport Seaside 10k
Southport, Merseyside
10k
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
7. Chester Ultra 100 Mile
Ellesmere Port, Cheshire West and Chester
ultramarathon
(4 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
8. RunThrough Stanley Park Liverpool 5k & 10k - July 2024
Liverpool, Merseyside
5k, 10k
(65 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
9. Run Aintree 5k, 10k & Half Marathon – July 2024
Liverpool, Merseyside
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(107 reviews)
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
10. Hawarden Estate Trail 5k & 10k
Hawarden, Flintshire
10k, 5k
(23 reviews)
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
11. DEFEAT DELAMERE RUN 2024
Delamere, Cheshire West and Chester
5k, 10k, 10 miles and more
(38 reviews)
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
12. Run Aintree 5k, 10k & Half Marathon September 2024
Liverpool, Merseyside
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
13. MBNA Chester Marathon
Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
marathon
(37 reviews)
Sunday, 20 Oct 2024
14. The Ultra Loop | Run As Many 5km Loops As You Can In 8 Hours
Frodsham, Cheshire West and Chester
Sunday, 3 Nov 2024
15. Delamere Trails Marathon and Half Marathon
Delamere, Cheshire West and Chester
10k, half marathon, marathon and more
Sunday, 24 Nov 2024
16. Running GP Oulton Park Running - November 2024
Little Budworth, Cheshire West and Chester
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(114 reviews)
Sunday, 15 Dec 2024
17. Run Aintree 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - December 2024
Liverpool, Merseyside
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(11 reviews)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
18. Essar Chester Half Marathon
Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
half marathon
(26 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
19. MBNA Chester Metric Marathon
Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
marathon, 5k
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
20. Loggerheads Trail 5 & 10 Mile
Mold, Denbighshire
10 miles and more
(33 reviews)
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
21. MBNA Chester 10k
Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
10k
(40 reviews)
Sunday, 5 May 2024
22. MacTuff Really Muddy Run - North West EVENT POSTPONED UNTIL MAY 2024 (New Date confirmed in October 2023)
Southport, Merseyside
10 miles, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
23. Chester Ultra 50 Mile
Ellesmere Port, Cheshire West and Chester
ultramarathon
(2 reviews)
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
24. The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile Liverpool
Liverpool, Merseyside