Running is the most accessible sport, and London boasts infinite opportunities to get those running shoes on with parkruns, color runs, and numerous beginner-friendly 5ks to ease you into your running journey. To stay motivated, pick a training plan and find a friend to train and run with.

The jewel in the crown of London's running calendar is undoubtedly the London Marathon , drawing over 40,000 participants every year. It might be the biggest, loudest and most well known, but it's not the only big event in London. From the Royal Parks Half to a range of fun runs, London's running scene is more vibrant than ever. Expect to meet awesome people from all over and probably get overtaken by someone in fancy dress.

What are the best running events in London?

Where are the best places to run in London?

Richmond Park boasts lovely trails with views of London, and is great for both short and long-distance runs. For something more central, the path along Regent’s Canal is very accessible by tube and runs for over 20 kilometers through the city. Victoria Park, Hampstead Heath and Brockwell Park are all popular running parks.