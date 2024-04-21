Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
London provides hundreds of incredible running events throughout the year, catering to all standards and distances. These races are amazing ways of building communities and seeing the capital city in a new light. There are now over 50 Parkrun locations for you to try a weekly 5k, or there are a whole range of fun runs and charity events over a similar distance. These are great for getting family, friends, and the local community involved. If you are looking for a longer distance, there are a number of 10k and half-marathon events that make the most of London's historic landmarks, beautiful parks, or the scenic Thames path. Big city running festivals in Richmond and Hackney offer several race options and always have an incredible atmosphere of crowds, music, and more. Of course, the flagship running event in London is the annual London Marathon, which has over 40,000 competitors and 800,000 spectators, and is one of the six world marathon majors.
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
1. 2024 TCS London Marathon
London, Greater London
marathon
(53 reviews)
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
2. 2024 The Big Half
London, Greater London
half marathon
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
3. 2024 Vitality London 10,000
London, Greater London
10k
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
4. High Performance London Half & 10k at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10k and more
(218 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
5. London 10k 2024
London, Greater London
10k
(1269 reviews)
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
6. Hampton Court Palace Half Marathon
Molesey, Greater London
half marathon, 5k
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
7. 2024 TCS London Marathon MyWay
London, Greater London
marathon
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
8. RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - March
London, Greater London
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(96 reviews)
Saturday, 11 May 2024
9. RunThrough Battersea Park Half Marathon - May 2024
London, Greater London
half marathon and more
(61 reviews)
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
10. RunThrough Hyde Park 5k & 10k - March
London, Greater London
5k, 10k and more
(54 reviews)
Friday, 29 Mar 2024
11. RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - Late March
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10k, 5k
(152 reviews)
Sunday, 12 May 2024
12. RunThrough Hampton Court Palace 10k 2024
Molesey, Greater London
10k
(264 reviews)
Tuesday, 23 Jul 2024
13. 2024 Standard Chartered Great City Race
London, Greater London
5k
(2 reviews)
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
14. RunThrough Battersea Park 5k & 10k - April 2024
London, Greater London
5k, 10k and more
(51 reviews)
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
15. RunThrough Regents Park 5k & 10k - April
London, Greater London
5k, 10k
(68 reviews)
Sunday, 5 May 2024
16. RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - May
London, Greater London
10k, 5k, half marathon and more
(122 reviews)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
17. RunThrough Wimbledon Common Half Marathon & 10k – May
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10k
(116 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
18. RunThrough Crystal Palace Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon – March
London, Greater London
10k, 5k, half marathon and more
Wednesday, 27 Mar 2024
19. RunThrough Chase the Moon Battersea Park 5k & 10k - March 2024
London, Greater London
5k, 10k and more
(62 reviews)
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
20. Thames Meander Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k – March
Richmond, Greater London
half marathon, marathon, 10k
(27 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
21. The Richmond Spring Riverside 10k and Half Marathon Run
Richmond, Greater London
10k
(2 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
22. Kingston BreakFEST Run
Kingston upon Thames, Greater London
(39 reviews)
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
23. RunThrough Regents Park 5k & 10k - March
London, Greater London
5k, 10k and more
Wednesday, 10 Apr 2024
24. RunThrough Chase the Sun Olympic Park – April
London, Greater London
10k, 5k and more
(5 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
25. Crystal Palace 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Juniors - April
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Wednesday, 17 Apr 2024
26. RunThrough Chase the Sun Hyde Park 5k and 10k - April
London, Greater London
5k
(47 reviews)
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
27. RunThrough Lee Valley VeloPark – April
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10 miles, 5k, 10k and more
(77 reviews)
Wednesday, 24 Apr 2024
28. RunThrough Chase the Sun Battersea Park 5k & 10k - April 2024
London, Greater London
5k, 10k and more
(54 reviews)
Saturday, 18 May 2024
29. QE Olympic Park 5k & 10k - May 2024
London, Greater London
5k, 10k and more
(141 reviews)
Saturday, 25 May 2024
30. RunThrough Hyde Park 5k & 10k - May
London, Greater London
10k, 5k and more
(79 reviews)
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
31. RunThrough Richmond Park Half Marathon - June 2024
Richmond, Greater London
half marathon
(97 reviews)
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
32. RunThrough Hyde Park 5k & 10k - June
London, Greater London
10k, 5k
(66 reviews)
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
33. Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - June
London, Greater London
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
34. Battersea Park 5k & 10k - June 2024
London, Greater London
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
35. Battersea Park Half Marathon - July 2024
London, Greater London
half marathon and more
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
36. RunThrough Battersea Park Half Marathon - September 2024
London, Greater London
half marathon and more
(67 reviews)
Sunday, 20 Oct 2024
37. Battersea Park Half Marathon - October 2024
London, Greater London
half marathon and more
Saturday, 23 Nov 2024
38. Battersea Park Running Festival - November 2024
London, Greater London
marathon, half marathon, 5k and more
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
39. Suffragettes & Sacrifice 12k Running Tour
London, Greater London
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
40. Suffragettes & Sacrifice 12k Running Tour
London, Greater London
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
41. Richmond Park March 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Richmond, Greater London
10k, 5k, half marathon
(29 reviews)
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
42. Bushy Park 10k Charity Fun Run
Hampton, Greater London
10k
(60 reviews)
Tuesday, 12 Mar 2024
43. Badass Women of Bermondsey Running Tour
London, Greater London
Wednesday, 13 Mar 2024
44. Badass Women of Bermondsey Running Tour
London, Greater London
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
45. Trailblazing Women of the East End 10k Running Tour
London, Greater London
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
46. Battersea Spring Run Festival
London, Greater London
10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
47. Gunnersbury Park 10K Charity Fun Run
London, Greater London
10k
(9 reviews)
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
48. Kew Gardens 10k 2024
Richmond, Greater London
10k
(16 reviews)
Running in London
Home to one of the largest marathons in the world, London is a hotspot for beginner and advanced runners alike. With dozens of huge parks and hundreds of races and events year-round, there'll always be an opportunity to put on those running shoes.