Running Events in London

London provides hundreds of incredible running events throughout the year, catering to all standards and distances. These races are amazing ways of building communities and seeing the capital city in a new light. There are now over 50 Parkrun locations for you to try a weekly 5k, or there are a whole range of fun runs and charity events over a similar distance. These are great for getting family, friends, and the local community involved. If you are looking for a longer distance, there are a number of 10k and half-marathon events that make the most of London's historic landmarks, beautiful parks, or the scenic Thames path. Big city running festivals in Richmond and Hackney offer several race options and always have an incredible atmosphere of crowds, music, and more. Of course, the flagship running event in London is the annual London Marathon, which has over 40,000 competitors and 800,000 spectators, and is one of the six world marathon majors.

2024 TCS London Marathon

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

1. 2024 TCS London Marathon

Location

London, Greater London

Running

marathon

Star4.9

(53 reviews)

Great atmosphereGreat sceneryRoad
Heart
2024 The Big Half
Booked 554 times this week

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

2. 2024 The Big Half

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon

Ticket£56
Booking perks
Heart
2024 Vitality London 10,000
Booked 452 times this week

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

3. 2024 Vitality London 10,000

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k

Ticket£46.50
Booking perks
Heart
High Performance London Half & 10k at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park
Booked 425 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
TODAY

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

4. High Performance London Half & 10k at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.6

(218 reviews)

Ticket£6 – £48
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
London 10k 2024
Booked 296 times this week

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

5. London 10k 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k

Star4.7

(1269 reviews)

Ticket£49
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
Hampton Court Palace Half Marathon
Booked 241 times this week

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

6. Hampton Court Palace Half Marathon

Location

Molesey, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 5k

Ticket£31.67 – £56
Booking perks
Heart
2024 TCS London Marathon MyWay
Booked 188 times this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

7. 2024 TCS London Marathon MyWay

Location

London, Greater London

Running

marathon

Ticket£30 – £40
Booking perks
Heart
RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - March
Booked 181 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
SOON

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

8. RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - March

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(96 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Battersea Park Half Marathon - May 2024
Booked 159 times this week

Saturday, 11 May 2024

9. RunThrough Battersea Park Half Marathon - May 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon and more

Star4.7

(61 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £34
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Hyde Park 5k & 10k - March
Booked 116 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
SOON

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

10. RunThrough Hyde Park 5k & 10k - March

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.6

(54 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - Late March
Booked 103 times this week

Friday, 29 Mar 2024

11. RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - Late March

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.7

(152 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Hampton Court Palace 10k 2024
Booked 89 times this week

Sunday, 12 May 2024

12. RunThrough Hampton Court Palace 10k 2024

Location

Molesey, Greater London

Running

10k

Star4.5

(264 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £48
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
2024 Standard Chartered Great City Race
Booked 93 times this week

Tuesday, 23 Jul 2024

13. 2024 Standard Chartered Great City Race

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k

Star4.7

(2 reviews)

Ticket£35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Battersea Park 5k & 10k - April 2024
Booked 83 times this week

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

14. RunThrough Battersea Park 5k & 10k - April 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.7

(51 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
RunThrough Regents Park 5k & 10k - April
Booked 81 times this week

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

15. RunThrough Regents Park 5k & 10k - April

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k

Star4.7

(68 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - May
Booked 64 times this week

Sunday, 5 May 2024

16. RunThrough Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - May

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(122 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Wimbledon Common Half Marathon & 10k – May
Booked 82 times this week

Sunday, 19 May 2024

17. RunThrough Wimbledon Common Half Marathon & 10k – May

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 10k

Star4.6

(116 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £44
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Crystal Palace Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon – March
Booked 52 times this week

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

18. RunThrough Crystal Palace Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon – March

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon and more

Ticket£5 – £28
Booking perks
Heart
RunThrough Chase the Moon Battersea Park 5k & 10k - March 2024
Booked 59 times this week

Wednesday, 27 Mar 2024

19. RunThrough Chase the Moon Battersea Park 5k & 10k - March 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.8

(62 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Thames Meander Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k – March
Booked 21 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
TODAY

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

20. Thames Meander Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k – March

Location

Richmond, Greater London

Running

half marathon, marathon, 10k

Star4.2

(27 reviews)

Ticket£39 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
The Richmond Spring Riverside 10k and Half Marathon Run
Booked 24 times this week

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

21. The Richmond Spring Riverside 10k and Half Marathon Run

Location

Richmond, Greater London

Running

10k

Star4.5

(2 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Kingston BreakFEST Run
Booked 19 times this week

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

22. Kingston BreakFEST Run

Location

Kingston upon Thames, Greater London

Star4.5

(39 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £37
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Regents Park 5k & 10k - March
Booked 36 times this week

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

23. RunThrough Regents Park 5k & 10k - March

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k and more

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perks
Heart
RunThrough Chase the Sun Olympic Park – April
Booked 33 times this week

Wednesday, 10 Apr 2024

24. RunThrough Chase the Sun Olympic Park – April

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.7

(5 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Crystal Palace 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Juniors - April
Booked 17 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

25. Crystal Palace 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Juniors - April

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£5 – £28
Booking perksFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Chase the Sun Hyde Park 5k and 10k - April
Booked 17 times this week

Wednesday, 17 Apr 2024

26. RunThrough Chase the Sun Hyde Park 5k and 10k - April

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k

Star4.7

(47 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Lee Valley VeloPark – April
Booked 27 times this week

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

27. RunThrough Lee Valley VeloPark – April

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 10 miles, 5k, 10k and more

Star4.6

(77 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £30
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Chase the Sun Battersea Park 5k & 10k - April 2024
Booked 16 times this week

Wednesday, 24 Apr 2024

28. RunThrough Chase the Sun Battersea Park 5k & 10k - April 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.8

(54 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
QE Olympic Park 5k & 10k - May 2024
Booked 28 times this week

Saturday, 18 May 2024

29. QE Olympic Park 5k & 10k - May 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.6

(141 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Hyde Park 5k & 10k - May
Booked 17 times this week

Saturday, 25 May 2024

30. RunThrough Hyde Park 5k & 10k - May

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.8

(79 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat
Heart
RunThrough Richmond Park Half Marathon - June 2024
Booked 29 times this week

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

31. RunThrough Richmond Park Half Marathon - June 2024

Location

Richmond, Greater London

Running

half marathon

Star4.4

(97 reviews)

Ticket£28.33 – £48
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Hyde Park 5k & 10k - June
Booked 19 times this week

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

32. RunThrough Hyde Park 5k & 10k - June

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k

Star4.8

(66 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - June
Booked 26 times this week

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

33. Victoria Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - June

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£25 – £32
Booking perksFlat trail
Heart
Battersea Park 5k & 10k - June 2024
Booked 13 times this week

Saturday, 15 Jun 2024

34. Battersea Park 5k & 10k - June 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

5k, 10k and more

Ticket£20 – £28
Booking perksFlat
Heart
Battersea Park Half Marathon - July 2024
Booked 24 times this week

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

35. Battersea Park Half Marathon - July 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon and more

Ticket£25 – £34
Booking perksFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Battersea Park Half Marathon - September 2024
Booked 16 times this week

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

36. RunThrough Battersea Park Half Marathon - September 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon and more

Star4.7

(67 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £34
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Battersea Park Half Marathon - October 2024
Booked 18 times this week

Sunday, 20 Oct 2024

37. Battersea Park Half Marathon - October 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

half marathon and more

Ticket£25 – £34
Booking perks
Heart
Battersea Park Running Festival - November 2024
Booked 16 times this week

Saturday, 23 Nov 2024

38. Battersea Park Running Festival - November 2024

Location

London, Greater London

Running

marathon, half marathon, 5k and more

Ticket£5 – £48
Booking perksFlat road
Heart
Suffragettes & Sacrifice 12k Running Tour
ENTRIES CLOSE

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

39. Suffragettes & Sacrifice 12k Running Tour

Location

London, Greater London

Ticket£24
Booking perksRoad
Heart
Suffragettes & Sacrifice 12k Running Tour

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

40. Suffragettes & Sacrifice 12k Running Tour

Location

London, Greater London

Ticket£24
Booking perks
Heart
Richmond Park March 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Booked 5 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
IN 4 DAYS

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

41. Richmond Park March 5k, 10k and Half Marathon

Location

Richmond, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon

Star4.6

(29 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Bushy Park 10k Charity Fun Run
Booked 5 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
SOON

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

42. Bushy Park 10k Charity Fun Run

Location

Hampton, Greater London

Running

10k

Star3.6

(60 reviews)

Ticket£16
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Badass Women of Bermondsey Running Tour

Tuesday, 12 Mar 2024

43. Badass Women of Bermondsey Running Tour

Location

London, Greater London

Ticket£24
Booking perksRoad
Heart
Badass Women of Bermondsey Running Tour

Wednesday, 13 Mar 2024

44. Badass Women of Bermondsey Running Tour

Location

London, Greater London

Ticket£24
Booking perksRoad
Heart
Trailblazing Women of the East End 10k Running Tour

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

45. Trailblazing Women of the East End 10k Running Tour

Location

London, Greater London

Ticket£24
Booking perksRoad
Heart
Battersea Spring Run Festival
Booked 12 times this week

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

46. Battersea Spring Run Festival

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k, 5k and more

Ticket£3 – £25
Booking perksFlat
Heart
Gunnersbury Park 10K Charity Fun Run
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

47. Gunnersbury Park 10K Charity Fun Run

Location

London, Greater London

Running

10k

Star1.8

(9 reviews)

Ticket£16
Booking perksFlat
Heart
Kew Gardens 10k 2024
Booked 6 times this week

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

48. Kew Gardens 10k 2024

Location

Richmond, Greater London

Running

10k

Star4.7

(16 reviews)

Ticket£40 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
Running in London

Home to one of the largest marathons in the world, London is a hotspot for beginner and advanced runners alike. With dozens of huge parks and hundreds of races and events year-round, there'll always be an opportunity to put on those running shoes.

Frequently asked questions

How can I start running?
Running is the most accessible sport, and London boasts infinite opportunities to get those running shoes on with parkruns, color runs, and numerous beginner-friendly 5ks to ease you into your running journey. To stay motivated, pick a training plan and find a friend to train and run with.
What are the best running events in London?
The jewel in the crown of London's running calendar is undoubtedly the London Marathon, drawing over 40,000 participants every year. It might be the biggest, loudest and most well known, but it's not the only big event in London. From the Royal Parks Half to a range of fun runs, London's running scene is more vibrant than ever. Expect to meet awesome people from all over and probably get overtaken by someone in fancy dress.
Where are the best places to run in London?
Richmond Park boasts lovely trails with views of London, and is great for both short and long-distance runs. For something more central, the path along Regent’s Canal is very accessible by tube and runs for over 20 kilometers through the city. Victoria Park, Hampstead Heath and Brockwell Park are all popular running parks.
