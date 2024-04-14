All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
East of England
ChevronRight
Luton
CloseSelect sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
CloseSelect distance
5k10kHalf MarathonMarathonUltramarathon10 MilesOther
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Search
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

Running Events in Luton

Luton gives access to a wide range of running events in London to the south and in the East of England area. Races across all distances give opportunities for runners of any ability. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. A good example is the Winter Warmer Series 5k and 10k in Milton Keynes, which is a good fitness goal for those who have made exercise-related New Years Resolutions. Longer distances, such as half-marathons and marathons, require more training but are often hugely rewarding. The St Albans Half Marathon attracts over 8,000 participants and has a stong charitable focus. There are special events for walkers and those in wheelchairs, as well as a 5k option and a 1.5 mile run, so it's an extremely family-friendly event. The Hertfordshire Half Marathon is a hilly course along rural roads, and starts at the iconic Knebworth House.

57 events found
Flitwick 10k
Booked 42 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

1. Flitwick 10k

Location

Flitwick, Central Bedfordshire

Running

10k

Ticket£18 – £20
Booking perksFlat
Heart
Hitchin 10k 2024
Booked 47 times this week

Sunday, 5 May 2024

2. Hitchin 10k 2024

Location

Hitchin, Hertfordshire

Running

10k

Star4.8

(208 reviews)

Ticket£2 – £23
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
London Lea Valley Ultra and Gratitude 25
Booked 26 times this week

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

3. London Lea Valley Ultra and Gratitude 25

Location

Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire

Running

ultramarathon and more

Star4.9

(31 reviews)

Ticket£33 – £52
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Hertfordshire Half Marathon & 10k - November
Booked 15 times this week

Sunday, 3 Nov 2024

4. Hertfordshire Half Marathon & 10k - November

Location

Knebworth, Hertfordshire

Running

10k, half marathon and more

Ticket£28.33 – £46
Booking perksTrail
Heart
100 Half Marathon Club Enigma Half Marathon

Friday, 15 Mar 2024

5. 100 Half Marathon Club Enigma Half Marathon

Location

Caldecotte, Milton Keynes

Running

half marathon

Ticket£31.99
Booking perksTrail
Heart
Deja Vu & Deja Too Half Marathons

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

6. Deja Vu & Deja Too Half Marathons

Location

Caldecotte, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon, half marathon

Star4.7

(4 reviews)

Ticket£31.99
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Running Tribe Series - Race 3, Course 3

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

7. Running Tribe Series - Race 3, Course 3

Location

Chalfont Saint Peter, Buckinghamshire

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£52
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Run The Wild Half Marathon - Spring

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

8. Run The Wild Half Marathon - Spring

Location

Tring, Hertfordshire

Running

half marathon

Ticket£50
Booking perksGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
Tewinbury Trail 10K
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

9. Tewinbury Trail 10K

Location

Tewin, Hertfordshire

Ticket£20 – £22
Booking perksTrail
Heart
Chilterns Trail Marathon
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

10. Chilterns Trail Marathon

Location

Tring, Hertfordshire

Running

marathon

Star4.9

(3 reviews)

Ticket£75
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Chiltern Ridge 50K
Booked 3 times this week

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

11. Chiltern Ridge 50K

Location

Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire

Running

ultramarathon

Star4.9

(4 reviews)

Ticket£66 – £68
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Bluebell 13k - May
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 4 May 2024

12. Bluebell 13k - May

Location

Tring, Hertfordshire

Ticket£26
Booking perksGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
Chilterns 30

Saturday, 11 May 2024

13. Chilterns 30

Location

Tring, Hertfordshire

Star5.0

(2 reviews)

Ticket£75
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
LMCC 10k

Sunday, 12 May 2024

14. LMCC 10k

Location

Long Marston, Hertfordshire

Running

10k

Star4.5

(64 reviews)

Ticket£16
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Springtime Trails

Sunday, 19 May 2024

15. Springtime Trails

Location

Aldbury, Hertfordshire

Running

10k

Ticket£21
Booking perksFlat trail
Heart
Greensand Country 50K

Sunday, 26 May 2024

16. Greensand Country 50K

Location

Biggleswade, Central Bedfordshire

Running

ultramarathon

Star4.7

(13 reviews)

Ticket£60 – £62
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Hitchin Half Marathon & Tough 10k
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

17. Hitchin Half Marathon & Tough 10k

Location

Hitchin, Hertfordshire

Running

half marathon

Star4.5

(27 reviews)

Ticket£1 – £27
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
Marston Forest 5k
Booked 9 times this week

Friday, 7 Jun 2024

18. Marston Forest 5k

Location

Bedford, Central Bedfordshire

Running

5k

Ticket£12 – £14
Booking perksFlat
Heart
Summer 10k - June

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

19. Summer 10k - June

Location

Tring, Hertfordshire

Running

10k

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£21
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Enigma Bullet Train
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

20. Enigma Bullet Train

Location

Caldecotte, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon, half marathon

Star4.4

(12 reviews)

Ticket£29.99 – £39.99
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
MK24 Midsummer Run

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

21. MK24 Midsummer Run

Location

Simpson, Milton Keynes

Star4.9

(6 reviews)

Ticket£18 – £46
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
First 5k

Sunday, 30 Jun 2024

22. First 5k

Location

Weston, Hertfordshire

Running

5k

Ticket£15
Booking perksFlat trail
Heart
Euro Football Marathon & Half Marathon 2024
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

23. Euro Football Marathon & Half Marathon 2024

Location

Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes

Ticket£29.99 – £39.99
Booking perksGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
Summer 10k - July

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

24. Summer 10k - July

Location

Tring, Hertfordshire

Running

10k

Star5.0

(3 reviews)

Ticket£21
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
Dunstable Downs Trail Half

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

25. Dunstable Downs Trail Half

Location

Whipsnade, Central Bedfordshire

Running

half marathon

Star4.7

(8 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
Formula One Marathon & Half Marathon

Saturday, 20 Jul 2024

26. Formula One Marathon & Half Marathon

Location

Caldecotte, Milton Keynes

Running

5k

Ticket£29.99 – £39.99
Booking perksFlat trail
Heart
Chariots of Fire 100th Anniversary Paris Olympics Run

Saturday, 3 Aug 2024

27. Chariots of Fire 100th Anniversary Paris Olympics Run

Location

Caldecotte, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon

Ticket£29.99 – £39.99
Booking perksTrail
Heart
Pub Loops: The Highlander Hoop

Saturday, 3 Aug 2024

28. Pub Loops: The Highlander Hoop

Location

Hitchin, Hertfordshire

Ticket£35
Booking perksGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
Chilterns 10k

Saturday, 10 Aug 2024

29. Chilterns 10k

Location

Aldbury, Hertfordshire

Running

10k

Star5.0

(7 reviews)

Ticket£21
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Nettleden Duathlon

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

30. Nettleden Duathlon

Location

Nettleden, Hertfordshire

Star4.8

(11 reviews)

Ticket£16.67 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
Gameboy Marathon & Half

Friday, 13 Sept 2024

31. Gameboy Marathon & Half

Location

Caldecotte, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon, half marathon

Star4.7

(1 reviews)

Ticket£29.99 – £39.99
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Raiders of the Lost Ark Marathons & Half Marathon

Saturday, 14 Sept 2024

32. Raiders of the Lost Ark Marathons & Half Marathon

Location

Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes

Ticket£29.99 – £39.99
Booking perksTrail
Heart
The Harvathon
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

33. The Harvathon

Location

Hitchin, Hertfordshire

Running

5k

Star4.9

(35 reviews)

Ticket£12.50 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Hitchin 5k

Sunday, 29 Sept 2024

34. Hitchin 5k

Location

Hitchin, Hertfordshire

Running

5k

Star4.9

(71 reviews)

Ticket£11
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Run the Wild Half Marathon - Autumn Edition

Saturday, 12 Oct 2024

35. Run the Wild Half Marathon - Autumn Edition

Location

Tring, Hertfordshire

Running

half marathon

Star4.7

(3 reviews)

Ticket£50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
North Chilterns 50K

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

36. North Chilterns 50K

Location

Luton, Hertfordshire

Running

ultramarathon

Star4.9

(8 reviews)

Ticket£60 – £62
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Wind in the Pillows Marathons & Half Marathon

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

37. Wind in the Pillows Marathons & Half Marathon

Location

Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon

Ticket£29.99 – £39.99
Booking perksRoad
Heart
Running Tribe Series - Course 1

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

38. Running Tribe Series - Course 1

Location

Chalfont Saint Peter, Buckinghamshire

Star4.3

(1 reviews)

Ticket£52
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Sonic & Tails Marathon & Half Marathon

Friday, 1 Nov 2024

39. Sonic & Tails Marathon & Half Marathon

Location

Caldecotte, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon, half marathon

Ticket£31.99 – £39.99
Booking perksTrail
Heart
Fireworks Marathons & Half Marathon

Saturday, 2 Nov 2024

40. Fireworks Marathons & Half Marathon

Location

Caldecotte, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon, half marathon

Star4.7

(7 reviews)

Ticket£29.99 – £39.99
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Brewery Trail Run 10k

Saturday, 2 Nov 2024

41. Brewery Trail Run 10k

Location

Tring, Hertfordshire

Running

10k

Star5.0

(4 reviews)

Ticket£40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
Running Tribe Series - Course 2

Saturday, 30 Nov 2024

42. Running Tribe Series - Course 2

Location

Chalfont Saint Peter, Buckinghamshire

Ticket£52
Booking perksFlat trail
Heart
X-Wing-Mas Marathon & Half Marathon

Friday, 6 Dec 2024

43. X-Wing-Mas Marathon & Half Marathon

Location

Caldecotte, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon, half marathon

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£31.99 – £39.99
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Star Wars Deja Vu Marathon & Half Marathon

Sunday, 8 Dec 2024

44. Star Wars Deja Vu Marathon & Half Marathon

Location

Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon, half marathon

Star4.4

(7 reviews)

Ticket£31.99 – £39.99
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Running Tribe Series - Course 3

Saturday, 14 Dec 2024

45. Running Tribe Series - Course 3

Location

Chalfont Saint Peter, Buckinghamshire

Running

5k

Ticket£52
Booking perksTrail
Heart
The Christmas Die Hard Marathon & Half Marathon

Tuesday, 24 Dec 2024

46. The Christmas Die Hard Marathon & Half Marathon

Location

Caldecotte, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon, half marathon

Star5.0

(3 reviews)

Ticket£31.99 – £39.99
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Winter Enigma Marathons & Half Marathon

Saturday, 4 Jan 2025

47. Winter Enigma Marathons & Half Marathon

Location

Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes

Running

marathon, half marathon

Star4.7

(5 reviews)

Ticket£31.99 – £39.99
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Berko 10k

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

48. Berko 10k

Location

Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire

Running

10k

Star4.9

(5 reviews)

Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Showing 1 - 48 of 57 events
1
2
image
🇬🇧