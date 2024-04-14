Luton gives access to a wide range of running events in London to the south and in the East of England area. Races across all distances give opportunities for runners of any ability. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. A good example is the Winter Warmer Series 5k and 10k in Milton Keynes, which is a good fitness goal for those who have made exercise-related New Years Resolutions. Longer distances, such as half-marathons and marathons, require more training but are often hugely rewarding. The St Albans Half Marathon attracts over 8,000 participants and has a stong charitable focus. There are special events for walkers and those in wheelchairs, as well as a 5k option and a 1.5 mile run, so it's an extremely family-friendly event. The Hertfordshire Half Marathon is a hilly course along rural roads, and starts at the iconic Knebworth House.