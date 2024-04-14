Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Running Events in Luton
Luton gives access to a wide range of running events in London to the south and in the East of England area. Races across all distances give opportunities for runners of any ability. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. A good example is the Winter Warmer Series 5k and 10k in Milton Keynes, which is a good fitness goal for those who have made exercise-related New Years Resolutions. Longer distances, such as half-marathons and marathons, require more training but are often hugely rewarding. The St Albans Half Marathon attracts over 8,000 participants and has a stong charitable focus. There are special events for walkers and those in wheelchairs, as well as a 5k option and a 1.5 mile run, so it's an extremely family-friendly event. The Hertfordshire Half Marathon is a hilly course along rural roads, and starts at the iconic Knebworth House.
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
1. Flitwick 10k
Flitwick, Central Bedfordshire
10k
Sunday, 5 May 2024
2. Hitchin 10k 2024
Hitchin, Hertfordshire
10k
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
3. London Lea Valley Ultra and Gratitude 25
Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire
ultramarathon and more
Sunday, 3 Nov 2024
4. Hertfordshire Half Marathon & 10k - November
Knebworth, Hertfordshire
10k, half marathon and more
Friday, 15 Mar 2024
5. 100 Half Marathon Club Enigma Half Marathon
Caldecotte, Milton Keynes
half marathon
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
6. Deja Vu & Deja Too Half Marathons
Caldecotte, Milton Keynes
marathon, half marathon
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
7. Running Tribe Series - Race 3, Course 3
Chalfont Saint Peter, Buckinghamshire
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
8. Run The Wild Half Marathon - Spring
Tring, Hertfordshire
half marathon
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
9. Tewinbury Trail 10K
Tewin, Hertfordshire
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
10. Chilterns Trail Marathon
Tring, Hertfordshire
marathon
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
11. Chiltern Ridge 50K
Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire
ultramarathon
Saturday, 4 May 2024
12. Bluebell 13k - May
Tring, Hertfordshire
Saturday, 11 May 2024
13. Chilterns 30
Tring, Hertfordshire
Sunday, 12 May 2024
14. LMCC 10k
Long Marston, Hertfordshire
10k
Sunday, 19 May 2024
15. Springtime Trails
Aldbury, Hertfordshire
10k
Sunday, 26 May 2024
16. Greensand Country 50K
Biggleswade, Central Bedfordshire
ultramarathon
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
17. Hitchin Half Marathon & Tough 10k
Hitchin, Hertfordshire
half marathon
Friday, 7 Jun 2024
18. Marston Forest 5k
Bedford, Central Bedfordshire
5k
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
19. Summer 10k - June
Tring, Hertfordshire
10k
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
20. Enigma Bullet Train
Caldecotte, Milton Keynes
marathon, half marathon
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
21. MK24 Midsummer Run
Simpson, Milton Keynes
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
22. First 5k
Weston, Hertfordshire
5k
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
23. Euro Football Marathon & Half Marathon 2024
Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
24. Summer 10k - July
Tring, Hertfordshire
10k
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
25. Dunstable Downs Trail Half
Whipsnade, Central Bedfordshire
half marathon
Saturday, 20 Jul 2024
26. Formula One Marathon & Half Marathon
Caldecotte, Milton Keynes
5k
Saturday, 3 Aug 2024
27. Chariots of Fire 100th Anniversary Paris Olympics Run
Caldecotte, Milton Keynes
marathon
Saturday, 3 Aug 2024
28. Pub Loops: The Highlander Hoop
Hitchin, Hertfordshire
Saturday, 10 Aug 2024
29. Chilterns 10k
Aldbury, Hertfordshire
10k
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
30. Nettleden Duathlon
Nettleden, Hertfordshire
Friday, 13 Sept 2024
31. Gameboy Marathon & Half
Caldecotte, Milton Keynes
marathon, half marathon
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
32. Raiders of the Lost Ark Marathons & Half Marathon
Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
33. The Harvathon
Hitchin, Hertfordshire
5k
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
34. Hitchin 5k
Hitchin, Hertfordshire
5k
Saturday, 12 Oct 2024
35. Run the Wild Half Marathon - Autumn Edition
Tring, Hertfordshire
half marathon
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
36. North Chilterns 50K
Luton, Hertfordshire
ultramarathon
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
37. Wind in the Pillows Marathons & Half Marathon
Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes
marathon
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
38. Running Tribe Series - Course 1
Chalfont Saint Peter, Buckinghamshire
Friday, 1 Nov 2024
39. Sonic & Tails Marathon & Half Marathon
Caldecotte, Milton Keynes
marathon, half marathon
Saturday, 2 Nov 2024
40. Fireworks Marathons & Half Marathon
Caldecotte, Milton Keynes
marathon, half marathon
Saturday, 2 Nov 2024
41. Brewery Trail Run 10k
Tring, Hertfordshire
10k
Saturday, 30 Nov 2024
42. Running Tribe Series - Course 2
Chalfont Saint Peter, Buckinghamshire
Friday, 6 Dec 2024
43. X-Wing-Mas Marathon & Half Marathon
Caldecotte, Milton Keynes
marathon, half marathon
Sunday, 8 Dec 2024
44. Star Wars Deja Vu Marathon & Half Marathon
Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes
marathon, half marathon
Saturday, 14 Dec 2024
45. Running Tribe Series - Course 3
Chalfont Saint Peter, Buckinghamshire
5k
Tuesday, 24 Dec 2024
46. The Christmas Die Hard Marathon & Half Marathon
Caldecotte, Milton Keynes
marathon, half marathon
Saturday, 4 Jan 2025
47. Winter Enigma Marathons & Half Marathon
Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes
marathon, half marathon
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
48. Berko 10k
Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire
10k
