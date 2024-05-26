Manchester has one of the busiest running calendars in the UK. With over 150 events throughout the year across a range of distances, there are plenty of opportunities for runners of any ability to get active. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. The city is home to some of the UK's most popular running events: the Great Manchester Run is the largest 10k event in Europe, with 30,000 participants, and now also offers a half-marathon distance. The Greater Manchester Marathon is the second-largest marathon in the UK, with over 16,000 runners each year. There are other options beyond the city, that take in the stunning scenery of the nearby countryside. One of our most highly-rated trail runs is the Langsett 10, which is a hilly route on the edge of the Peak District National Park.