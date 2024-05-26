All Events
Running Events
North West
Manchester
Running
UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

Running Events in Manchester

Manchester has one of the busiest running calendars in the UK. With over 150 events throughout the year across a range of distances, there are plenty of opportunities for runners of any ability to get active. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. The city is home to some of the UK's most popular running events: the Great Manchester Run is the largest 10k event in Europe, with 30,000 participants, and now also offers a half-marathon distance. The Greater Manchester Marathon is the second-largest marathon in the UK, with over 16,000 runners each year. There are other options beyond the city, that take in the stunning scenery of the nearby countryside. One of our most highly-rated trail runs is the Langsett 10, which is a hilly route on the edge of the Peak District National Park.

AJ Bell Great Manchester Run 2024
Sunday, 26 May 2024

1. AJ Bell Great Manchester Run 2024

Manchester, Greater Manchester

half marathon, 10k

Star4.7

(514 reviews)

Ticket£42 – £49
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
RunThrough Tatton 5k & 10k – March 2024
SOON

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

2. RunThrough Tatton 5k & 10k – March 2024

Knutsford, Cheshire East

10k, 5k and more

Star4.8

(69 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £38
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Run Heaton 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - April
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

3. Run Heaton 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - April

Manchester, Greater Manchester

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(112 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
RunThrough Tatton 5k & 10k – April 2024
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

4. RunThrough Tatton 5k & 10k – April 2024

Knutsford, Cheshire East

10k, 5k and more

Star4.9

(171 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £38
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
RunThrough Altrincham 10k 2024
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

5. RunThrough Altrincham 10k 2024

Altrincham, Greater Manchester

10k and more

Star4.8

(171 reviews)

Ticket£23.33 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Run Media City 5k & 10k – April
Thursday, 25 Apr 2024

6. Run Media City 5k & 10k – April

Salford, Greater Manchester

10k, 5k and more

Star4.7

(140 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £37
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
RunThrough Tatton 5k & 10k - May 2024
Saturday, 11 May 2024

7. RunThrough Tatton 5k & 10k - May 2024

Knutsford, Cheshire East

10k, 5k and more

Star4.8

(44 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £38
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
AJ Bell Junior & Mini Great Manchester Run 2024
Saturday, 25 May 2024

8. AJ Bell Junior & Mini Great Manchester Run 2024

Manchester, Greater Manchester

Ticket£19
RunThrough Cheshire Half Marathon
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024

9. RunThrough Cheshire Half Marathon

Siddington, Cheshire East

half marathon and more

Star4.8

(121 reviews)

Ticket£26.67 – £44
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Watersons HALE 10k & 3k
Sunday, 16 Feb 2025

10. Watersons HALE 10k & 3k

Hale, Greater Manchester

10k and more

Star4.5

(126 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £27
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
The Ultra Loop | Run As Many 5km Loops As You Can In 8 Hours
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

11. The Ultra Loop | Run As Many 5km Loops As You Can In 8 Hours

Manchester, Greater Manchester

ultramarathon

Star4.8

(64 reviews)

Ticket£32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Calderdale Way Ultra

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

12. Calderdale Way Ultra

Heptonstall, West Yorkshire

ultramarathon

Ticket£40 – £60
Booking perksGreat sceneryHilly trail
Legless 5k Beer Challenge
Saturday, 4 May 2024

13. Legless 5k Beer Challenge

Timperley, Greater Manchester

5k

Ticket£30 – £40
Booking perksTrail
Run Media City 5k & 10k - May
Thursday, 30 May 2024

14. Run Media City 5k & 10k - May

Salford, Greater Manchester

5k, 10k and more

Star4.7

(82 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £37
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
The Ultra Loop | Track Edition

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

15. The Ultra Loop | Track Edition

Wythenshawe, Greater Manchester

Star4.6

(20 reviews)

Ticket£32 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
RunThrough Tatton 5k & 10k – June
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

16. RunThrough Tatton 5k & 10k – June

Knutsford, Cheshire East

10k, 5k and more

Ticket£20 – £38
Tour of Tameside
Thursday, 13 Jun 2024

17. Tour of Tameside

Greater Manchester, Greater Manchester

Star4.8

(40 reviews)

Ticket£73 – £75
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
The X-Trail 10k

Thursday, 13 Jun 2024

18. The X-Trail 10k

Oldham, Greater Manchester

10k

Star4.6

(24 reviews)

Ticket£21 – £23
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Hell on the Fell

Friday, 14 Jun 2024

19. Hell on the Fell

Stalybridge, Greater Manchester

Star4.7

(17 reviews)

Ticket£21 – £23
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Hero Half Marathon
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024

20. Hero Half Marathon

Hadfield, Derbyshire

half marathon

Star4.6

(26 reviews)

Ticket£21 – £24
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Dr Ron Hyde 7 Mile Race

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

21. Dr Ron Hyde 7 Mile Race

Hyde, Greater Manchester

Star4.7

(26 reviews)

Ticket£4 – £23
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Darwen Triathlon - June 2024
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024

22. Darwen Triathlon - June 2024

Darwen, Blackburn with Darwen

sprint, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£22 – £65
Booking perksRoad
RunThrough Media City 5k & 10k – June
Thursday, 27 Jun 2024

23. RunThrough Media City 5k & 10k – June

Salford, Greater Manchester

10k, 5k and more

Star4.8

(92 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £37
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Northwich 10k June 2024
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024

24. Northwich 10k June 2024

Northwich, Cheshire West and Chester

10k

Ticket£20 – £38
Booking perksFlat
Chase the Sun Tatton 10k & 5k- July
Wednesday, 3 Jul 2024

25. Chase the Sun Tatton 10k & 5k- July

Knutsford, Cheshire East

10k, 5k and more

Ticket£20 – £38
The 10 Mile & 3 Mile Race

Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

26. The 10 Mile & 3 Mile Race

Location

Running

Star4.3

(21 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £20
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Run Media City 5k & 10k – July
Thursday, 25 Jul 2024

27. Run Media City 5k & 10k – July

Salford, Greater Manchester

10k, 5k and more

Star4.7

(70 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £37
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
RunThrough Tatton 10k & 5k- July

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

28. RunThrough Tatton 10k & 5k- July

Knutsford, Cheshire East

10k, 5k

Star4.7

(50 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £38
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
She Strides Ultra

Saturday, 3 Aug 2024

29. She Strides Ultra

Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire

ultramarathon

Ticket£65
Booking perksHilly
RunThrough Chase the Sun Tatton 10k & 5k - August
Wednesday, 14 Aug 2024

30. RunThrough Chase the Sun Tatton 10k & 5k - August

Location

Knutsford

10k, 5k and more

Star4.9

(36 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £38
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Run Media City 5k and 10k - August

Thursday, 29 Aug 2024

31. Run Media City 5k and 10k - August

Salford, Greater Manchester

5k, 10k and more

Star4.7

(59 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £37
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
RunThrough Tatton 10k & 5k – September
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

32. RunThrough Tatton 10k & 5k – September

Knutsford, Cheshire East

10k, 5k and more

Star4.9

(30 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £38
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Run Heaton Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - September 2024
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

33. Run Heaton Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - September 2024

Manchester, Greater Manchester

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.7

(67 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Run Media City 5k and 10k - September

Thursday, 26 Sept 2024

34. Run Media City 5k and 10k - September

Salford, Greater Manchester

5k, 10k and more

Star4.8

(95 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £37
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Run Media City - Series Pass
Thursday, 26 Sept 2024

35. Run Media City - Series Pass

Salford, Greater Manchester

10k

Star4.7

(30 reviews)

Ticket£80
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
RunThrough Tatton 10k & 5k – October

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

36. RunThrough Tatton 10k & 5k – October

Knutsford, Cheshire East

10k, 5k and more

Star4.8

(33 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £38
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile Manchester
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

37. The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile Manchester

Manchester, Greater Manchester

Ticket£40
Macclesfield Running Festival 2024

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

38. Macclesfield Running Festival 2024

Macclesfield, Cheshire East

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket£24 – £42
Booking perksRoad
Run Tatton 5k & 10k November 2024
Saturday, 9 Nov 2024

39. Run Tatton 5k & 10k November 2024

Knutsford, Cheshire East

5k, 10k and more

Ticket£20 – £37
Booking perksRoad
Run Tatton Half Marathon November 2024
Sunday, 10 Nov 2024

40. Run Tatton Half Marathon November 2024

Knutsford, Cheshire East

half marathon and more

Star4.7

(66 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Run Heaton 5k, 10k, & Half Marathon - December 2024

Sunday, 1 Dec 2024

41. Run Heaton 5k, 10k, & Half Marathon - December 2024

Manchester, Greater Manchester

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(83 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
RunThrough Blackburn 10k
Sunday, 8 Dec 2024

42. RunThrough Blackburn 10k

Blackburn, Blackburn with Darwen

10k and more

Star4.6

(28 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £38
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
RunThrough Tatton 10k & 5k - December

Saturday, 14 Dec 2024

43. RunThrough Tatton 10k & 5k - December

Knutsford, Cheshire East

10k, 5k and more

Star4.7

(88 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £38
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
RunThrough Tatton Park 5k & 10k Series Pass 2024

Tuesday, 31 Dec 2024

44. RunThrough Tatton Park 5k & 10k Series Pass 2024

Knutsford, Cheshire East

5k

Ticket£110
Manchester Half Marathon

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

45. Manchester Half Marathon

Stretford, Greater Manchester

half marathon

Star4.1

(16 reviews)

Great atmosphereFlat road
Canal Side Dash - Hebden Bridge 19k

Tuesday, 21 May 2024

46. Canal Side Dash - Hebden Bridge 19k

Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire

Star4.7

(3 reviews)

Great atmosphereFlat road
Canal Side Dash - Mytholmroyd 17k

Friday, 14 Jun 2024

47. Canal Side Dash - Mytholmroyd 17k

Mytholmroyd, West Yorkshire

Star4.9

(5 reviews)

Great atmosphereFlat trail
