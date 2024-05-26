Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Running Events in Manchester
Manchester has one of the busiest running calendars in the UK. With over 150 events throughout the year across a range of distances, there are plenty of opportunities for runners of any ability to get active. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. The city is home to some of the UK's most popular running events: the Great Manchester Run is the largest 10k event in Europe, with 30,000 participants, and now also offers a half-marathon distance. The Greater Manchester Marathon is the second-largest marathon in the UK, with over 16,000 runners each year. There are other options beyond the city, that take in the stunning scenery of the nearby countryside. One of our most highly-rated trail runs is the Langsett 10, which is a hilly route on the edge of the Peak District National Park.
Sunday, 26 May 2024
1. AJ Bell Great Manchester Run 2024
Manchester, Greater Manchester
half marathon, 10k
(514 reviews)
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
2. RunThrough Tatton 5k & 10k – March 2024
Knutsford, Cheshire East
10k, 5k and more
(69 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
3. Run Heaton 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - April
Manchester, Greater Manchester
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(112 reviews)
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
4. RunThrough Tatton 5k & 10k – April 2024
Knutsford, Cheshire East
10k, 5k and more
(171 reviews)
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
5. RunThrough Altrincham 10k 2024
Altrincham, Greater Manchester
10k and more
(171 reviews)
Thursday, 25 Apr 2024
6. Run Media City 5k & 10k – April
Salford, Greater Manchester
10k, 5k and more
(140 reviews)
Saturday, 11 May 2024
7. RunThrough Tatton 5k & 10k - May 2024
Knutsford, Cheshire East
10k, 5k and more
(44 reviews)
Saturday, 25 May 2024
8. AJ Bell Junior & Mini Great Manchester Run 2024
Manchester, Greater Manchester
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
9. RunThrough Cheshire Half Marathon
Siddington, Cheshire East
half marathon and more
(121 reviews)
Sunday, 16 Feb 2025
10. Watersons HALE 10k & 3k
Hale, Greater Manchester
10k and more
(126 reviews)
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
11. The Ultra Loop | Run As Many 5km Loops As You Can In 8 Hours
Manchester, Greater Manchester
ultramarathon
(64 reviews)
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
12. Calderdale Way Ultra
Heptonstall, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon
Saturday, 4 May 2024
13. Legless 5k Beer Challenge
Timperley, Greater Manchester
5k
Thursday, 30 May 2024
14. Run Media City 5k & 10k - May
Salford, Greater Manchester
5k, 10k and more
(82 reviews)
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
15. The Ultra Loop | Track Edition
Wythenshawe, Greater Manchester
(20 reviews)
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
16. RunThrough Tatton 5k & 10k – June
Knutsford, Cheshire East
10k, 5k and more
Thursday, 13 Jun 2024
17. Tour of Tameside
Greater Manchester, Greater Manchester
(40 reviews)
Thursday, 13 Jun 2024
18. The X-Trail 10k
Oldham, Greater Manchester
10k
(24 reviews)
Friday, 14 Jun 2024
19. Hell on the Fell
Stalybridge, Greater Manchester
(17 reviews)
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
20. Hero Half Marathon
Hadfield, Derbyshire
half marathon
(26 reviews)
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
21. Dr Ron Hyde 7 Mile Race
Hyde, Greater Manchester
(26 reviews)
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024
22. Darwen Triathlon - June 2024
Darwen, Blackburn with Darwen
sprint, 10k, 5k and more
Thursday, 27 Jun 2024
23. RunThrough Media City 5k & 10k – June
Salford, Greater Manchester
10k, 5k and more
(92 reviews)
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
24. Northwich 10k June 2024
Northwich, Cheshire West and Chester
10k
Wednesday, 3 Jul 2024
25. Chase the Sun Tatton 10k & 5k- July
Knutsford, Cheshire East
10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
26. The 10 Mile & 3 Mile Race
Rishworth, West Yorkshire
10 miles, 5k
(21 reviews)
Thursday, 25 Jul 2024
27. Run Media City 5k & 10k – July
Salford, Greater Manchester
10k, 5k and more
(70 reviews)
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
28. RunThrough Tatton 10k & 5k- July
Knutsford, Cheshire East
10k, 5k
(50 reviews)
Saturday, 3 Aug 2024
29. She Strides Ultra
Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon
Wednesday, 14 Aug 2024
30. RunThrough Chase the Sun Tatton 10k & 5k - August
Knutsford
10k, 5k and more
(36 reviews)
Thursday, 29 Aug 2024
31. Run Media City 5k and 10k - August
Salford, Greater Manchester
5k, 10k and more
(59 reviews)
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
32. RunThrough Tatton 10k & 5k – September
Knutsford, Cheshire East
10k, 5k and more
(30 reviews)
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
33. Run Heaton Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - September 2024
Manchester, Greater Manchester
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(67 reviews)
Thursday, 26 Sept 2024
34. Run Media City 5k and 10k - September
Salford, Greater Manchester
5k, 10k and more
(95 reviews)
Thursday, 26 Sept 2024
35. Run Media City - Series Pass
Salford, Greater Manchester
10k
(30 reviews)
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
36. RunThrough Tatton 10k & 5k – October
Knutsford, Cheshire East
10k, 5k and more
(33 reviews)
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
37. The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile Manchester
Manchester, Greater Manchester
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
38. Macclesfield Running Festival 2024
Macclesfield, Cheshire East
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 9 Nov 2024
39. Run Tatton 5k & 10k November 2024
Knutsford, Cheshire East
5k, 10k and more
Sunday, 10 Nov 2024
40. Run Tatton Half Marathon November 2024
Knutsford, Cheshire East
half marathon and more
(66 reviews)
Sunday, 1 Dec 2024
41. Run Heaton 5k, 10k, & Half Marathon - December 2024
Manchester, Greater Manchester
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(83 reviews)
Sunday, 8 Dec 2024
42. RunThrough Blackburn 10k
Blackburn, Blackburn with Darwen
10k and more
(28 reviews)
Saturday, 14 Dec 2024
43. RunThrough Tatton 10k & 5k - December
Knutsford, Cheshire East
10k, 5k and more
(88 reviews)
Tuesday, 31 Dec 2024
44. RunThrough Tatton Park 5k & 10k Series Pass 2024
Knutsford, Cheshire East
5k
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
45. Manchester Half Marathon
Stretford, Greater Manchester
half marathon
(16 reviews)
Tuesday, 21 May 2024
46. Canal Side Dash - Hebden Bridge 19k
Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire
(3 reviews)
Friday, 14 Jun 2024
47. Canal Side Dash - Mytholmroyd 17k
Mytholmroyd, West Yorkshire
(5 reviews)