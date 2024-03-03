Middlesbrough puts on a range of events throughout the year for runners of all experience levels, as races take place across a range of distances. Middlesbrough gives access to some of the most popular running events in the North East. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. Nearby South Shields holds a popular 'Monthly Mile', and there are regular 10k trail runs at Ormesby Hall. There are local options over longer distances as well, such as the Shildon Track Half Marathon and Full Marathon. If you prefer trail running to running on city streets, Hardmoors organise a range of epic events on the coast of Saltburn by the Sea or in the North York Moors, with race options from shorter 10k distances all the way to the intense Hardmoors 60 Ultra.