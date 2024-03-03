Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Running Events in Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough puts on a range of events throughout the year for runners of all experience levels, as races take place across a range of distances. Middlesbrough gives access to some of the most popular running events in the North East. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. Nearby South Shields holds a popular 'Monthly Mile', and there are regular 10k trail runs at Ormesby Hall. There are local options over longer distances as well, such as the Shildon Track Half Marathon and Full Marathon. If you prefer trail running to running on city streets, Hardmoors organise a range of epic events on the coast of Saltburn by the Sea or in the North York Moors, with race options from shorter 10k distances all the way to the intense Hardmoors 60 Ultra.
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
1. Middlesbrough Half Marathon and Juniors - March 2024
Middlesbrough, Middlesbrough
half marathon and more
Monday, 1 Apr 2024
2. Run Durham Dalton Park Easter 5k and 10k
Murton, County Durham
10k, 5k and more
(12 reviews)
Sunday, 18 Aug 2024
3. Run Durham Dalton Park 10 & 5 Miler
Murton, County Durham
10 miles and more
(42 reviews)
Sunday, 8 Dec 2024
4. Run Durham Dalton Park Winter 10k, 5k and 2k
Murton, County Durham
10k, 5k and more
(15 reviews)
Sunday, 2 Mar 2025
5. Middlesbrough Half Marathon and Juniors - March 2025
Middlesbrough, Middlesbrough
half marathon and more
Wednesday, 12 Jun 2024
6. Run Durham Dalton Park Sundowner 10k, 5k & Junior 2k
Murton, County Durham
10k