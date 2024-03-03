All Events
Running Events in Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough puts on a range of events throughout the year for runners of all experience levels, as races take place across a range of distances. Middlesbrough gives access to some of the most popular running events in the North East. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. Nearby South Shields holds a popular 'Monthly Mile', and there are regular 10k trail runs at Ormesby Hall. There are local options over longer distances as well, such as the Shildon Track Half Marathon and Full Marathon. If you prefer trail running to running on city streets, Hardmoors organise a range of epic events on the coast of Saltburn by the Sea or in the North York Moors, with race options from shorter 10k distances all the way to the intense Hardmoors 60 Ultra.

Middlesbrough Half Marathon and Juniors - March 2024
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

1. Middlesbrough Half Marathon and Juniors - March 2024

Middlesbrough, Middlesbrough

half marathon and more

Ticket£5 – £44
Run Durham Dalton Park Easter 5k and 10k
Monday, 1 Apr 2024

2. Run Durham Dalton Park Easter 5k and 10k

Murton, County Durham

10k, 5k and more

Star4.3

(12 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £24
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Run Durham Dalton Park 10 & 5 Miler

Sunday, 18 Aug 2024

3. Run Durham Dalton Park 10 & 5 Miler

Murton, County Durham

10 miles and more

Star3.8

(42 reviews)

Ticket£17 – £24
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Run Durham Dalton Park Winter 10k, 5k and 2k

Sunday, 8 Dec 2024

4. Run Durham Dalton Park Winter 10k, 5k and 2k

Murton, County Durham

10k, 5k and more

Star4.2

(15 reviews)

Ticket£8 – £23
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Middlesbrough Half Marathon and Juniors - March 2025
Sunday, 2 Mar 2025

5. Middlesbrough Half Marathon and Juniors - March 2025

Middlesbrough, Middlesbrough

half marathon and more

Ticket£5 – £42
Run Durham Dalton Park Sundowner 10k, 5k & Junior 2k

Wednesday, 12 Jun 2024

6. Run Durham Dalton Park Sundowner 10k, 5k & Junior 2k

Murton, County Durham

10k

Ticket£10 – £24
