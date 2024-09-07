Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Running Events in Newcastle
Newcastle is the centrepoint for running events in the North East, with a range of races available for runners of all abilities and experience levels. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. Simplyhealth organise the Great North Family Run (1 mile) and Great North 10k Run on the same day at Gateshead Stadium each year. Alternatviely, nearby South Shields puts on a 'Monthly Mile', which won the North East Running Project of the Year Award. Longer distances, from half-marathons and marathons to ultras, often take place on city streets, past famous landmarks. Every September, the city welcomes over 57,000 runners for the Great North Run, one of the most iconic running events in the UK calendar. Established in 1981, it has become the largest half marathon running event in the world.
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
1. AJ Bell Junior & Mini Great North Run 2024
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
Sunday, 5 May 2024
2. RunThrough Gateshead Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k 2024
Gateshead, Tyne and Wear
half marathon, 10k, marathon
(176 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
3. AJ Bell Great North 10k 2024
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
10k
Saturday, 13 Jul 2024
4. Ultra North 2024
Blaydon-on-Tyne, Tyne and Wear
ultramarathon and more
(123 reviews)
Wednesday, 24 Apr 2024
5. Quayside 5k & Junior Quayside 3k April 2024
Gateshead, Tyne and Wear
5k and more
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
6. RunThrough Morpeth 10k
Morpeth, Northumberland
10k
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
7. RunThrough Newcastle Half Marathon & 10k
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
half marathon, 10k and more
Friday, 6 Sept 2024
8. AJ Bell Great North 5k 2024
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
5k
(117 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
9. Jarrow 10k 2024
Hebburn, Tyne and Wear
10k and more
Monday, 1 Apr 2024
10. Run Durham Dalton Park Easter 5k and 10k
Murton, County Durham
10k, 5k and more
(12 reviews)
Sunday, 12 May 2024
11. Sunderland City Runs
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear
half marathon, 10k
(9 reviews)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
12. Run To Infinity & Beyond 2
Old Elvet, County Durham
10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024
13. Great British Bake Off Run (North)
Durham, County Durham
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
14. Run Northumberland Coquet 5k, 10k & Half Marathon
Rothbury, Northumberland
half marathon, 10k, 5k
(14 reviews)
Wednesday, 10 Jul 2024
15. Run Northumberland Stamfordham 10k
Newcastle upon Tyne, Northumberland
10k
(4 reviews)
Wednesday, 7 Aug 2024
16. Quayside 5k & Junior Quayside 3k August 2024
Gateshead, Tyne and Wear
5k and more
Sunday, 18 Aug 2024
17. Run Durham Dalton Park 10 & 5 Miler
Murton, County Durham
10 miles and more
(42 reviews)
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
18. AJ Bell Great North Run 2024-2026 Membership
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
half marathon
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
19. AJ Bell Great North Run 2024
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
half marathon
Sunday, 8 Dec 2024
20. Run Durham Dalton Park Winter 10k, 5k and 2k
Murton, County Durham
10k, 5k and more
(15 reviews)
Sunday, 29 Dec 2024
21. Run Northumberland Rothbury 10k
Rothbury, Northumberland
10k
(9 reviews)
Saturday, 18 Jan 2025
22. RunThrough Newcastle 10k - January
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
10k and more
(124 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
23. Save the Rhino Run 2024
Old Elvet, County Durham
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(15 reviews)
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
24. The Tyne Bridges to Boundaries Ultra
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
ultramarathon
Wednesday, 12 Jun 2024
25. Run Durham Dalton Park Sundowner 10k, 5k & Junior 2k
Murton, County Durham
10k
Friday, 14 Jun 2024
26. The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile Newcastle
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
Wednesday, 19 Jun 2024
27. Run Gateshead Sundowner 10k, 5k & 4k Junior Run
Swalwell, Tyne and Wear
10k
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
28. AJ Bell Great North Run 2024 Ballot
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
half marathon, 10k
Sunday, 8 Dec 2024
29. The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile Newcastle - Winter
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
10 miles, 10k and more
Sunday, 15 Dec 2024
30. Run Gateshead Hot Chocolate 10k, 5k & 4k Junior Run
Swalwell, Tyne and Wear
10k