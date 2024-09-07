All Events
Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

Running Events in Newcastle

Newcastle is the centrepoint for running events in the North East, with a range of races available for runners of all abilities and experience levels. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. Simplyhealth organise the Great North Family Run (1 mile) and Great North 10k Run on the same day at Gateshead Stadium each year. Alternatviely, nearby South Shields puts on a 'Monthly Mile', which won the North East Running Project of the Year Award. Longer distances, from half-marathons and marathons to ultras, often take place on city streets, past famous landmarks. Every September, the city welcomes over 57,000 runners for the Great North Run, one of the most iconic running events in the UK calendar. Established in 1981, it has become the largest half marathon running event in the world.

AJ Bell Junior & Mini Great North Run 2024
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

AJ Bell Junior & Mini Great North Run 2024

Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear

£23.50
RunThrough Gateshead Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k 2024
Sunday, 5 May 2024

RunThrough Gateshead Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k 2024

Gateshead, Tyne and Wear

Running

half marathon, 10k, marathon

4.4

(176 reviews)

£5 – £52
Great atmosphere, Road
AJ Bell Great North 10k 2024
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

AJ Bell Great North 10k 2024

Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Running

10k

£32
Road
Ultra North 2024
Saturday, 13 Jul 2024

Ultra North 2024

Blaydon-on-Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Running

ultramarathon and more

4.5

(123 reviews)

£50 – £80
Great atmosphere, Flat trail
Quayside 5k & Junior Quayside 3k April 2024
Wednesday, 24 Apr 2024

Quayside 5k & Junior Quayside 3k April 2024

Gateshead, Tyne and Wear

Running

5k and more

£5 – £34
Road
RunThrough Morpeth 10k
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

RunThrough Morpeth 10k

Morpeth, Northumberland

Running

10k

£20 – £38
Booking perks
RunThrough Newcastle Half Marathon & 10k
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

RunThrough Newcastle Half Marathon & 10k

Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

£21.67 – £42
Road
AJ Bell Great North 5k 2024
Friday, 6 Sept 2024

AJ Bell Great North 5k 2024

Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Running

5k

4.6

(117 reviews)

£23
Great atmosphere, Road
Jarrow 10k 2024
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

Jarrow 10k 2024

Hebburn, Tyne and Wear

Running

10k and more

£23.40 – £40
Booking perks
Run Durham Dalton Park Easter 5k and 10k
Monday, 1 Apr 2024

Run Durham Dalton Park Easter 5k and 10k

Murton, County Durham

Running

10k, 5k and more

4.3

(12 reviews)

£10 – £24
Great atmosphere, Flat trail
Sunderland City Runs
Sunday, 12 May 2024

Sunderland City Runs

Sunderland, Tyne and Wear

Running

half marathon, 10k

4.9

(9 reviews)

£28 – £40
Great atmosphere, Road
Run To Infinity & Beyond 2
Sunday, 19 May 2024

Run To Infinity & Beyond 2

Old Elvet, County Durham

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

£22 – £40
Booking perks
Great British Bake Off Run (North)
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024

Great British Bake Off Run (North)

Durham, County Durham

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

£22 – £40
Flat
Run Northumberland Coquet 5k, 10k & Half Marathon

Sunday, 30 Jun 2024

Run Northumberland Coquet 5k, 10k & Half Marathon

Rothbury, Northumberland

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

4.3

(14 reviews)

£13 – £30
Great atmosphere, Hilly trail
Run Northumberland Stamfordham 10k

Wednesday, 10 Jul 2024

Run Northumberland Stamfordham 10k

Newcastle upon Tyne, Northumberland

Running

10k

4.0

(4 reviews)

£22 – £24
Great atmosphere, Flat road
Quayside 5k & Junior Quayside 3k August 2024
Wednesday, 7 Aug 2024

Quayside 5k & Junior Quayside 3k August 2024

Gateshead, Tyne and Wear

Running

5k and more

£5 – £34
Flat road
Run Durham Dalton Park 10 & 5 Miler

Sunday, 18 Aug 2024

Run Durham Dalton Park 10 & 5 Miler

Murton, County Durham

Running

10 miles and more

3.8

(42 reviews)

£17 – £24
Great atmosphere, Flat trail
AJ Bell Great North Run 2024-2026 Membership

Sunday, 8 Sept 2024

AJ Bell Great North Run 2024-2026 Membership

Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Running

half marathon

£70
AJ Bell Great North Run 2024

Sunday, 8 Sept 2024

AJ Bell Great North Run 2024

Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Running

half marathon

Run Durham Dalton Park Winter 10k, 5k and 2k

Sunday, 8 Dec 2024

Run Durham Dalton Park Winter 10k, 5k and 2k

Murton, County Durham

Running

10k, 5k and more

4.2

(15 reviews)

£8 – £23
Great atmosphere, Flat trail
Run Northumberland Rothbury 10k

Sunday, 29 Dec 2024

Run Northumberland Rothbury 10k

Rothbury, Northumberland

Running

10k

4.5

(9 reviews)

£22 – £24
Great atmosphere, Great scenery, Flat road
RunThrough Newcastle 10k - January
Saturday, 18 Jan 2025

RunThrough Newcastle 10k - January

Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Running

10k and more

Star4.8

(124 reviews)

Ticket£21.67 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Save the Rhino Run 2024

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

23. Save the Rhino Run 2024

Old Elvet, County Durham

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star5.0

(15 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £40
Great atmosphereFlat trail
The Tyne Bridges to Boundaries Ultra

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

24. The Tyne Bridges to Boundaries Ultra

Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Running

ultramarathon

Flat trail
Run Durham Dalton Park Sundowner 10k, 5k & Junior 2k

Wednesday, 12 Jun 2024

25. Run Durham Dalton Park Sundowner 10k, 5k & Junior 2k

Murton, County Durham

Running

10k

Ticket£10 – £24
Booking perks
The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile Newcastle

Friday, 14 Jun 2024

26. The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile Newcastle

Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Ticket£38
Run Gateshead Sundowner 10k, 5k & 4k Junior Run
Wednesday, 19 Jun 2024

27. Run Gateshead Sundowner 10k, 5k & 4k Junior Run

Swalwell, Tyne and Wear

Running

10k

Ticket£8 – £26
Booking perks
AJ Bell Great North Run 2024 Ballot

Sunday, 8 Sept 2024

28. AJ Bell Great North Run 2024 Ballot

Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Running

half marathon, 10k

The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile Newcastle - Winter

Sunday, 8 Dec 2024

29. The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile Newcastle - Winter

Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Running

10 miles, 10k and more

Ticket£35
Booking perks
Run Gateshead Hot Chocolate 10k, 5k & 4k Junior Run

Sunday, 15 Dec 2024

30. Run Gateshead Hot Chocolate 10k, 5k & 4k Junior Run

Swalwell, Tyne and Wear

Running

10k

Ticket£8 – £24
Booking perks
