Newcastle is the centrepoint for running events in the North East, with a range of races available for runners of all abilities and experience levels. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. Simplyhealth organise the Great North Family Run (1 mile) and Great North 10k Run on the same day at Gateshead Stadium each year. Alternatviely, nearby South Shields puts on a 'Monthly Mile', which won the North East Running Project of the Year Award. Longer distances, from half-marathons and marathons to ultras, often take place on city streets, past famous landmarks. Every September, the city welcomes over 57,000 runners for the Great North Run, one of the most iconic running events in the UK calendar. Established in 1981, it has become the largest half marathon running event in the world.