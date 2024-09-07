All Events
Running Events in North East

The North East is home to some of the UK's most diverse running opportunities. There are races that cater to runners of all experience levels and abilities, so you can find the perfect event for you whether you're just starting out your running journey or you've been running for years. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. The 'Monthly Mile' in South Shields is a popular option. Longer distances, from half-marathons and marathons to ultras, can take place on city streets, past famous landmarks. The Great North Run in Newcastle is the highlight of the running calendar in the North East and in the UK, with over 57,000 runners. Some events take you out off-road onto trails in the scenic countryside. The Kielder Marathon has been referred to as Britain's most beautiful marathon.

37 events found
AJ Bell Junior & Mini Great North Run 2024
Booked 239 times this week

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

1. AJ Bell Junior & Mini Great North Run 2024

Location

Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Ticket£23.50
Booking perksRoad
Heart
RunThrough Gateshead Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k 2024
Booked 89 times this week

Sunday, 5 May 2024

2. RunThrough Gateshead Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k 2024

Location

Gateshead, Tyne and Wear

Running

half marathon, 10k, marathon

Star4.4

(176 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £52
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
AJ Bell Great North 10k 2024
Booked 66 times this week

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

3. AJ Bell Great North 10k 2024

Location

Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Running

10k

Ticket£32
Booking perksRoad
Heart
Ultra North 2024
Booked 52 times this week

Saturday, 13 Jul 2024

4. Ultra North 2024

Location

Blaydon-on-Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Running

ultramarathon and more

Star4.5

(123 reviews)

Ticket£50 – £80
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Quayside 5k & Junior Quayside 3k April 2024
Booked 23 times this week

Wednesday, 24 Apr 2024

5. Quayside 5k & Junior Quayside 3k April 2024

Location

Gateshead, Tyne and Wear

Running

5k and more

Ticket£5 – £34
Booking perksRoad
Heart
RunThrough Morpeth 10k
Booked 23 times this week

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

6. RunThrough Morpeth 10k

Location

Morpeth, Northumberland

Running

10k

Ticket£20 – £38
Booking perks
Heart
RunThrough Newcastle Half Marathon & 10k
Booked 19 times this week

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

7. RunThrough Newcastle Half Marathon & 10k

Location

Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket£21.67 – £42
Booking perksRoad
Heart
AJ Bell Great North 5k 2024
Booked 13 times this week

Friday, 6 Sept 2024

8. AJ Bell Great North 5k 2024

Location

Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Running

5k

Star4.6

(117 reviews)

Ticket£23
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
Jarrow 10k 2024
Booked 19 times this week

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

9. Jarrow 10k 2024

Location

Hebburn, Tyne and Wear

Running

10k and more

Ticket£23.40 – £40
Booking perks
Heart
Run Durham Dalton Park Easter 5k and 10k
Booked 4 times this week

Monday, 1 Apr 2024

10. Run Durham Dalton Park Easter 5k and 10k

Location

Murton, County Durham

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.3

(12 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £24
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Run Durham Hamsterley 10k

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

11. Run Durham Hamsterley 10k

Location

Bedburn, County Durham

Running

10k

Star4.7

(7 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £24
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
Pennine Journey North Ultra

Friday, 3 May 2024

12. Pennine Journey North Ultra

Location

Consett, Northumberland

Running

ultramarathon

Star3.3

(1 reviews)

Ticket£66.67 – £182
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
Sunderland City Runs
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 12 May 2024

13. Sunderland City Runs

Location

Sunderland, Tyne and Wear

Running

half marathon, 10k

Star4.9

(9 reviews)

Ticket£28 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
Run To Infinity & Beyond 2
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 19 May 2024

14. Run To Infinity & Beyond 2

Location

Old Elvet, County Durham

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Ticket£22 – £40
Booking perks
Heart
Great British Bake Off Run (North)
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 23 Jun 2024

15. Great British Bake Off Run (North)

Location

Durham, County Durham

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Ticket£22 – £40
Booking perksFlat
Heart
Run Northumberland Stamfordham 10k

Wednesday, 10 Jul 2024

16. Run Northumberland Stamfordham 10k

Location

Newcastle upon Tyne, Northumberland

Running

10k

Star4.0

(4 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £24
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Run Durham Hamsterley Forest Summer Half Marathon & 10k

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

17. Run Durham Hamsterley Forest Summer Half Marathon & 10k

Location

Bedburn, County Durham

Running

10k, half marathon

Star4.2

(3 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £30
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Quayside 5k & Junior Quayside 3k August 2024
Booked 5 times this week

Wednesday, 7 Aug 2024

18. Quayside 5k & Junior Quayside 3k August 2024

Location

Gateshead, Tyne and Wear

Running

5k and more

Ticket£5 – £34
Booking perksFlat road
Heart
Run Durham Dalton Park 10 & 5 Miler

Sunday, 18 Aug 2024

19. Run Durham Dalton Park 10 & 5 Miler

Location

Murton, County Durham

Running

10 miles and more

Star3.8

(42 reviews)

Ticket£17 – £24
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
AJ Bell Great North Run 2024-2026 Membership

Sunday, 8 Sept 2024

20. AJ Bell Great North Run 2024-2026 Membership

Location

Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Running

half marathon

Ticket£70
Booking perks
Heart
AJ Bell Great North Run 2024

Sunday, 8 Sept 2024

21. AJ Bell Great North Run 2024

Location

Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Running

half marathon

Heart
Run Northumberland Matfen 10k

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

22. Run Northumberland Matfen 10k

Location

Matfen, Northumberland

Running

10k

Star4.7

(10 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £24
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Kielder Marathon Weekend

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

23. Kielder Marathon Weekend

Location

Hexham, Northumberland

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.9

(22 reviews)

Ticket£8 – £60
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
Run Durham Hamsterley Remembrance 10 Miler & 5 Miler

Sunday, 10 Nov 2024

24. Run Durham Hamsterley Remembrance 10 Miler & 5 Miler

Location

Hamsterley, County Durham

Running

10 miles and more

Star4.3

(17 reviews)

Ticket£17 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Run Northumberland BIG 10 Miler

Sunday, 1 Dec 2024

25. Run Northumberland BIG 10 Miler

Location

Matfen, Northumberland

Running

10 miles

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£24 – £26
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Run Durham Dalton Park Winter 10k, 5k and 2k

Sunday, 8 Dec 2024

26. Run Durham Dalton Park Winter 10k, 5k and 2k

Location

Murton, County Durham

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.2

(15 reviews)

Ticket£8 – £23
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Hamsterley Forest Winter Trail Half Marathon and 10k

Saturday, 11 Jan 2025

27. Hamsterley Forest Winter Trail Half Marathon and 10k

Location

Bishop Auckland, County Durham

Running

10k, half marathon

Star4.8

(114 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £30
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
RunThrough Newcastle 10k - January
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 18 Jan 2025

28. RunThrough Newcastle 10k - January

Location

Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Running

10k and more

Star4.8

(124 reviews)

Ticket£21.67 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Save the Rhino Run 2024

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

29. Save the Rhino Run 2024

Location

Old Elvet, County Durham

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star5.0

(15 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £40
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
The Tyne Bridges to Boundaries Ultra

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

30. The Tyne Bridges to Boundaries Ultra

Location

Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Running

ultramarathon

Flat trail
Heart
Run Durham Dalton Park Sundowner 10k, 5k & Junior 2k

Wednesday, 12 Jun 2024

31. Run Durham Dalton Park Sundowner 10k, 5k & Junior 2k

Location

Murton, County Durham

Running

10k

Ticket£10 – £24
Booking perks
Heart
The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile Newcastle

Friday, 14 Jun 2024

32. The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile Newcastle

Location

Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Ticket£38
Booking perks
Heart
Run Gateshead Sundowner 10k, 5k & 4k Junior Run
Booked 1 time this week

Wednesday, 19 Jun 2024

33. Run Gateshead Sundowner 10k, 5k & 4k Junior Run

Location

Swalwell, Tyne and Wear

Running

10k

Ticket£8 – £26
Booking perks
Heart
Run Northumberland Hexham Sundowner 10k

Wednesday, 17 Jul 2024

34. Run Northumberland Hexham Sundowner 10k

Location

Hexham, Northumberland

Running

10k

Ticket£22 – £24
Booking perksGreat sceneryRoad
Heart
AJ Bell Great North Run 2024 Ballot

Sunday, 8 Sept 2024

35. AJ Bell Great North Run 2024 Ballot

Location

Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Running

half marathon, 10k

Heart
The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile Newcastle - Winter

Sunday, 8 Dec 2024

36. The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile Newcastle - Winter

Location

Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Running

10 miles, 10k and more

Ticket£35
Booking perks
Heart
Run Gateshead Hot Chocolate 10k, 5k & 4k Junior Run

Sunday, 15 Dec 2024

37. Run Gateshead Hot Chocolate 10k, 5k & 4k Junior Run

Location

Swalwell, Tyne and Wear

Running

10k

Ticket£8 – £24
Booking perks
Heart
