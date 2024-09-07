The North East is home to some of the UK's most diverse running opportunities. There are races that cater to runners of all experience levels and abilities, so you can find the perfect event for you whether you're just starting out your running journey or you've been running for years. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. The 'Monthly Mile' in South Shields is a popular option. Longer distances, from half-marathons and marathons to ultras, can take place on city streets, past famous landmarks. The Great North Run in Newcastle is the highlight of the running calendar in the North East and in the UK, with over 57,000 runners. Some events take you out off-road onto trails in the scenic countryside. The Kielder Marathon has been referred to as Britain's most beautiful marathon.