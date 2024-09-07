Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Running Events in North East
The North East is home to some of the UK's most diverse running opportunities. There are races that cater to runners of all experience levels and abilities, so you can find the perfect event for you whether you're just starting out your running journey or you've been running for years. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. The 'Monthly Mile' in South Shields is a popular option. Longer distances, from half-marathons and marathons to ultras, can take place on city streets, past famous landmarks. The Great North Run in Newcastle is the highlight of the running calendar in the North East and in the UK, with over 57,000 runners. Some events take you out off-road onto trails in the scenic countryside. The Kielder Marathon has been referred to as Britain's most beautiful marathon.
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
1. AJ Bell Junior & Mini Great North Run 2024
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
Sunday, 5 May 2024
2. RunThrough Gateshead Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k 2024
Gateshead, Tyne and Wear
half marathon, 10k, marathon
(176 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
3. AJ Bell Great North 10k 2024
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
10k
Saturday, 13 Jul 2024
4. Ultra North 2024
Blaydon-on-Tyne, Tyne and Wear
ultramarathon and more
(123 reviews)
Wednesday, 24 Apr 2024
5. Quayside 5k & Junior Quayside 3k April 2024
Gateshead, Tyne and Wear
5k and more
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
6. RunThrough Morpeth 10k
Morpeth, Northumberland
10k
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
7. RunThrough Newcastle Half Marathon & 10k
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
half marathon, 10k and more
Friday, 6 Sept 2024
8. AJ Bell Great North 5k 2024
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
5k
(117 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
9. Jarrow 10k 2024
Hebburn, Tyne and Wear
10k and more
Monday, 1 Apr 2024
10. Run Durham Dalton Park Easter 5k and 10k
Murton, County Durham
10k, 5k and more
(12 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
11. Run Durham Hamsterley 10k
Bedburn, County Durham
10k
(7 reviews)
Friday, 3 May 2024
12. Pennine Journey North Ultra
Consett, Northumberland
ultramarathon
(1 reviews)
Sunday, 12 May 2024
13. Sunderland City Runs
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear
half marathon, 10k
(9 reviews)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
14. Run To Infinity & Beyond 2
Old Elvet, County Durham
10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024
15. Great British Bake Off Run (North)
Durham, County Durham
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Wednesday, 10 Jul 2024
16. Run Northumberland Stamfordham 10k
Newcastle upon Tyne, Northumberland
10k
(4 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
17. Run Durham Hamsterley Forest Summer Half Marathon & 10k
Bedburn, County Durham
10k, half marathon
(3 reviews)
Wednesday, 7 Aug 2024
18. Quayside 5k & Junior Quayside 3k August 2024
Gateshead, Tyne and Wear
5k and more
Sunday, 18 Aug 2024
19. Run Durham Dalton Park 10 & 5 Miler
Murton, County Durham
10 miles and more
(42 reviews)
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
20. AJ Bell Great North Run 2024-2026 Membership
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
half marathon
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
21. AJ Bell Great North Run 2024
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
half marathon
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
22. Run Northumberland Matfen 10k
Matfen, Northumberland
10k
(10 reviews)
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
23. Kielder Marathon Weekend
Hexham, Northumberland
marathon, half marathon, 10k and more
(22 reviews)
Sunday, 10 Nov 2024
24. Run Durham Hamsterley Remembrance 10 Miler & 5 Miler
Hamsterley, County Durham
10 miles and more
(17 reviews)
Sunday, 1 Dec 2024
25. Run Northumberland BIG 10 Miler
Matfen, Northumberland
10 miles
(1 reviews)
Sunday, 8 Dec 2024
26. Run Durham Dalton Park Winter 10k, 5k and 2k
Murton, County Durham
10k, 5k and more
(15 reviews)
Saturday, 11 Jan 2025
27. Hamsterley Forest Winter Trail Half Marathon and 10k
Bishop Auckland, County Durham
10k, half marathon
(114 reviews)
Saturday, 18 Jan 2025
28. RunThrough Newcastle 10k - January
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
10k and more
(124 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
29. Save the Rhino Run 2024
Old Elvet, County Durham
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(15 reviews)
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
30. The Tyne Bridges to Boundaries Ultra
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
ultramarathon
Wednesday, 12 Jun 2024
31. Run Durham Dalton Park Sundowner 10k, 5k & Junior 2k
Murton, County Durham
10k
Friday, 14 Jun 2024
32. The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile Newcastle
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
Wednesday, 19 Jun 2024
33. Run Gateshead Sundowner 10k, 5k & 4k Junior Run
Swalwell, Tyne and Wear
10k
Wednesday, 17 Jul 2024
34. Run Northumberland Hexham Sundowner 10k
Hexham, Northumberland
10k
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
35. AJ Bell Great North Run 2024 Ballot
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
half marathon, 10k
Sunday, 8 Dec 2024
36. The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile Newcastle - Winter
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
10 miles, 10k and more
Sunday, 15 Dec 2024
37. Run Gateshead Hot Chocolate 10k, 5k & 4k Junior Run
Swalwell, Tyne and Wear
10k