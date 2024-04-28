All Events
Running Events in Norwich

Norwich provides running opportunities throughout the year in and around the city. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. There are monthly 10k trail runs around the stunning Blickling Estate, and a popular event along Marriott's Way. Longer distances, such as half-marathons and marathons, require more training but are hugely rewarding. There are popular half-marathons in Thetford and King's Lynn, but the highlight is the Larking Gowen City of Norwich Half Marathon, which now takes place at the Norfolk Showground. The area also provides plenty of ultra distance running events, making the most of the scenic countryside and stunning coastlines. You could try to complete the Positive Steps Grand Slam, which consists of the Norfolk 100k, the Kings Forest 50km, and the Peddars Way Ultra: if you complete all three within a 12-month period, you receive a Grand Slam tankard.

4 events found
The Norfolk Marathon

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

1. The Norfolk Marathon

Location

Cromer, Norfolk

Running

marathon

Road
Boudicca Way Guided Ultra

Saturday, 11 May 2024

2. Boudicca Way Guided Ultra

Location

Diss, Norfolk

Running

ultramarathon

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Great atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Autumn Blickling Half Marathon
Sunday, 20 Oct 2024

3. Autumn Blickling Half Marathon

Location

Aylsham, Norfolk

Running

10k

Ticket£27 – £29
The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile Norwich

Sunday, 5 Jan 2025

4. The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile Norwich

Location

Norwich, Norfolk

Running

10 miles, 10k and more

Ticket£35
