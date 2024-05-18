Nottingham offers a range of running events across all distances, so runners of any ability are encouraged to get involved. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. There is a Winter and Summer 5k series, which puts on regular races so that beginners can get hooked. Longer distances, such as half-marathons and marathons, require more training but are hugely rewarding. The Robin Hood Half Marathon attracts over 13,000 participants, and also puts on a Mini Marathon and Nottingham Mile, so friends and family can take part. Similarly, to get you into the festive spirit, Nottingham has a Christmas weekend of running, including 5 races: a marathon, half-marathon, 10k, 5k, and 1-mile fun run. Beyond the city, you can head into the famous Sherwood Forest for the Robin Hood 100 (yes, that's 100 miles!).