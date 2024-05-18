Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Running Events in Nottingham
Nottingham offers a range of running events across all distances, so runners of any ability are encouraged to get involved. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. There is a Winter and Summer 5k series, which puts on regular races so that beginners can get hooked. Longer distances, such as half-marathons and marathons, require more training but are hugely rewarding. The Robin Hood Half Marathon attracts over 13,000 participants, and also puts on a Mini Marathon and Nottingham Mile, so friends and family can take part. Similarly, to get you into the festive spirit, Nottingham has a Christmas weekend of running, including 5 races: a marathon, half-marathon, 10k, 5k, and 1-mile fun run. Beyond the city, you can head into the famous Sherwood Forest for the Robin Hood 100 (yes, that's 100 miles!).
Saturday, 18 May 2024
1. Outlaw Half Nottingham Weekend 2024
Holme Pierrepont, Nottinghamshire
super sprint and more
(129 reviews)
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
2. Mansfield 10k
Mansfield
10k and more
Sunday, 23 Feb 2025
3. RunThrough Leicestershire Half Marathon 2025
Prestwold, Leicestershire
half marathon and more
(252 reviews)
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
4. Leicestershire 3 Peaks Guided 16 Mile Trail Run
Woodhouse Eaves, Leicestershire
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
5. SMASH SHERWOOD RUN 2024
Mansfield, Nottinghamshire
5k, 10k, 10 miles and more
(15 reviews)
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
6. Outlaw Nottingham Weekend 2024
Holme Pierrepont, Nottinghamshire
(230 reviews)
Sunday, 4 Aug 2024
7. Nottingham Running Festival 2024
Nottingham, Nottingham
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 25 Aug 2024
8. RunThrough Derby Running Festival 2024
Derby, Derbyshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(74 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
9. HARP Mud Run
Chesterfield, Derbyshire
10k, 5k
(39 reviews)
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
10. Leicestershire 3 Peaks Guided 16 Mile Trail Run
Woodhouse Eaves, Leicestershire
Sunday, 3 Nov 2024
11. RunThrough Leicestershire Running Festival 2024
Prestwold, Leicestershire
10k, 5k, 10 miles and more
(56 reviews)
Monday, 30 Dec 2024
12. Black Moon Rising
Sutton Scarsdale, Derbyshire
half marathon
(11 reviews)
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
13. Robin Hood Half Marathon
Nottingham, Nottingham
half marathon
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
14. The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile Nottingham
Nottingham, Nottingham
10 miles and more
Saturday, 13 Jul 2024
15. Leicestershire Round - Series 1 - Leg 3
Cossington, Leicestershire
ultramarathon