All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
East Midlands
ChevronRight
Nottingham
Search
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Running Events in Nottingham

Nottingham offers a range of running events across all distances, so runners of any ability are encouraged to get involved. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. There is a Winter and Summer 5k series, which puts on regular races so that beginners can get hooked. Longer distances, such as half-marathons and marathons, require more training but are hugely rewarding. The Robin Hood Half Marathon attracts over 13,000 participants, and also puts on a Mini Marathon and Nottingham Mile, so friends and family can take part. Similarly, to get you into the festive spirit, Nottingham has a Christmas weekend of running, including 5 races: a marathon, half-marathon, 10k, 5k, and 1-mile fun run. Beyond the city, you can head into the famous Sherwood Forest for the Robin Hood 100 (yes, that's 100 miles!).

15 events found
Outlaw Half Nottingham Weekend 2024
Booked 49 times this week

Saturday, 18 May 2024

1. Outlaw Half Nottingham Weekend 2024

Location

Holme Pierrepont, Nottinghamshire

Running

super sprint and more

Star4.6

(129 reviews)

Ticket£12 – £275
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
Mansfield 10k
Booked 44 times this week

Sunday, 8 Sept 2024

2. Mansfield 10k

Location

Mansfield

Running

10k and more

Ticket£5 – £38
Booking perks
Heart
RunThrough Leicestershire Half Marathon 2025
Booked 18 times this week

Sunday, 23 Feb 2025

3. RunThrough Leicestershire Half Marathon 2025

Location

Prestwold, Leicestershire

Running

half marathon and more

Star4.4

(252 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Leicestershire 3 Peaks Guided 16 Mile Trail Run
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

4. Leicestershire 3 Peaks Guided 16 Mile Trail Run

Location

Woodhouse Eaves, Leicestershire

Ticket£40
Booking perksHilly trail
Heart
SMASH SHERWOOD RUN 2024
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 30 Jun 2024

5. SMASH SHERWOOD RUN 2024

Location

Mansfield, Nottinghamshire

Running

5k, 10k, 10 miles and more

Star4.5

(15 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Outlaw Nottingham Weekend 2024
Booked 10 times this week

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

6. Outlaw Nottingham Weekend 2024

Location

Holme Pierrepont, Nottinghamshire

Star4.7

(230 reviews)

Ticket£12 – £350
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
Nottingham Running Festival 2024
Booked 8 times this week

Sunday, 4 Aug 2024

7. Nottingham Running Festival 2024

Location

Nottingham, Nottingham

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£5 – £42
Booking perksFlat
Heart
RunThrough Derby Running Festival 2024
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 25 Aug 2024

8. RunThrough Derby Running Festival 2024

Location

Derby, Derbyshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(74 reviews)

Ticket£23.33 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
HARP Mud Run

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

9. HARP Mud Run

Location

Chesterfield, Derbyshire

Running

10k, 5k

Star4.6

(39 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £29.99
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Leicestershire 3 Peaks Guided 16 Mile Trail Run
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

10. Leicestershire 3 Peaks Guided 16 Mile Trail Run

Location

Woodhouse Eaves, Leicestershire

Ticket£40
Booking perksHilly
Heart
RunThrough Leicestershire Running Festival 2024
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 3 Nov 2024

11. RunThrough Leicestershire Running Festival 2024

Location

Prestwold, Leicestershire

Running

10k, 5k, 10 miles and more

Star4.3

(56 reviews)

Ticket£21.67 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
Black Moon Rising

Monday, 30 Dec 2024

12. Black Moon Rising

Location

Sutton Scarsdale, Derbyshire

Running

half marathon

Star4.7

(11 reviews)

Ticket£18 – £23
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Robin Hood Half Marathon

Sunday, 29 Sept 2024

13. Robin Hood Half Marathon

Location

Nottingham, Nottingham

Running

half marathon

Road
Heart
The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile Nottingham

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

14. The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile Nottingham

Location

Nottingham, Nottingham

Running

10 miles and more

Heart
Leicestershire Round - Series 1 - Leg 3

Saturday, 13 Jul 2024

15. Leicestershire Round - Series 1 - Leg 3

Location

Cossington, Leicestershire

Running

ultramarathon

Heart
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 events
1
image
🇬🇧