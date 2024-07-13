Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Running Events in Oxford
In Oxford and the South East, runners of any experience and ability can find a great event for them. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. Longer distances, from half-marathons and marathons to ultras, require more training but are hugely rewarding. The Oxford Half Marathon sees 8,000 participants pass the famous landmarks, museums, and colleges of Oxford. If you don't want to run in the city, the Blenheim Palace Half Marathon is one of the UK's most beautiful running events, and offers a 10k and 2k option so anybody can get involved. Alternatively, there are plenty of trail runs available in the stunning local countryside. The Race to the Stones is one of the UK's most famous and popular ultra marathons, with over 2,500 people running 100km along the historic Ridgeway.
Saturday, 13 Jul 2024
1. 2024 Race to the Stones
Lewknor, Oxfordshire
ultramarathon
(114 reviews)
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
2. Oxford Half 2024
Oxford, Oxfordshire
half marathon
(365 reviews)
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
3. Reading 1020
Mapledurham, Oxfordshire
10 miles and more
(11 reviews)
Saturday, 18 May 2024
4. Run The Goring Gap
Mapledurham, Oxfordshire
ultramarathon
Sunday, 19 May 2024
5. Four Farms Challenge 2024
Deddington, Oxfordshire
10k, 5k and more
(49 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
6. Renegade 10k
Yattendon, Berkshire
10k
Friday, 9 Aug 2024
7. The Oxford Ultra
Oxford, Oxfordshire
ultramarathon
(3 reviews)
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
8. Thames Trail Ultra
Village, Oxfordshire
ultramarathon
(27 reviews)
Saturday, 30 Nov 2024
9. The Maverick Exposure Lights Dark Oxfordshire 2024
Stonor, Oxfordshire
(51 reviews)
Saturday, 30 Nov 2024
10. The Maverick Adidas Terrex Original Oxfordshire 2024
Stonor, Oxfordshire
(50 reviews)
Sunday, 24 Nov 2024
11. Silverstone Run Fest
Silverstone
half marathon, 10k and more