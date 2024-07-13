In Oxford and the South East, runners of any experience and ability can find a great event for them. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. Longer distances, from half-marathons and marathons to ultras, require more training but are hugely rewarding. The Oxford Half Marathon sees 8,000 participants pass the famous landmarks, museums, and colleges of Oxford. If you don't want to run in the city, the Blenheim Palace Half Marathon is one of the UK's most beautiful running events, and offers a 10k and 2k option so anybody can get involved. Alternatively, there are plenty of trail runs available in the stunning local countryside. The Race to the Stones is one of the UK's most famous and popular ultra marathons, with over 2,500 people running 100km along the historic Ridgeway.