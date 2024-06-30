Applied FiltersRunning
Running Events in Peterborough, East of England 2024-2025
Peterborough has access to a huge number of nearby running events. From fun runs to long-distance challenges, you won’t struggle to find a great experience whatever your standard. The Greater Cambridge 10k is growing in popularity, and the Newton’s Fraction Half Marathon is highly-rated as it offers a grandstand stadium finish.
Sunday, Jun 30, 2024
1. RunThrough Peterborough Running Festival
Peterborough, Peterborough
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, Apr 14, 2024
2. Huntingdon Challenge
Hinchingbrooke Country Park, Brampton Rd, Huntingdon PE29 6DB, UK
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(26 reviews)
Sunday, Oct 13, 2024
3. AEPG Great Eastern Run
The Embankment, Peterborough PE2 8TY, UK
5k, half marathon
(84 reviews)
Saturday, May 25, 2024
4. The Grim Reaper - 10, 40, 70, 100 Miler
Grimsthorpe, Lincolnshire
ultramarathon, 10 miles
(59 reviews)
Sunday, May 26, 2024
5. SunTime RunTime
Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(9 reviews)
Sunday, Jul 7, 2024
6. The Summer Ready Run
Peterborough, Peterborough
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(33 reviews)
Saturday, Aug 31, 2024
7. Northstowe Festival of Running 2024
Northstowe, Cambridgeshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k
(17 reviews)
Sunday, Sep 15, 2024
8. Easier Said Than Run
Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(27 reviews)
Sunday, Nov 10, 2024
9. Remembrance Run 2024
Peterborough, Peterborough
5k, 10k, ultramarathon
(46 reviews)
Sunday, Nov 24, 2024
10. Turkey Trot 2024
Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
(8 reviews)
Sunday, Dec 15, 2024
11. Bauble Bimble 2024
Peterborough, Peterborough
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k
(69 reviews)
Sunday, Feb 2, 2025
12. OMG (One Mile 2 Go) Run
Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire
(9 reviews)
Sunday, Feb 9, 2025
13. Run for Cake 2025
Peterborough, Peterborough
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(82 reviews)
Sunday, Apr 14, 2024
14. Northstowe Half Marathon and Acorn 5k
Northstowe, Cambridge CB24, UK
half marathon, 5k
(17 reviews)