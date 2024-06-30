Home
Running Events in Peterborough, East of England 2024-2025

Peterborough has access to a huge number of nearby running events. From fun runs to long-distance challenges, you won’t struggle to find a great experience whatever your standard. The Greater Cambridge 10k is growing in popularity, and the Newton’s Fraction Half Marathon is highly-rated as it offers a grandstand stadium finish.

14events found
RunThrough Peterborough Running Festival
Booked 13 times this week

Sunday, Jun 30, 2024

1. RunThrough Peterborough Running Festival

Peterborough, Peterborough

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£20 – £28
Huntingdon Challenge
Booked 7 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
TODAY

Sunday, Apr 14, 2024

2. Huntingdon Challenge

Hinchingbrooke Country Park, Brampton Rd, Huntingdon PE29 6DB, UK

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.6

(26 reviews)

Ticket£32
AEPG Great Eastern Run
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, Oct 13, 2024

3. AEPG Great Eastern Run

The Embankment, Peterborough PE2 8TY, UK

5k, half marathon

Star4.5

(84 reviews)

Ticket£11.90 – £37
The Grim Reaper - 10, 40, 70, 100 Miler
Booked 12 times this week

Saturday, May 25, 2024

4. The Grim Reaper - 10, 40, 70, 100 Miler

Grimsthorpe, Lincolnshire

ultramarathon, 10 miles

Star4.9

(59 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £140
SunTime RunTime

Sunday, May 26, 2024

5. SunTime RunTime

Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.8

(9 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £35
The Summer Ready Run
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, Jul 7, 2024

6. The Summer Ready Run

Peterborough, Peterborough

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.8

(33 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £35
Northstowe Festival of Running 2024
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, Aug 31, 2024

7. Northstowe Festival of Running 2024

Northstowe, Cambridgeshire

half marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.3

(17 reviews)

Ticket£13 – £30
Easier Said Than Run

Sunday, Sep 15, 2024

8. Easier Said Than Run

Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.5

(27 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £35
Remembrance Run 2024

Sunday, Nov 10, 2024

9. Remembrance Run 2024

Peterborough, Peterborough

5k, 10k, ultramarathon

Star4.9

(46 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £35
Turkey Trot 2024

Sunday, Nov 24, 2024

10. Turkey Trot 2024

Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Star4.8

(8 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £35
Bauble Bimble 2024

Sunday, Dec 15, 2024

11. Bauble Bimble 2024

Peterborough, Peterborough

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.7

(69 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £35
OMG (One Mile 2 Go) Run

Sunday, Feb 2, 2025

12. OMG (One Mile 2 Go) Run

Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire

Star4.7

(9 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £35
Run for Cake 2025

Sunday, Feb 9, 2025

13. Run for Cake 2025

Peterborough, Peterborough

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

Star4.6

(82 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £35
Northstowe Half Marathon and Acorn 5k
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, Apr 14, 2024

14. Northstowe Half Marathon and Acorn 5k

Northstowe, Cambridge CB24, UK

half marathon, 5k

Star4.5

(17 reviews)

