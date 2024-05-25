There are plenty of road races in Plymouth for runners of all abilities. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. The Plymouth 5k and 10k is a big family running event, attracting 4,000 runners each year. Longer distances, such as half-marathons and marathons to ultras, require more training but are hugely rewarding. Britain's Ocean City Half Marathon takes runners past Plymouth's historic landmarks, and the Cornish Marathon is a famously beautiful course. The best running experiences in the area can be found in the stunning surrounding countryside: you can go running in Dartmoor, which is hosting Canada's famous Lone Wolf event for the first time in the UK, or along the stunning Devon coast as part of the top-rated Coastal Trail Series. An exciting event is Race the Tide in Mothecombe, where there is a Long (Ultra) Marathon, a Long Half Marathon, and an 8.5-mile trail to beat the tide's average speed of 4mph. In December, there is a variant called Race the Light.