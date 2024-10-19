Portsmouth is buzzing with great running events for all experience levels. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. There is a charitable Remembrance Day 5k and 10k that goes cross-country through beautiful countryside. Longer distances, such as half-marathons and marathons, require more training but are hugely rewarding. The highlight of the calendar is the 10 mile Great South Run, which has 20,000 participants, and offers a 5k option for those who don't want to commit to the full distance just yet. The Portsmouth Coastal Waterside Marathon takes in the scenic coast and at times requires trail running on a multi-terrain course. The surrounding area provides similarly attractive options, such as in the South Downs, or in the New Forest, where there is a running festival including a Marathon, Half-Marathon, 10k and 5k.