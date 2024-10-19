Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
From our partners
Running Events in Portsmouth
Portsmouth is buzzing with great running events for all experience levels. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. There is a charitable Remembrance Day 5k and 10k that goes cross-country through beautiful countryside. Longer distances, such as half-marathons and marathons, require more training but are hugely rewarding. The highlight of the calendar is the 10 mile Great South Run, which has 20,000 participants, and offers a 5k option for those who don't want to commit to the full distance just yet. The Portsmouth Coastal Waterside Marathon takes in the scenic coast and at times requires trail running on a multi-terrain course. The surrounding area provides similarly attractive options, such as in the South Downs, or in the New Forest, where there is a running festival including a Marathon, Half-Marathon, 10k and 5k.
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
1. AJ Bell Great South Run 2024
Portsmouth, Portsmouth
10 miles, 5k and more
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
2. Maverick Adidas Terrex Original Hampshire 2024
Temple Valley, Hampshire
(229 reviews)
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
3. South Downs Half Marathon & 10k
Waterlooville, Hampshire
half marathon, 10k
(229 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Nov 2024
4. RunThrough Southampton 10k at St Mary's Stadium
Southampton, Southampton
10k and more
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
5. Queen Elizabeth Country Park Trail Run
Horndean, Hampshire
half marathon and more
(154 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
6. Guided Half Marathon - Winchester
Winchester, Hampshire
half marathon
(2 reviews)
Monday, 6 May 2024
7. BigWayRound - Winchester Trail Running
Winchester, Hampshire
marathon, ultramarathon and more
(89 reviews)
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
8. Guided Summer Marathon - Winchester
Winchester, Hampshire
marathon
(1 reviews)
Sunday, 11 Aug 2024
9. Guided 10k Pub Run
New Alresford, Hampshire
10k
Saturday, 28 Sept 2024
10. Guided 50k Ultramarathon - Alresford
New Alresford, Hampshire
ultramarathon
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
11. Chichester Half Marathon, 10 miler & 6 miler
Chichester, West Sussex
half marathon, 10 miles and more
(133 reviews)
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
12. South Downs Way Ultra Run - October
Petersfield, West Sussex
ultramarathon
Saturday, 2 Nov 2024
13. Thorney Island Trail Run
Emsworth, West Sussex
half marathon and more
(5 reviews)
Saturday, 23 Nov 2024
14. Wittering Beach Run
West Wittering, West Sussex
5k, 10k and more
(160 reviews)
Sunday, 1 Dec 2024
15. Christmas Pud 5k
Gosport, Hampshire
5k
(53 reviews)
Saturday, 10 Aug 2024
16. Brutal @ Bordon
Whitehill, Hampshire
10k
Monday, 21 Apr 2025
17. Easter 5k and Easter Children's Mile
Gosport, Hampshire
5k and more