All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
South East
ChevronRight
Portsmouth
CloseSelect sport
CloseSelect distance
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

Running Events in Portsmouth

Portsmouth is buzzing with great running events for all experience levels. Shorter distances, such as 5k or 10k races, often have a fun, friendly, and family-focused atmosphere and are great for getting involved with the local community. There is a charitable Remembrance Day 5k and 10k that goes cross-country through beautiful countryside. Longer distances, such as half-marathons and marathons, require more training but are hugely rewarding. The highlight of the calendar is the 10 mile Great South Run, which has 20,000 participants, and offers a 5k option for those who don't want to commit to the full distance just yet. The Portsmouth Coastal Waterside Marathon takes in the scenic coast and at times requires trail running on a multi-terrain course. The surrounding area provides similarly attractive options, such as in the South Downs, or in the New Forest, where there is a running festival including a Marathon, Half-Marathon, 10k and 5k.

17 events found
AJ Bell Great South Run 2024
Booked 263 times this week

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

1. AJ Bell Great South Run 2024

Location

Portsmouth, Portsmouth

Running

10 miles, 5k and more

Ticket£19 – £43
Booking perksFlat
Heart
Maverick Adidas Terrex Original Hampshire 2024
Booked 76 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
IN 6 DAYS

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

2. Maverick Adidas Terrex Original Hampshire 2024

Location

Temple Valley, Hampshire

Star4.8

(229 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £45
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
South Downs Half Marathon & 10k
Booked 20 times this week

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

3. South Downs Half Marathon & 10k

Location

Waterlooville, Hampshire

Running

half marathon, 10k

Star4.7

(229 reviews)

Ticket£26 – £36
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Southampton 10k at St Mary's Stadium
Booked 16 times this week

Sunday, 17 Nov 2024

4. RunThrough Southampton 10k at St Mary's Stadium

Location

Southampton, Southampton

Running

10k and more

Ticket£5 – £41
Booking perksRoad
Heart
Queen Elizabeth Country Park Trail Run
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

5. Queen Elizabeth Country Park Trail Run

Location

Horndean, Hampshire

Running

half marathon and more

Star4.6

(154 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Guided Half Marathon - Winchester
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

6. Guided Half Marathon - Winchester

Location

Winchester, Hampshire

Running

half marathon

Star4.8

(2 reviews)

Ticket£17.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
BigWayRound - Winchester Trail Running
Booked 5 times this week

Monday, 6 May 2024

7. BigWayRound - Winchester Trail Running

Location

Winchester, Hampshire

Running

marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.8

(89 reviews)

Ticket£32 – £49
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Guided Summer Marathon - Winchester
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

8. Guided Summer Marathon - Winchester

Location

Winchester, Hampshire

Running

marathon

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£25
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Guided 10k Pub Run

Sunday, 11 Aug 2024

9. Guided 10k Pub Run

Location

New Alresford, Hampshire

Running

10k

Ticket£12.50
Booking perks
Heart
Guided 50k Ultramarathon - Alresford
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 28 Sept 2024

10. Guided 50k Ultramarathon - Alresford

Location

New Alresford, Hampshire

Running

ultramarathon

Ticket£35
Booking perks
Heart
Chichester Half Marathon, 10 miler & 6 miler
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

11. Chichester Half Marathon, 10 miler & 6 miler

Location

Chichester, West Sussex

Running

half marathon, 10 miles and more

Star4.2

(133 reviews)

Ticket£13.30 – £29
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
South Downs Way Ultra Run - October

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

12. South Downs Way Ultra Run - October

Location

Petersfield, West Sussex

Running

ultramarathon

Ticket£45
Booking perksGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Thorney Island Trail Run

Saturday, 2 Nov 2024

13. Thorney Island Trail Run

Location

Emsworth, West Sussex

Running

half marathon and more

Star3.5

(5 reviews)

Ticket£35 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat scenery
Heart
Wittering Beach Run

Saturday, 23 Nov 2024

14. Wittering Beach Run

Location

West Wittering, West Sussex

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.7

(160 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat beach
Heart
Christmas Pud 5k

Sunday, 1 Dec 2024

15. Christmas Pud 5k

Location

Gosport, Hampshire

Running

5k

Star4.9

(53 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £10
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Brutal @ Bordon

Saturday, 10 Aug 2024

16. Brutal @ Bordon

Location

Whitehill, Hampshire

Running

10k

Ticket£19.88 – £21.38
Heart
Easter 5k and Easter Children's Mile

Monday, 21 Apr 2025

17. Easter 5k and Easter Children's Mile

Location

Gosport, Hampshire

Running

5k and more

Ticket£5 – £10
Booking perks
Heart
Showing 1 - 17 of 17 events
1
image
🇬🇧